Founder of Drunken Dragon to Open Mediterranean Restaurant in North Miami

A new waterfront restaurant plans to make waves in Miami this summer, and this time its founder is a longtime restaurant veteran.
Yaya Coastal Cuisine, a new waterfront restaurant serving coastal Mediterranean cuisine, is set to open on August 14 in North Miami by the founder of the former Korean hotspot Drunken Dragon, which closed just before the new year.
Situated on the bay in North Miami with both water and skyline views from its terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows, the new restaurant is spearheaded by Angel Febres, a mainstay in Miami hospitality for over a decade. Febres is one of the founders of Racket, the former Drunken Dragon, Foxhole, and Casa Tiki.
Executive Chef Todd Zimmer, who was formerly the executive chef of Prime 112, will helm the culinary team. The menu features an array of Mediterranean dishes, from fresh seafood including crudo and grilled head-on prawns to hot mezze dishes such as saganaki and crispy zucchini and eggplant. Dinner highlights include "Uni in Seawater," Maine lobster cob salad, bone-in ribeye butter with salsa verde, and a whole Spanish dorade fish with watercress and fennel.
Signature cocktails include the "Mediterranean Martini" featuring olive oil-washed vodka with red bell pepper juice, basil simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice, as well as the "Honeydew Cooler" featuring vodka, creme de banana, lime juice, and coconut water.
Miami’s own Saladino Design Studios has created a light and airy venue that embraces its chic waterfront location. In addition to the main dining room with a full bar and a large private dining room, there will be outdoor seating on the terrace and a lounge area. The dining room has 110 with an additional 80 seats outside on the terrace. For those seeking a more intimate experience the private dining room can accommodate up to 40 guests.
Whether sipping on a cocktail at the bar or taking in the waterfront views, Yaya aims to impress.
Yaya. 7999 NE Bayshore Ct., Miami; 305-967-8020; yayamiami.com. Opening August 14. Open Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until midnight; Friday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Brunch is coming soon.