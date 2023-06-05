New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Carrot Express, and Pubbelly Sushi

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Capital Tacos5707 N. University Blvd., Tamarac
954-366-1378
capitaltacos.com Capital Tacos, a Tampa-based, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, has opened its first South Florida location in Tamarac. The brand is best known for its made-from-scratch fare with a menu of tacos, bowls, burritos, salads, and nachos. With the launch of the new store, Capital Tacos will also unveil its newest flavor: South Beach hot chicken, the brand's spin on Nashville hot chicken. Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Carrot Express301 N. University Dr., Plantation
954-892-6200
carrotexpress.comMiami-based, health-centric restaurant Carrot Express has opened its 21st location in Plantation. The expansive menu includes all-day breakfast items, a wide range of salads, bowls, wraps, and fresh-pressed juices. The brand recently added a new line of tropical and protein smoothies. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pubbelly Sushi306 SW 145th Ave., Pembroke Pines
954-367-7970
pubbellyglobal.com Pubbelly Sushi, a Japanese and Latin-inspired restaurant from José Mendín, has opened its first location outside Miami-Dade County. The new space offers Broward diners the same menu of Miami flavors via a variety of creative sushi dishes, including the Instagram-famous butter krab roll. Menu highlights include hot and cold snacks like bao buns and dumplings; seafood, meat, and vegetables from the robata grill; and an east-meets-west-inspired beverage program. Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.