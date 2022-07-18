New Restaurants to Try This Week: Mazeh, My Way, Patio Isola, and Sesame Asian Cuisine

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Mazeh227 NE Second St., Miami
786-785-5732
mazehmiami.com
NYC-based GPG Hospitality has opened Mazeh, a restaurant that offers Middle Eastern tapas. The menu at Mazeh features signature dishes such as arayes, ground lamb or grilled fish inside fresh pita and topped with amba; falafel cigars wrapped in brick pastry and served with tahini; and a tiffin box that holds an assortment of seasonal Middle Eastern dips and spreads served with fresh pita. Open for breakfast, the restaurant also offers breakfast boards, including the Middle Eastern breakfast with eggs, Israeli salad, labneh, avocado, and tahini. 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
My Way16145 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach
305-952-4957
mywayitaliansteakhouse.com
Owner Jerome Alexander is the man behind My Way, a new Italian steakhouse in Miami. A New York native and prominent local makeup artist and instructor, Alexander ventured into the restaurant industry thanks to his passion for unique cuisines, developing restaurant concepts original to the area over the past two decades. My Way Italian Steakhouse is his third restaurant, featuring a lavish menu of classic Italian pasta dishes and steaks like the house signature bistecca alla fiorentina — a dry-aged Black Angus porterhouse. My Way also offers a four-tier raw bar that includes jumbo shrimp, oysters, mussels, lobster, salmon tartar, clams, and stone crab. 5 to 11 p.m. daily.
Painting With A Twist12582 SW 88th St., Miami
305-3209-7880
paintingwithatwist.com
Local couple Pedro Lopez and Jaydelyn Ortiz recently introduced Kendall residents to their new establishment, Painting with a Twist, a paint-and-sip concept where customers can enjoy their favorite beverages while creating their own work of art. Led by local artists, guests are guided through the step-by-step process that transforms bare canvases (and other surfaces like wood) into art, all while sipping on their favorite "bring-your-own" beverages. The location is one of 230 such locations from the New Orleans-based paint-and-sip franchise found across 37 states. Hours vary by event.
Patio Isola6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-400-8173
casaisolamiami.com
La Placita and its giant Puerto Rico flag mural might be gone, but chef José Mendín, along with designer Sergio Navarro and partners Jose Luis Serrato, Julian Gil, and Antonio Ortiz, has revitalized the space to recreate another piece of paradise — this time Italy. Patio Isola is a restaurant with a lush garden setting, decorated in the style of an Italian villa with white furnishings and cobalt blue accents. The restaurant — a sister to Miami Beach's Casa Isola — serves Italian classics from chef Santo Agnello's family recipes, including a fantastic rigatoni alla vodka. Patio Isola also serves pizzas fired to order in its new pizza oven. Pair your meal with a Negroni, Bellini, or aperitif from the cocktail menu that features Italian-inspired drinks. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday for lunch. 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for dinner, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday to Saturday for dinner, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch.
Sesame Asian Cuisine9901 NW 41st St., Doral
305-513-8518
sesamebistro.com
Three young chefs — Kevin Chen, Jay Lam, and Barry Liu — have banded together to open Sesame Asian Cuisine in Doral. Together, the trio shares their passion via a menu that touches on Japanese, Chinese, and Thai-inspired dishes along with hints of Peruvian, Mexican, and American elements for their own take on modern Asian cuisine. Chen, a former chef de cuisine at Miami's Pao by Paul Qui, brings a high-end dining element to the mix. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.