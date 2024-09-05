$16 Million Waterfront Food, Drink, and Music Venue Opens in Fort Lauderdale

Marina Village at Bahia Mar, a $16 million open-air food, drink, and entertainment venue, opened on Thursday, September 5, on the shores of Fort Lauderdale's Intracoastal Waterway and just steps from the ocean.
What was once a site for fishing charter boat slips adjacent to the burgeoning Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach is now one of the most unique food and drink venues in SoFlo. Not only does the massive food hall have a 44-seat outdoor bar, but it also has a dockside lounge located on a ferry with not one but three different levels.
This might be the most "South Florida" lounge and food hall to exist at the moment.
Sushi Song and More at the Promenade Outdoor Food HallAmong the culinary kiosks is Sushi Song, founded by Chef Wijai "Song" Ketsuwan. The Marina Village spot marks Sushi Song's 11th opening. Reflecting on the opening, Ketsuwan tells New Times, "This development on the beach will be good for all of Fort Lauderdale. Between all of the tourist traffic it will bring, it will be great for locals. I'm excited to have been a part of it from the beginning."
While the kiosk will be Sushi Song's smallest location, Ketsuwan says fans can count on a full menu, as well as to-be-unveiled Marina Village exclusives and crowd favorites like the Maine lobster-topped "A1A Signature" roll, the shrimp tempura-loaded "Japan Red Hot" roll, the lobster, shrimp, and cream cheese-dashed "Sweet Ocean" roll, and more.
Additional kiosks, tucked within an area of Marina Village known as "The Promenade" include Mexican-focused Taco Vibez, Quore Gelato, Detroit-style pizza hot spot Blue Steel Pizza Co., Burgers & Shakes, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, Fresh Garden Bowls, and dim sum spot YIP.
The Large Waterfront Mainland BarBeyond the Promenade, the Mainland Bar will have 44 seats and more than a dozen cocktail offerings, beer, seltzers, wine, and non-alcoholic options.
Preliminary standouts include the "Paddle Party" — four shots of a peachy, lemony Grey Goose concoction served on a boat paddle for $30 — as well as the "Booby Trap" ($25) loaded with Brugal 1888 rum, banana, mango, almond orgeat, and lime served in a bikini-inspired cup.
The Three-Level Floating LoungePerhaps the buzziest element of Marina Village is the Shorely, a 500-person ferry that has been morphed into a multi-level entertainment vessel. It includes three bars, VIP cabanas, and an already impressive slate of weekly happenings.
The weekly docket includes a "Pearls for the Girls" ladies' night (Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m.), weekend day parties (Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.), and a "Crew Club" fair each Sunday 5 to 10 p.m.
In addition to Marina Village and the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel, the broader complex will one day be home to two condominium towers, nearly 250 new boat slips, upwards of 90,000 square feet of commercial space, and more.
In the meantime, there is plenty to nosh on as the space blossoms.
Marina Village. 849 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-945-6997; marinavillageftl.com.