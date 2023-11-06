 New Miami Restaurants: Ogawa, Tala Beach, Cao Bakery, Archetti Bakery | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Cao Bakery, Ogawa, and Tala Beach

This week's newest establishments are baking up some delicious treats.
November 6, 2023
Upper Buena Vista has welcomed two new restaurants.
Upper Buena Vista has welcomed two new restaurants.
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes omakase restaurant Ogawa in Little River, oceanfront bar and restaurant Tala Beach at the 1 Hotel South Beach, and Cao Bakery and Punta Lara at Upper Buena Vista.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].

Archetti Boutique Bakery and Punta Lara

184 NE 50th Terr., Miami
305-539-9555
upperbuenavista.com
The open-air retail plaza Upper Buena Vista recently welcomed two new restaurants, Archetti Boutique Bakery and Punta Lara. Archetti Boutique Bakery owner and seasoned pastry chef Susana Archetti is originally from Venezuela and began her business crafting desserts for Miami catering businesses and restaurants. Her new bakery offers healthy takes on various desserts with cakes, cookies, brownies, and cupcakes that provide keto, vegan, or paleo options, all made without gluten or refined sugar. At Punta Lara, owner and manager Federico Llauró brings his casa de empanadas to the area. The premium deli and a casual wine bar offers guests his take on authentic Argentinian dishes alongside a retail space that sells a variety of Argentinian alfajores, yerba mate, dulce de leche, wines, Italian pasta, sauces, specialty olive oils, and more. Hours vary by location.
Cao Bakery has opened its 13th location in North Bay Village.
Cao Bakery photo

Cao Bakery

1700 John F. Kennedy Causeway, North Bay Village
305-763-8242
caobakerycafe.com
Miami Cuban bakery and café Cao Bakery has opened a new location in North Bay Village, marking the chain's 13th location. Designed with an island chic ambiance, the newest Cao Bakery sells a variety of desserts, sandwiches, and pastries baked fresh throughout the day. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Ogawa master sushi chef Masayuki Komatsu
Ogawa photo

Ogawa

7223 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/ogawamiami
This week, the long-awaited omakase restaurant by Alvaro Perez Miranda — the restaurateur that runs Hiyakawa, Wabi Sabi, and Midorie — will open its doors in Little River. Ogawa, which translates to Little River, will be rooted in the exquisite simplicity of authentic and traditional Japanese omakase. The 11-seat restaurant will offer a traditional Kappo-style, multi-course meal, a combination of the finest seasonal ingredients, food sourced from the Ibaraki prefecture, and fresh seafood from Tokyo's Toyosu fish market. The experience, crafted by master chef Masayuki Komatsu, will be accompanied by Suntory's finest whiskeys and premium malt beer, as well as a boutique sake and wine list curated by partner and sommelier Luis Martinez. Ogawa will also house a private Japanese garden designed by Akiko Iwata, which will feature one-of-a-kind Nihonga art pieces by Ryota Unno and a Kakejiku scroll by calligraphy artist Keika Ogawa. Tuesday through Wednesday.
Tala Beach is now open at 1 Hotel South Beach.
Tala Beach photo

Tala Beach (at 1 Hotel South Beach)

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-6849
1hotels.com/south-beach
Located at 1 Hotel South Beach, the newly opened Tala Beach is the oceanfront restaurant and outdoor retreat aimed at offering a transportive experience. The full-service restaurant and bar offers Mediterranean-inspired shared plates and cocktails, while a curated entertainment lineup is meant to be enjoyed via daybeds and seating with overstuffed pillows. Once a month, Tala Beach will host "Tala Nights," an evening where guests can enjoy live music and performances underneath the stars for an elevated tropical beachfront party. A Sunday brunch menu is also available. Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
