Cherished Boca Raton Staple Nino's Italian Restaurant Closes After 42 Years

Beloved Italian spot Nino’s of Boca Raton served its final guests after 42 years, leaving locals and regulars heartbroken.
September 16, 2024
The Tornabene family of Nino's of Boca Raton.
The Tornabene family of Nino's of Boca Raton.
On Sunday, Nino’s of Boca Raton served its last Italian dish after 42 years of serving the neighborhood, leaving locals and regulars stunned after the restaurant made a sudden announcement of its closure via social media.

The statement shared on Instagram and Facebook reads, "After 42 years of serving this wonderful community, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Nino’s Italian Restaurant. The challenges posed by changes in the economy and other hardships have led us to this difficult decision."

The restaurant went on to share 20 photos recapping the history of the restaurant featuring happy moments shared between staff members and its owners, along with their children who grew up inside the Boca Raton staple. The Tornabene family thanked the community for its continuous support.
The statement continues: "We are deeply grateful for the countless memories, the friendships, and the unwavering support you have shown us over the years. Your patronage has been the heart of our journey, and we cherish the relationships we’ve built with each of you. Thank you for being a part of our story. We will always treasure the moments shared and the joy we’ve had in serving you. The Nino’s/Tornabene family."

The loyal regulars who kept this destination in their own family for generations took to the comments to share their gratitude with the owners, all saddened to see the restaurant close: "Nino’s has been a family tradition for us for so many wonderful celebrations for years! You all will be forever held dear in our hearts with the greatest love and affection," wrote a regular. Another person wrote, "The end of an era. Nino’s will forever be a part of my childhood. It was a good long run that your family should be proud of. Forever home to the greatest chicken parm that comforted me through good and bad times. While Ninos may be closed, it will never be forgotten."

Another heartbroken fan wrote, "I was there just last month! My family has been going for the last 25 years — best food ever! We will miss Ninos so much! Please open another one, please!"
click to enlarge a building
Nino's has closed in Boca Raton.
Nino's of Boca Raton photo
Nino’s of Boca Raton opened its doors in 1983 as a small pizzeria with only eleven tables. The family-owned establishment grew with local support and has since been operated by three generations of restaurateurs serving a wide variety of Italian staples.

Serving southern Italian-inspired dishes paired with an extensive wine menu, the small restaurant became part of the community and a place where families came to celebrate milestones or grab a dinner in a home-like atmosphere.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
