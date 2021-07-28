Get Your Tickets to New Times' Best of Miami Party Before the Price Increases

To honor our annual issue (which has a blackjack theme), we're throwing a party and you're invited.
On Wednesday, September 8, Riverside Miami will be transformed into a giant party. From 8 to 11 p.m., guests will enjoy cocktails and bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants.
Participating restaurants include Aromas de Peru, Baba G's, Bartaco, BBQ & Craft Company Brickell, Borti Pasta Bar, Boss Burger and Brew, Dal Plin, Divieto Ristorante, King of Racks BBQ, La Bira Bar, Lure Fishbar, Miami 'N' Ice, Saucy Flamingo, T'antay Cake Studio, Tthe Dirty Rabbit, the Dumpling Lady, the Crazy Toston, Yip, and Vicky Bakery, (More restaurants will be announced in coming weeks.)
Enjoy beers from Stella Artois and Veza Sur, wine from Riboli Wine, and drinks from American Social, Zignum mezcal, Jager, Tito's vodka, and Acua Panna while you enjoy music and other entertainment to be announced.
Right now, general admission tickets cost $30 and include entry at 8:30 p.m., unlimited drinks and bites, and entertainment.
VIP tickets cost $50 and include early entry (8 p.m.), unlimited premium drinks, access to exclusive restaurants (including NaiYaRa), a dedicated VIP lounge, and a commemorative gift.
On July 31, prices will increase to $40 for general admission and $60 for VIP — so be sure to take advantage of these discounted ticket prices by purchasing yours today.
Tickets for this 21 and over event can be purchased at etix.com — but hurry to take advantage of discount rates before they go up on July 31.
New Times Best of Miami 2021 Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, at Riverside Miami. 25 SE Fifth St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $50 via etix.com.