27 Restaurant & Bar to Close After a Decade in Miami Beach

Longtime bar and restaurant 27 Restaurant & Bar will close all operations immediately to make way for a new concept that will replace it. Unfortunately, since nightlife venue Eagle Room is located at the restaurant, the abrupt closure of the restaurant means the club has to cease operations as well.
According to an Instagram post published by the 27 Restaurant & Bar team on Friday, September 27, the restaurant will hold its last service on Saturday, September 28.
The Instagram post published on 27 Restaurant's Instagram page states, "On Saturday, September 28, 27 Restaurant and Eagle Room will hold its last service at Freehand Miami to make way for a new concept. We would like to thank the community for its years of support and dedication. Please continue to follow along for forthcoming updates on Freehand Miami's newest hospitality venture."
Although the caption states that Eagle Room will close on Saturday, September 28, New Times has confirmed that the club's last day in action at 27 Restaurant & Bar will be on Friday, October 4. Therefore, you still have a few days to go over and boogie one last time before it closes.
Fans of 27 Restaurant & Bar were clearly shocked by the news, as comments on the Instagram post ranged from, "Truly the end of an era! So many great memories and experiences" to "No way. This is horrible news."
As for Eagle Room, its managers are more hopeful, but openly disappointed since it will close consequently due to the sudden closure of 27 Restaurant & Bar — a reason that is "out of its control." In an Instagram post published on Thursday, September 26, the club addressed its patrons with a lengthy statement.
The post reads, "It is with a mix of sadness, fond memories, and excitement for the future that we announce the closing of Eagle Room's operations at 27 Restaurant. Due to circumstances out of our control, we are spreading our wings and moving our disco nest." The caption continues, "We extend our deepest gratitude to the wonderful Miami community that has embraced us, the talented artists who shared their vibes, and the dedicated staff who have made Eagle Room soar. Together, we created a magical nightlife experience that all guests enjoyed to the fullest."
Eagle Room will host a series of farewell parties leading up to its "grand closing night," according to the post. "Before we embark on this new journey, join us for a series of epic farewell parties, culminating in our grand closing night on Friday, October 4. Let's raise a glass to the good times!"
The post ends on a hopeful note, letting its fans and patrons know that they have definite plans to reopen somewhere else in the future. "This isn't goodbye – it's a new beginning!" ends the caption.
What Happened to 27 Restaurant & Bar, Broken Shaker, and Eagle Room in the First Place?
Here's the low down on what has been going on at the Freehand Miami in 2024.
In June, New Times shared news that the beloved watering hole Broken Shaker at the Freehand Miami, as well as its sister restaurant 27 Restaurant & Bar, had been sold to a boutique hotel and hostel brand based in Europe called Generator Hostels.
The news shook readers to their core, especially those who have long been frequenting the tropical hangout since 2012. In May, Bar Lab Hospitality, which had owned and operated Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant & Bar since 2012, completed the sale of the bar and restaurant to Generator Hostels. Generator acquired all Freehand Hotels in the U.S., including Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.
The Bar Lab Hospitality team has since moved on to open Margot Natural Wine Bar in downtown Miami and Margot Bar & Bistro in Miami Beach, which New Times just reported on today.
Although the chief executive officer of Generator and Freehand Hotels, Alastair Thomann, and Matt Kliegman of Authentic Hospitality, had told New Times that Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant & Bar were going nowhere, it seems plans have changed.
Now, the last remaining Bar Lab concept from the 2010s is Broken Shaker.
So long, 27!