Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Carrot Express, and Pubbelly Sushi

June 5, 2023 9:00AM

Tampa-based Capital Tacos is now open in South Florida.
Tampa-based Capital Tacos is now open in South Florida. Capital Tacos photo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the first South Florida location of Tampa-based Capital Tacos, a new restaurant for Miami-based Carrot Express, and the first Broward County location of Pubbelly Sushi.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Capital Tacos has opened its first South Florida location.
Capital Tacos photo

Capital Tacos

5707 N. University Blvd., Tamarac
954-366-1378
capitaltacos.com
Capital Tacos, a Tampa-based, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, has opened its first South Florida location in Tamarac. The brand is best known for its made-from-scratch fare with a menu of tacos, bowls, burritos, salads, and nachos. With the launch of the new store, Capital Tacos will also unveil its newest flavor: South Beach hot chicken, the brand's spin on Nashville hot chicken. Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge
Carrot Express has opened its 21st location in Plantation.
Carrot Express photo

Carrot Express

301 N. University Dr., Plantation
954-892-6200
carrotexpress.com
Miami-based, health-centric restaurant Carrot Express has opened its 21st location in Plantation. The expansive menu includes all-day breakfast items, a wide range of salads, bowls, wraps, and fresh-pressed juices. The brand recently added a new line of tropical and protein smoothies. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge
Pubbelly Sushi has opened its first Broward County location.
Pubbelly Sushi photo

Pubbelly Sushi

306 SW 145th Ave., Pembroke Pines
954-367-7970
pubbellyglobal.com
Pubbelly Sushi, a Japanese and Latin-inspired restaurant from José Mendín, has opened its first location outside Miami-Dade County. The new space offers Broward diners the same menu of Miami flavors via a variety of creative sushi dishes, including the Instagram-famous butter krab roll. Menu highlights include hot and cold snacks like bao buns and dumplings; seafood, meat, and vegetables from the robata grill; and an east-meets-west-inspired beverage program. Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pride

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation