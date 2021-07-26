New Restaurants to Try This Week: Chick'N Jones, Fireman Derek's, Jia

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.
Chick'N Jones1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com/miami
Amaris Jones is many things: chef, influencer, fashionista, community organizer, and restaurateur. Jones has returned to the world of commercial kitchens with the recent launch of Chick’N Jones, her modern fried-chicken concept inside Time Out Market. When it comes to the menu, Jones will lead you down a path to health as easily as she can tempt you with a dish that’s rich and satisfying. As a personal chef to Rick Ross, she credits her wholesome cooking to the rapper's 80-pound weight loss. Jones is also the mastermind behind the loaded hot taco fries featured on OWN’s Food Fantasies. At Chick’N Jones, she offers the best of both worlds with fried chicken available in sandwich form, by the bucket, or atop a kale salad. You can pair everything with an order of her grilled green tomatoes finished off with crispy shallots. Open Wednesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m; Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Fireman Derek's2540 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
firemandereks.com
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan has officially closed the original Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop — to make way for a larger, one-of-a-kind Miami dessert destination. The shop has relocated to an all-new Wynwood location, where cakes, pies, and savory items now have their own separate display cases for a more customer-friendly experience. Kaplan is also offering his own line of hand-churned ice cream inspired by the bakery’s long list of goodies (his Coconut Grove shop has been slinging frozen cups of creamy goodness since September 2020, shortly after he graduated from Penn State University’s Ice Cream course). A state-of-the-art kitchen will be hidden in the back, where brownies, cookies, and other items will be baked onsite with pies and cakes made daily at Kaplan’s Little Haiti bakery. Staying true to its Wynwood roots, the new location has an industrial, artsy feel with décor in sync with the laid-back atmosphere. Guests can expect Instagrammable neon signage and a handpainted, pie-themed mural stretched across walls.
Jia808 First St., Miami Beach
786-206-1063
jiamiami.com
One part Chinese restaurant, one-part late-night lounge, Jia is a modern take on authentic Chinese cuisine. The menu presents an elevated combination of Cantonese-style dishes given a contemporary spin. A late-night menu will feature a selection of handmade dim-sum, along with a variety of other items such as crispy honey-garlic chicken wings and crispy radish cakes. A private lounge located at the back of the restaurant offers space for exclusive dinner parties and entertainment, including, soon, Jia's karaoke night. Open Monday through Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m.
Zaka Modern Japanese Cuisine10832 NW 58 Terr., Doral
786-855-8888
zakarestaurant.com
Zaka owner Jack Zhao’s objective is to make his restaurant a hub for the Asian community in Doral. The dishes served at Zaka include sashimi and ramen noodles. Sushi, made from tuna, eel, salmon, and other fish, adds to the dining options. Several different vegetarian dishes and desserts round out the menu. Open Thursday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.