New Restaurants to Try This Week: Mazeh, My Way, Patio Isola, and Sesame Asian Cuisine

click to enlarge Mazeh brings Middle Eastern fare to Miami. Photo by Liz Clayman

Mazeh 227 NE Second St., Miami

786-785-5732

mazehmiami.com

click to enlarge My Way brings its take on an Italian steakhouse to Miami. Photo by The Louis Collective

My Way 16145 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach

305-952-4957

mywayitaliansteakhouse.com

click to enlarge Painting With A Twist is now open in Kendall. Photo courtesy of Painting With A Twist

Painting With A Twist 12582 SW 88th St., Miami

305-3209-7880

paintingwithatwist.com

click to enlarge Patio Isola's dining room gives off Positano vibes. Photo courtesy of Patio Isola

Patio Isola 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-400-8173

casaisolamiami.com

click to enlarge Sesame Asian Cuisine is now open in Doral. Photo courtesy of Sesame Asian Cuisine

Sesame Asian Cuisine 9901 NW 41st St., Doral

305-513-8518

sesamebistro.com

Miami's latest round of openings includes an Italian restaurant with Positano vibes, a Miami-based location of the paint-and-sip concept Painting With A Twist, a new Middle Eastern restaurant from a New York City-based hospitality group, and Sesame Asian Cuisine in Doral.NYC-based GPG Hospitality has opened Mazeh, a restaurant that offers Middle Eastern tapas. The menu at Mazeh features signature dishes such as arayes, ground lamb or grilled fish inside fresh pita and topped with amba; falafel cigars wrapped in brick pastry and served with tahini; and a tiffin box that holds an assortment of seasonal Middle Eastern dips and spreads served with fresh pita. Open for breakfast, the restaurant also offers breakfast boards, including the Middle Eastern breakfast with eggs, Israeli salad, labneh, avocado, and tahini.

Owner Jerome Alexander is the man behind My Way, a new Italian steakhouse in Miami. A New York native and prominent local makeup artist and instructor, Alexander ventured into the restaurant industry thanks to his passion for unique cuisines, developing restaurant concepts original to the area over the past two decades. My Way Italian Steakhouse is his third restaurant, featuring a lavish menu of classic Italian pasta dishes and steaks like the house signature bistecca alla fiorentina — a dry-aged Black Angus porterhouse. My Way also offers a four-tier raw bar that includes jumbo shrimp, oysters, mussels, lobster, salmon tartar, clams, and stone crab.Local couple Pedro Lopez and Jaydelyn Ortiz recently introduced Kendall residents to their new establishment, Painting with a Twist, a paint-and-sip concept where customers can enjoy their favorite beverages while creating their own work of art. Led by local artists, guests are guided through the step-by-step process that transforms bare canvases (and other surfaces like wood) into art, all while sipping on their favorite "bring-your-own" beverages. The location is one of 230 such locations from the New Orleans-based paint-and-sip franchise found across 37 states.La Placita and its giant Puerto Rico flag mural might be gone, but chef José Mendín, along with designer Sergio Navarro and partners Jose Luis Serrato, Julian Gil, and Antonio Ortiz, has revitalized the space to recreate another piece of paradise — this time Italy. Patio Isola is a restaurant with a lush garden setting, decorated in the style of an Italian villa with white furnishings and cobalt blue accents. The restaurant — a sister to Miami Beach's Casa Isola — serves Italian classics from chef Santo Agnello's family recipes, including a fantastic rigatoni alla vodka. Patio Isola also serves pizzas fired to order in its new pizza oven. Pair your meal with a Negroni, Bellini, or aperitif from the cocktail menu that features Italian-inspired drinks.Three young chefs — Kevin Chen, Jay Lam, and Barry Liu — have banded together to open Sesame Asian Cuisine in Doral. Together, the trio shares their passion via a menu that touches on Japanese, Chinese, and Thai-inspired dishes along with hints of Peruvian, Mexican, and American elements for their own take on modern Asian cuisine. Chen, a former chef de cuisine at Miami's Pao by Paul Qui, brings a high-end dining element to the mix.