New Restaurants to Try This Week: Blue Matisse, Eleventh Street Pizza, and Pollos & Jarras

A number of establishments are reopening after a brief hiatus. These include the unveiling of Eleventh Street Pizza's interior renovation, Blue Matisse's return to the InterContinental in Doral, and the relaunch of Chill'N at the Lincoln Eatery.
Chill'N723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach
786-583-6471
chillnicecream.com
Chill'N, the made-to-order ice cream shop at the Lincoln Eatery, has officially reopened. At this Miami-based chain, liquid nitrogen is used to create your custom order (versus the traditional churn method), yielding ice cream that's super-smooth — and freezer burn-free. The lab-themed experience lets guests choose ice cream from the brand's "periodic table" of flavors, adding ingredient options along the way, from fresh strawberry purée to a scoop of Nutella, as well as a number of mix-ins. The multisensory experience lets guests watch as their custom ice cream is mixed and shaped before their eyes, with cool nitrogen vapors revealing the final presentation. Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Blue Matisse Restaurant2505 NW 87 Ave., Doral
305-468-1392
bluematissedoral.com
After pausing during the pandemic, Blue Matisse at the InterContinental at Doral Miami has relaunched its popular buffet lunch with new executive chef Bryan Hill. The daily lunch rotation offers ceviche, tiradito, hand-carved meats, and live-action stations. No two days are the same at Blue Matisse; the buffet offers new menu selections monthly covering entrees, salads, hot and cold tapas, and bite-size desserts. The buffet now features expanded safety protocols that follow CDC guidelines. The daily lunch buffet is available Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $22 per person. Cuisines featured in August include Latin American Monday, European-themed Tuesday, Asian-themed Wednesday, American-themed Thursday, and Peruvian-based dishes on Friday. In addition, the restaurant serves breakfast and dinner. Happy hour is offered daily from 5 to 7 p.m. with themed offerings ranging from "Bubbles and Shells" and "Burgers and Beer" to "Wine and Tapas". Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Eleventh Street Pizza1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-536-2749
eleventhstreetpizza.com
Miami's Eleventh Street Pizza — the concept spinoff from longtime favorite Fooq's — is back after shuttering its doors for two weeks. The newly revamped eatery is restaurateur David Fouquier's answer to the dearth of New York-style pizza in Miami. The Eleventh Street relaunch has unveiled the restaurant's all-new look — and as well as a menu that now offers pizza by the slice, more indoor seating, and expanded hours. Pies available whole or by the slice include the popular "Carmine cheese" (available round or square); pepperoni Sicilian square slice; "La Provencal" Sicilian square slice; and "Wild Shroom" Sicilian square slice. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Monday.
Pollos & Jarras1237 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
786-577-3464
pollosyjarras.com
Peruvian restaurateur Juan Chipoco recently celebrated the grand opening of the flagship location of his rotisserie chicken-themed eatery, Pollos & Jarras South Beach. A Peruvian native, Chipoco moved to Miami in 1989, where he got his start in the hospitality industry with the opening his first restaurant, La Cibeles, in 2006. Two years later, the restaurant evolved into Cvi.che 105 in downtown Miami. Since then, Chipoco’s expansion has continued: he's part owner in both Miami Beach's Yuca 105 and Intimo, and continues his own brand expansion with the opening of Pollos & Jarras at Aventura Mall and a new Cvi.che 105 set for early 2022. At Pollos & Jarras, find all things Peruvian barbecue, from grilled meats like lomo saltado and veal heart to churrasco and traditional pollo a la brasa — rotisserie chicken served as platters alongside fries and a salad. Open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.