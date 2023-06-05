New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Carrot Express, and Pubbelly Sushi

[email protected]

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the first South Florida location of Tampa-based Capital Tacos, a new restaurant for Miami-based Carrot Express, and the first Broward County location of Pubbelly Sushi.Capital Tacos, a Tampa-based, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, has opened its first South Florida location in Tamarac. The brand is best known for its made-from-scratch fare with a menu of tacos, bowls, burritos, salads, and nachos. With the launch of the new store, Capital Tacos will also unveil its newest flavor: South Beach hot chicken, the brand's spin on Nashville hot chicken.Miami-based, health-centric restaurant Carrot Express has opened its 21st location in Plantation. The expansive menu includes all-day breakfast items, a wide range of salads, bowls, wraps, and fresh-pressed juices. The brand recently added a new line of tropical and protein smoothies.Pubbelly Sushi, a Japanese and Latin-inspired restaurant from José Mendín, has opened its first location outside Miami-Dade County. The new space offers Broward diners the same menu of Miami flavors via a variety of creative sushi dishes, including the Instagram-famous butter krab roll. Menu highlights include hot and cold snacks like bao buns and dumplings; seafood, meat, and vegetables from the robata grill; and an east-meets-west-inspired beverage program.