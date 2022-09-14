Support Us

New Times Required Eating: Ten Restaurants Offering Miami Spice

September 14, 2022 8:00AM

Red Rooster offers Miami Spice.
Red Rooster offers Miami Spice. Photo courtesy of Red Rooster Overtown
New Times just released our annual Required Eating: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without list, which shares the places every Miamian should know about.

Coincidentally, Miami Spice is wrapping up its 2022 season, offering prix fixe meal deals at nearly 200 Miami restaurants — and many of the restaurants on New Times' list are participating in the promotion.

Whether you want to try a new place or revisit a favorite, these restaurants are offering Miami Spice deals. But hurry — Miami Spice runs through September 30.
click to enlarge
Dishes at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
Photo courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

864 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-902-3477
abbatlvkitchen.com
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen, a partnership between chef Samuel “Sam” Gorenstein and Omer Horev, founder of Pura Vida Miami, might just be the most charming restaurant in Miami Beach. The eatery, inside a small house complete with a porch lined with flowing plants and cozy cushions, draws inspiration from the cafés of Tel Aviv, a city chef Gorenstein says is like Miami in style and climate. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Tuesday to Saturday, Dinner ($45) Thursday to Thursday, and dinner ($60) Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge
Sushi at Azabu
Courtesy of Azabu

Azabu

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-276-0520
azabuglobal.com
This sleek restaurant, with origins in the Azabu District of Tokyo, offers three areas: a lounge offering more than 40 different whiskies, the main dining room, and a hidden room called "the Den." The main room offers sushi and izakaya items from Azabu's robata grill, while the Den serves an incomparable omakase experience for fewer than a dozen diners per seating. Miami Spice is offered for dinner in two dining tiers ($45 and $60) nightly.
click to enlarge
The Bazaar by José Andrés is one of the restaurants participating in Miami Spice.
Photo courtesy of the Bazaar by José Andrés

The Bazaar by José Andrés

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-455-2999
sbe.com
The Bazaar at the SLS Hotel on South Beach comes to us thanks to the genius of James Beard award-winning restaurateur José Andrés. The Bazaar’s menu offers adventurous takes on the flavors of the world: Spain, Singapore, and Japan, as well as Miami’s unique Latin American connection. Miami Spice is offered for dinner ($60) nightly.
click to enlarge
The Blue Collar mug
Photo courtesy of Blue Collar

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-756-0366
bluecollarmiami.com
Danny Serfer’s Blue Collar takes its cues from the classic American diner. The tiny restaurant in the MiMo District offers daily specials and elevated comfort foods. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday to Friday and dinner ($45) nightly.
click to enlarge
Cafe La Trova
Photo by Adam Delgiudice

Cafe La Trova

971 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-615-4379
cafelatrova.com
Between Cuban cantinero Julio Cabrera’s daiquiris and chef Michelle Bernstein’s fare, there’s something uniquely Miami about Cafe La Trova. Bernstein’s comfort food is all-around tempting. She works to meet the foodie fantasies of her guests, whether they’re in search of elaborate dishes or a traditional tres leches dessert; and Cabrera's cantineros take pride in the art of drink making. Miami Spice is offered for dinner ($45) Sunday to Thursday.
click to enlarge
Pastelitos at Chug's Diner
Photo courtesy of Chug's Diner

Chug's Cuban Diner

3444 Main Hwy., Miami
786-534-8722
chugsdiner.com
Where once stood a tiny grab ’n’ go, Chug’s now shows off an airy, open design inviting morning, afternoon, or late-night dining, complete with diner-style booths and a bar with lounge-style seating. True to the diner ethos, a crave-worthy menu of Cuban-American eats covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Chug's was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its approachable, excellent fare. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday to Friday and dinner ($45) nightly.
click to enlarge
The dining room at Michael's Genuine
Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St., Miami
305-573-5550
michaelsgenuine.com
The Design District’s dining OG — Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink — continues to impress. Restaurateur Michael Schwartz’s strategy can be summed up in six simple words: Serve fresh food, prepared with care. That “genuine” philosophy earned him a James Beard award back in in 2010, and his consistent, "genuine" approach won the restaurant a 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand tag. Miami Spice is offered for dinner ($45) Sunday to Thursday.
click to enlarge
Orno in Coral Gables
Photo by Christian Santiago Photography

Orno

1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-667-6766
ornomiami.com
The stunning dining room is filled with greenery and accented by pale pinks and gold tones. A large, green-tiled wood-burning oven serves as the focal point of the open kitchen, where chef Niven Patel and executive chef Josh Elliott prepare quality meats and sustainable seafood. For Patel, this is a return to his fine-dining roots — and a way to showcase the vegetables he grows at his farm, Rancho Patel. Miami Spice is offered for dinner ($60) nightly.
click to enlarge
Eat, drink, and twerk it off at R House.
Photo courtesy of R House

R House

2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.com
This massive restaurant on NW Second Avenue is part art gallery, part restaurant, part entertainment venue. Partners Rocco Carulli and Owen Bale have made this space their own and over the course of a half-dozen years made R House an integral part of Wynwood. The industrial-chic environs serve as a backdrop for the rotating art on the walls and the colorful Latin/Miami-inspired dishes. Carulli, who’s of Italian descent, doesn’t try to compete with abuela’s cooking. Instead, he takes traditional dishes and makes them his own. Miami Spice is offered for dinner ($45) Sunday, Wednesday to Saturday.
click to enlarge
Red Rooster's dining room
Photo courtesy of Red Rooster Overtown

Red Rooster

920 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com
As the decade turned, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson imported his Harlem Red Rooster to Overtown. Situated on the former site of Clyde Killens’ pool hall, where Black stars from Aretha Franklin to Sam Cooke to Muhammad Ali used to mingle, the restaurant offers dishes that encompass influences from Africa, the Southern U.S., the Caribbean, and beyond, earning a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022. Miami Spice is offered for lunch ($28) Monday to Friday and dinner ($45) Sunday to Thursday.
click to enlarge
Peter Vauthy
Courtesy of Red South Beach

Red South Beach

801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach
305-534-3688
redsobe.com
Red the Steakhouse serves some of the best USDA prime, age-certified Angus steaks in all of Miami. Chef Peter Vauthy chooses the finest cuts and bone-in selections, then sears them to perfection. Vauthy puts the same care into the seafood he serves, often posting photos of giant Alaskan king crab or Brittany blue lobsters to entice diners with his rare finds. There’s a wonderful wine selection to boot, so you’re sure to find a perfect pairing for your meal. Miami Spice is offered for dinner ($60) nightly.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Required Eating 2023

This Week's Issue

