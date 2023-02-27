New Restaurants to Try This Week: Carrot Express, Moxies, and Nara

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]m.
Carrot Express14538 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines
754-221-0474
carrotexpress.com Carrot Express continues its rapid expansion and is now open in Pembroke Pines, marking the local brand's 18th location. The nourishing and ingredient-driven chain offers an expansive menu, including all-day breakfast items, a wide range of salads, smoothies, bowls, wraps, and fresh-pressed juices. Menu highlights include Carrot Express' best sellers like the "LIV Wrap" prepared with grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, Jack cheese, and basil pesto, and the "OMG! Turkey Burger," a homemade ground turkey burger topped with arugula, avocado, tomato, red onion, and mustard aioli on a toasted multigrain bun. Don't miss the signature dessert, a moist and decadent carrot cake made with fresh-grated carrots and layered with a homemade cream cheese frosting and crushed pralines. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Moxies201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-666-6861
moxies.com Fort Lauderdale will welcome Canada-based Moxies to its downtown Las Olas strip this week. This is the second South Florida restaurant and the sixth Moxies in the United States. The restaurant offers upscale casual dining via a menu of modern American cuisine. The globally inspired menu includes signature dishes like a tuna sushi stack prepared with sushi-grade tuna, seasoned rice, avocado, mango, soy ginger glaze, spicy mayo, and seasoned prawn crackers, or the chipotle mango chicken served with a housemade chipotle seasoning, lemon-infused quinoa, seasonal vegetables, avocado, and salsa. For imbibers, the new location spans two floors, with indoor/outdoor bars featured on both levels. Moxies offer a wide array of margaritas, handcrafted cocktails, and a sommelier-curated wine list, with highlights like the "Fusion Fashioned" curated with Japanese whisky, rye, cane syrup, double bitters, orange, and lemon peel. 11 a..m to midnight Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Nara3881 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
305-947-0064
naramiami.com A new Japanese fusion, sushi, and steakhouse by Prime Concepts Detroit has opened in North Miami Beach. Diners can expect a menu deeply rooted in Japanese and Pan-Asian cuisine, with signature dishes that range from hamachi jalapeño and an octopus tiradito to Wagyu sliders and the restaurant's specialty Thai-braised short rib. Seafood lovers can also indulge in the catch of the day prepared Sakana style. Dishes like ramen, housemade gyoza, and hibachi prepared with high-grade meats and seafood round out the menu. 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday.