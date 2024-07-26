 New North Miami Mediterranean Restaurant, Yaya, Opening August 14 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Founder of Drunken Dragon to Open Mediterranean Restaurant in North Miami

The founder of Drunken Dragon will open a new waterfront Mediterranean restaurant called Yaya with a boater's club in Miami.
July 26, 2024
New Mediterranean restaurant in North Miami Yaya to open on August 14 with waterfront views.
New Mediterranean restaurant in North Miami Yaya to open on August 14 with waterfront views. Yaya photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A new waterfront restaurant plans to make waves in Miami this summer, and this time its founder is a longtime restaurant veteran. 

Yaya Coastal Cuisine, a new waterfront restaurant serving coastal Mediterranean cuisine, is set to open on August 14 in North Miami by the founder of the former Korean hotspot Drunken Dragon, which closed just before the new year.

Situated on the bay in North Miami with both water and skyline views from its terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows, the new restaurant is spearheaded by Angel Febres, a mainstay in Miami hospitality for over a decade. Febres is one of the founders of Racket, the former Drunken Dragon, Foxhole, and Casa Tiki.
click to enlarge a dining area
Yaya Coastal Cuisine, a new waterfront restaurant serving coastal Mediterranean cuisine, is set to open on August 14.
Yaya photo
At Yaya, Febres will now combine his love of hospitality with his love of boating. “We wanted to create a dining experience that not only tantalizes the taste buds but also transports our guests to a coastal paradise,” Febres says. “Yaya will be a destination for Miami and its boating community.”

Executive Chef Todd Zimmer, who was formerly the executive chef of Prime 112, will helm the culinary team. The menu features an array of Mediterranean dishes, from fresh seafood including crudo and grilled head-on prawns to hot mezze dishes such as saganaki and crispy zucchini and eggplant. Dinner highlights include "Uni in Seawater," Maine lobster cob salad, bone-in ribeye butter with salsa verde, and a whole Spanish dorade fish with watercress and fennel.

Signature cocktails include the "Mediterranean Martini" featuring olive oil-washed vodka with red bell pepper juice, basil simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice, as well as the "Honeydew Cooler" featuring vodka, creme de banana, lime juice, and coconut water.
click to enlarge a dock
Members can dock at the Yaya Marina, which has an unprecedented 14 dockage spots situated directly in front of the restaurant
Yaya photo
Yaya will also have a private membership club for the Miami boating community. Members can dock at the Yaya Marina, which has an unprecedented 14 dockage spots situated directly in front of the restaurant. One of the many additional perks of membership is access to the private dining room.

Miami’s own Saladino Design Studios has created a light and airy venue that embraces its chic waterfront location. In addition to the main dining room with a full bar and a large private dining room, there will be outdoor seating on the terrace and a lounge area. The dining room has 110 with an additional 80 seats outside on the terrace. For those seeking a more intimate experience the private dining room can accommodate up to 40 guests.

Whether sipping on a cocktail at the bar or taking in the waterfront views, Yaya aims to impress.

Yaya. 7999 NE Bayshore Ct., Miami; 305-967-8020; yayamiami.com. Opening August 14. Open Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until midnight; Friday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Brunch is coming soon.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Cuban Sandwich Chain in Miami Goes Viral for the First Time in 60 Years

Food & Drink News

Cuban Sandwich Chain in Miami Goes Viral for the First Time in 60 Years

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
’90s Are Back: Every Pizza Hut Buffet in the State of Florida

Food & Drink News

’90s Are Back: Every Pizza Hut Buffet in the State of Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Exclusive: Canadian Steakhouse Chop to Open in Coconut Grove at Former Key Club

Openings & Closings

Exclusive: Canadian Steakhouse Chop to Open in Coconut Grove at Former Key Club

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Now Open in Coral Springs: Largest Korean Grocery Store in South Florida

Openings & Closings

Now Open in Coral Springs: Largest Korean Grocery Store in South Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation