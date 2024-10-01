Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed September 2024

September saw a delicious wave of restaurant openings in Miami and Fort Lauderdale — 14 of them, to be exact.
From the highly anticipated opening of Otto & Pepe in Wynwood, a new Italian restaurant with a 28-person pasta bar experience, wine cellar, and garden, to the opening of Marina Village and the Shorely, a new $16 million waterfront venue in Fort Lauderdale with a food hall, a multi-level dockside ferry lounge, and bars, September was an exciting one in South Florida.
And that's not all. The Islas Canarias express counter at Dadeland Mall opened to cure everyone's croqueta cravings, one of the coolest breweries in Miami, Off Site, popped up at the Bass Museum, Sixty Vines made its Miami debut downtown, and Chef Niven Patel opened a tropical restaurant in South Beach called Paya.
Unfortunately, we also lost some hometown favorites. Longtime bar and restaurant 27 Restaurant & Bar closed after a decade at the Freehand Miami in Miami Beach, and Café Smood, the last remaining Dr Smood concept in Miami, closed down, marking the end of its expensive smoothie legacy.
Below, find every restaurant and bar in Miami and Fort Lauderdale that opened and closed in September 2024.
OpeningsCraft Coconut Grove: 3324 Virginia St., Coconut Grove; 786-270-6817; craftmiami.us
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar Lauderdale: 222 Commercial Blvd., Lauderdale-By-The-Sea; cremagourmet.com
Islas Canarias Cuban Express: At Dadeland Mall's dining pavilion (food court), 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; simon.com
La Boulangerie Boul'Mich: 8405 Mills Dr., Kendall; laboulangerieusa.com
Maman South Miami: 5801 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-397-8158; mamannyc.com
Marina Village at Bahia Mar: 849 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-945-6997; marinavillageftl.com
Marion Miami: 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-717-7512; marionmiami.com
Off Site Café at the Bass: 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at the Bass Museum of Art; instagram.com/offsite.miami
Omakai Sushi Aventura: 18831 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 220, Aventura; 786-786-2456; omakai.com
Otto & Pepe: 126 NW 27th St., Miami; 305-989-3181; ottoandpepe.com
Paya: 1209 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8080; payamiami.com
The Shorely: 849 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-945-6997; marinavillageftl.com
Sixty Vines: 150 NE Eighth St., Miami, at Miami Worldcenter; 786-607-7846; sixtyvines.com
Sushi by Bou Wynwood: 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 888-670-5996; sushibybou.com
Closings27 Restaurant & Bar: Longtime bar and restaurant 27 Restaurant & Bar has closed after a decade at the Freehand Miami in Miami Beach to make way for a new concept that will replace it. According to an Instagram post, the restaurant held its last service on Saturday, September 28. Fans of 27 Restaurant & Bar were clearly shocked by the news, as comments on the Instagram post ranged from, "Truly the end of an era! So many great memories and experiences" to "No way. This is horrible news."
Café Smood: The last remaining Dr Smood concept in Miami has closed down, marking the end of its expensive smoothie legacy. On August 31, less than a year after opening, Café Smood announced it closed its doors in Wynwood via an Instagram post to its followers.
Minty Z: The beloved vegan spot in Coconut Grove offering fully plant-based and vegan Asian-fusion plates with a specialty in dim sum closed on Sunday, September 1, after nearly four years in business. Once named the Best Restaurant in Coconut Grove by New Times in 2021, the vegan Asian-fusion restaurant took to its Instagram account on Monday, August 26, to share the heartbreaking news with its longtime customers.
Nino’s of Boca Raton: The longtime Italian spot served its last Italian dish after 42 years of serving Boca Raton, leaving locals and regulars stunned after the restaurant made a sudden announcement of its closure via social media. Nino’s of Boca Raton opened its doors in 1983 as a small pizzeria with only eleven tables. The family-owned establishment grew with local support and has since been operated by three generations of restaurateurs serving a wide variety of Italian staples.
Coming SoonBig Chicken Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
Boustan Montréal's largest shawarma chain will open its first U.S. spot in Miami with pitas, bowls, and salads
Burger Bob's The beloved diner that served Coral Gables for more than 50 years is officially reopening this fall
BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter
Buccan Palm Beach's popular modern American bistro will make its Miami debut in Coral Gables in 2025
Cava Plantation and Hialeah Gardens The popular Mediterranean chain is opening in South Florida
Chop Steakhouse & Bar The Canadian steakhouse will open in Coconut Grove at the former location of the Key Club
Daniel's A steakhouse featuring Florida-inspired cuisine and steak will open in Fort Lauderdale this fall
Earl's Kitchen & Bar Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Fooq's The beloved downtown Miami spot that closed three years ago will reopen in Little River in early 2025
Foxhole Miami Beach bar Foxhole is reopening after its Instagram suddenly came to life with hidden clues
Gaby by Call Me Gaby The Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura Mall
Ghee Indian Kitchen Downtown Dadeland Indian restaurant is opening a Wynwood location this fall
H&H Bagels One of New York City's most legendary bagel shops is opening in Boca Raton
Hills Cafe An employee of the former Beverly Hills Café is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Insomnia Cookies The chain known for its late-night cookies and ice cream sandwiches is headed for Wynwood
Japón Japanese restaurant to open at the Setai Miami Beach on October 1 with a sushi counter and 40 types of sake
Juvia Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2025
Mai-Kai Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant is opening in November 2024
Maple & Ash The Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in early 2025
Margot Bar & Bistro The team behind Margot Wine Bar in downtown Miami is opening a bar/bistro in Miami Beach
Melting Pot The fondue chain is opening a second Miami location in 2025 in Coral Gables
Miami Dumpling Shop Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
Motek The Mediterranean restaurant is opening in South Beach where Prime Fish used to be in fall 2024
Mother Wolf Award-winning chef Evan Funke is opening his highly acclaimed Italian restaurant in Miami in fall 2024
No Man's Land Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
Pastis Palm Beach
Prince Street Pizza Opening in Miami Beach this fall 2024
Serafina NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Serendipity3 Miami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024
Shiso New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
Shoma Bazaar Hialeah Doral food hall opening a second location
Solana is set to open in the summer of 2025 at the rooftop of the Standard Residences in Midtown
Sparrow Italia The contemporary Italian restaurant will open on Tuesday, October 1, in Wynwood
Sra. Martinez Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Stalk & Spade Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
Sunny's Restaurant and bar from Jaguar Sun and Sunny's Someday Steakhouse residency at Lot 6 opening Oct. 2
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
Sweetwaters New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
Thomas Keller The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach