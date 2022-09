New Times Required Eating: Ten Restaurants Offering Miami Spice

click to enlarge Sushi at Azabu Courtesy of Azabu

Azabu 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-276-0520

azabuglobal.com

click to enlarge The Bazaar by José Andrés is one of the restaurants participating in Miami Spice. Photo courtesy of the Bazaar by José Andrés

The Bazaar by José Andrés 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-455-2999

sbe.com

click to enlarge The Blue Collar mug Photo courtesy of Blue Collar

Blue Collar 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-756-0366

bluecollarmiami.com

click to enlarge Cafe La Trova Photo by Adam Delgiudice

Cafe La Trova 971 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-615-4379

cafelatrova.com

click to enlarge Pastelitos at Chug's Diner Photo courtesy of Chug's Diner

Chug's Cuban Diner 3444 Main Hwy., Miami

786-534-8722

chugsdiner.com

click to enlarge The dining room at Michael's Genuine Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink 130 NE 40th St., Miami

305-573-5550

michaelsgenuine.com

click to enlarge Orno in Coral Gables Photo by Christian Santiago Photography

Orno 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

305-667-6766

ornomiami.com

click to enlarge Eat, drink, and twerk it off at R House. Photo courtesy of R House

R House 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-576-0201

rhousewynwood.com

click to enlarge Red Rooster's dining room Photo courtesy of Red Rooster Overtown

Red Rooster 920 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com

click to enlarge Peter Vauthy Courtesy of Red South Beach

Red South Beach 801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach

305-534-3688

This sleek restaurant, with origins in the Azabu District of Tokyo, offers three areas: a lounge offering more than 40 different whiskies, the main dining room, and a hidden room called "the Den." The main room offers sushi and izakaya items from Azabu's robata grill, while the Den serves an incomparable omakase experience for fewer than a dozen diners per seating.The Bazaar at the SLS Hotel on South Beach comes to us thanks to the genius of James Beard award-winning restaurateur José Andrés. The Bazaar’s menu offers adventurous takes on the flavors of the world: Spain, Singapore, and Japan, as well as Miami’s unique Latin American connection.Danny Serfer’s Blue Collar takes its cues from the classic American diner. The tiny restaurant in the MiMo District offers daily specials and elevated comfort foods.Between Cuban cantinero Julio Cabrera’s daiquiris and chef Michelle Bernstein’s fare, there’s something uniquely Miami about Cafe La Trova. Bernstein’s comfort food is all-around tempting. She works to meet the foodie fantasies of her guests, whether they’re in search of elaborate dishes or a traditional tres leches dessert; and Cabrera's cantineros take pride in the art of drink making.Where once stood a tiny grab ’n’ go, Chug’s now shows off an airy, open design inviting morning, afternoon, or late-night dining, complete with diner-style booths and a bar with lounge-style seating. True to the diner ethos, a crave-worthy menu of Cuban-American eats covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Chug's was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its approachable, excellent fare.The Design District’s dining OG — Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink — continues to impress. Restaurateur Michael Schwartz’s strategy can be summed up in six simple words: Serve fresh food, prepared with care. That “genuine” philosophy earned him a James Beard award back in in 2010, and his consistent, "genuine" approach won the restaurant a 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand tag.The stunning dining room is filled with greenery and accented by pale pinks and gold tones. A large, green-tiled wood-burning oven serves as the focal point of the open kitchen, where chef Niven Patel and executive chef Josh Elliott prepare quality meats and sustainable seafood. For Patel, this is a return to his fine-dining roots — and a way to showcase the vegetables he grows at his farm, Rancho Patel.This massive restaurant on NW Second Avenue is part art gallery, part restaurant, part entertainment venue. Partners Rocco Carulli and Owen Bale have made this space their own and over the course of a half-dozen years made R House an integral part of Wynwood. The industrial-chic environs serve as a backdrop for the rotating art on the walls and the colorful Latin/Miami-inspired dishes. Carulli, who’s of Italian descent, doesn’t try to compete with abuela’s cooking. Instead, he takes traditional dishes and makes them his own.As the decade turned, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson imported his Harlem Red Rooster to Overtown. Situated on the former site of Clyde Killens’ pool hall, where Black stars from Aretha Franklin to Sam Cooke to Muhammad Ali used to mingle, the restaurant offers dishes that encompass influences from Africa, the Southern U.S., the Caribbean, and beyond, earning a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022. redsobe.com

Red the Steakhouse serves some of the best USDA prime, age-certified Angus steaks in all of Miami. Chef Peter Vauthy chooses the finest cuts and bone-in selections, then sears them to perfection. Vauthy puts the same care into the seafood he serves, often posting photos of giant Alaskan king crab or Brittany blue lobsters to entice diners with his rare finds. There’s a wonderful wine selection to boot, so you’re sure to find a perfect pairing for your meal.