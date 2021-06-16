New Times' Best of Miami 2021 Party Tickets on Sale Now

New Times' Best of Miami party tickets on sale now.

New Times' Best of Miami 2021 hits the streets and the internet September 2, listing the city's most delicious restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop.

In honor of '21, this year's issue features a blackjack theme. But everyone's a winner in this special issue that celebrates Miami in all its glory.

Oh, and we're throwing a party — and you're invited.

On Wednesday, September 8, Riverside Miami will be transformed into the hottest fete in town. From 8 to 11 p.m., guests will enjoy cocktails and bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants.

Participating restaurants include 2 Korean Girls, Aromas de Peru, Bartaco, Dal Plin, Taikin Asian Cuisine, and the Dumpling Lady Miami. (More restaurants will be announced in coming weeks.)

Enjoy beers from Stella Artois and Veza Sur wine from Highlands 41 while you enjoy music and other entertainment to be announced.

General-admission tickets cost $30 and include entry at 8:30 p.m., unlimited drinks and bites, and entertainment.

VIP tickets cost $50 and include early entry (8 p.m.), unlimited premium drinks, access to exclusive restaurants, a dedicated VIP lounge, and a commemorative gift.

Presale tickets go on sale today, June 16, at 10 a.m., and are available through Sunday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. with code BOM21. Purchase tickets at etix.com.

New Times Best of Miami 2021 Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, at Riverside Miami. 25 SE Fifth St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $50 via etix.com.