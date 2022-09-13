Support Us

Required Eating 2023: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without

September 13, 2022

Welcome to our annual guide to Miami's Top 100 restaurants.
Welcome to our annual guide to Miami's Top 100 restaurants.
Miami's food scene has reflected our growth over time, as restaurants continue to spring up courtesy of out-of-towners like Major Food Group (Carbone, Dirty French, and Sadelle's) and Richard Caring (Sexy Fish), even as locals continue to thrive: Grove Bay Hospitality Group, Groot Hospitality, and Kush Hospitality all have debuted new ventures in 2022.

We're not the only ones to notice the explosion. This year, Michelin published its first-ever Guide to Florida, shining a spotlight on the excellence of eateries in Miami, Tampa, and Orlando. In total, 65 Miami-area restaurants were recognized in the inaugural guide.

Though our economy continues to be driven mainly by visitors, our restaurant scene celebrates our uniquely diverse local culture. Whether you're treating yourself to a $10 Cuban sandwich or treating your date to a $500 omakase, it's Miami's singular and tantalizingly elusive flavor that you're after.

And it's in that same "only-in-Miami" spirit that New Times proudly presents "Required Eating 2023," our annual guide to Miami's Top 100 restaurants.

Dig in!

—Laine Doss, Miami New Times food editor

—Laine Doss, Miami New Times food editor
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011.
Nicole Danna
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times.
Laine Doss

Required Eating 2023

