 Little River Brewery Off Site Opening Sister Location in Miami Beach
Little River Brewery Off Site to Open Sister Location in Miami Beach

Popular Little River brewery Off Site is opening a sister location in Miami Beach with its fan-favorite sandwiches.
September 9, 2024
Off Site's popular Reuben sandwich will be on the menu at Off Site Cafe at the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach.
Off Site's popular Reuben sandwich will be on the menu at Off Site Cafe at the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach. Photo by Eat The Canvas, LLC. via Instagram/@offsite.miami
Little River's not-so-hidden gem for classic American fare and great craft beer is expanding to Miami Beach.

New Times has confirmed that Off Site is taking over operations of the Café at the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach, where it will operate as Off Site Café at the Bass. The café will open this Thursday, September 12.

According to the brewery, which was founded by Steve Santana and Adam Darnell, Off Site was selected by the Bass Museum of Art out of an array of vendor options thanks to the assistance they received from JGL Consultants.

"Steve and Adam are very excited about the project as it aligns with Off Site's affinity for the arts (Off Site has been a long-time sponsor of the Bakehouse and Bookleggers events) and provides a unique platform and new challenge," a representative tells New Times.

On a personal level, the opening at the Bass Museum is a sentimental one, as one of Darnell's first jobs when he moved to Miami in 2002 was working in the exhibit department at Miami's former science museum. "Therefore, the museum environment is a comfortable one for him," the representative tells New Times.
Grab a super-good lager and a "Super Good" chicken sandwich at Off Site.
Off Site photo

What's On The Menu?

Off Site Café at the Bass will feature most of the popular menu items from Off Site's original Little River location, such as the Cuban sandwich, the Reuben, and the fan-favorite smoked fish dip.

Fans will be thrilled to know it is also adding brand new menu items, such as an Italian hoagie that Santana and Darnell had been wanting to sell for a while, as well as new salads, coffee, and espresso.

Since this location is significantly smaller (it's a café, after all), there is no fryer on site, meaning there will be no fried chicken sandwiches on the menu. However, the Italian hoagie will surely make up for it. Additionally, as it's not a brewery either, Off Site's beer will be sold in the form of beer cans featuring favorites like "Super Good Lager," as well as a rotating selection from breweries Off Site is friendly with, like Angry Chair Brewing out of Tampa and Miami-based the Tank Brewing. Off Site Café will also have three to four natural wines that will rotate based on availability.

Off Site plans to rotate the menu items regularly, whether it be seasonal changes or playing off of a new exhibition at the Bass Museum of Art. As far as hours go, it will mimic the Bass Museum of Art's hours.

Although Off Site only opened three years ago, it has made a lasting impression in Little River. This expansion to the Beach is a sign of great things to come.

Off Site Café at the Bass. 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at the Bass Museum of Art; instagram.com/offsite.miami.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
