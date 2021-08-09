New Restaurants to Try This Week: Blue Matisse, Eleventh Street Pizza, and Pollos & Jarras

click to enlarge David Fouquier's Fooq's replacement, Eleventh Street Pizza, has reopened after renovations. Photo courtesy of Eleventh Street Pizza

click to enlarge Chill'N has reopened at The Lincoln Eatery in Miami Beach. Photo courtesy Chill'N

Chill'N 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

786-583-6471

chillnicecream.com

click to enlarge Blue Matisse has resumed its buffet lunch at the InterContinental Doral. Photo courtesy of InterContinental Doral

Blue Matisse Restaurant 2505 NW 87 Ave., Doral

305-468-1392

bluematissedoral.com

click to enlarge Eleventh Street Pizza has reopened with an all-new look and pizza by the slice. Photo courtesy of Eleventh Street Pizza

Eleventh Street Pizza 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-536-2749

eleventhstreetpizza.com

click to enlarge A flagship location of Pollos & Jarras has opened in South Beach. Photo courtesy of Pollos & Jarras

Pollos & Jarras 1237 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

786-577-3464

pollosyjarras.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings are all about the comeback.A number of establishments are reopening after a brief hiatus. These include the unveiling of Eleventh Street Pizza's interior renovation, Blue Matisse's return to the InterContinental in Doral, and the relaunch of Chill'N at the Lincoln Eatery.Chill'N, the made-to-order ice cream shop at the Lincoln Eatery, has officially reopened. At this Miami-based chain, liquid nitrogen is used to create your custom order (versus the traditional churn method), yielding ice cream that's super-smooth — and freezer burn-free. The lab-themed experience lets guests choose ice cream from the brand's "periodic table" of flavors, adding ingredient options along the way, from fresh strawberry purée to a scoop of Nutella, as well as a number of mix-ins. The multisensory experience lets guests watch as their custom ice cream is mixed and shaped before their eyes, with cool nitrogen vapors revealing the final presentation.After pausing during the pandemic, Blue Matisse at the InterContinental at Doral Miami has relaunched its popular buffet lunch with new executive chef Bryan Hill. The daily lunch rotation offers ceviche, tiradito, hand-carved meats, and live-action stations. No two days are the same at Blue Matisse; the buffet offers new menu selections monthly covering entrees, salads, hot and cold tapas, and bite-size desserts. The buffet now features expanded safety protocols that follow CDC guidelines. The daily lunch buffet is available Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $22 per person. Cuisines featured in August include Latin American Monday, European-themed Tuesday, Asian-themed Wednesday, American-themed Thursday, and Peruvian-based dishes on Friday. In addition, the restaurant serves breakfast and dinner. Happy hour is offered daily from 5 to 7 p.m. with themed offerings ranging from "Bubbles and Shells" and "Burgers and Beer" to "Wine and Tapas".Miami's Eleventh Street Pizza — the concept spinoff from longtime favorite Fooq's — is back after shuttering its doors for two weeks. The newly revamped eatery is restaurateur David Fouquier's answer to the dearth of New York-style pizza in Miami. The Eleventh Street relaunch has unveiled the restaurant's all-new look — and as well as a menu that now offers pizza by the slice, more indoor seating, and expanded hours. Pies available whole or by the slice include the popular "Carmine cheese" (available round or square); pepperoni Sicilian square slice; "La Provencal" Sicilian square slice; and "Wild Shroom" Sicilian square slice.Peruvian restaurateur Juan Chipoco recently celebrated the grand opening of the flagship location of his rotisserie chicken-themed eatery, Pollos & Jarras South Beach. A Peruvian native, Chipoco moved to Miami in 1989, where he got his start in the hospitality industry with the opening his first restaurant, La Cibeles, in 2006. Two years later, the restaurant evolved into Cvi.che 105 in downtown Miami. Since then, Chipoco’s expansion has continued: he's part owner in both Miami Beach's Yuca 105 and Intimo, and continues his own brand expansion with the opening of Pollos & Jarras at Aventura Mall and a new Cvi.che 105 set for early 2022. At Pollos & Jarras, find all things Peruvian barbecue, from grilled meats like lomo saltado and veal heart to churrasco and traditional pollo a la brasa — rotisserie chicken served as platters alongside fries and a salad.