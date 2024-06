Ecuador’s Largest Japanese Franchise to Open First U.S. Location in Miami

click to enlarge The "Kani Tartar" from Noe Sushi Bar is one of many Chef Carmona creations. Noe Sushi Bar photo

click to enlarge The "Kani Seaweed Salad" from Noe Sushi Bar is a Japanese-Ecuadorian flavor explosion. Noe Sushi Bar photo

With nearly 40 locations across Ecuador, Noe Sushi Bar , Ecuador's first and largest Japanese fusion restaurant, is opening its first U.S. location in Miami this summer Founded in 1994 by Chef Noe Carmona, Noe Sushi Bar will open its first franchise location in South Miami this July. The Japanese-Ecuadorian fusion restaurant will be located at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. in the former Mi'talia restaurant space. The location has been fully renovated to reflect the new restaurant."It's a dream come true to bring Noe to the United States," proclaims owner Chef Carmona. "No other city would make sense for our first U.S. location more than Miami. I'm excited for South Floridians to have a completely new dining experience."Noe Sushi Bar specializes in traditional and signature maki and sashimi dishes. However, the real standouts are its signature dishes, which are Japanese-Ecuadorian fusion dishes with Ecuadorian flavors that fans have only been able to find in Ecuador. Plus, in Miami, the menu will also include a few Chef Carmona creations that will be unique to the 305.Some of the signature must-haves include the "Noe Tataki" made with tuna, salmon, white fish, octopus, and semi-roasted filet mignon served with chef's sauce; the "Mizutako," a grilled octopus seasoned with oriental spices, accompanied by vegetables; traditional ramen served with slices of torched filet mignon, crunchy vegetables, and a soft boiled egg; and the "Sake Yama Roll," a roll wrapped in potato threads with crab, masago, avocado, and cream cheese topped with salmon accompanied by passion fruit and eel sauces.The new restaurant will seat up to 140 guests between its outdoor patio space and dining room. Plus, there will be a sushi bar for counter seating that will allow guests to witness the unique creations being made firsthand.The history of the restaurant goes back nearly 30 years. At a young age, Chef Carmona's culinary journey began at eight years old, cooking rice to lend a hand at home. (He is one of ten siblings.) At 12, a restaurant job during school break ignited his passion for cooking. Seven years later, he finally found himself in Quito, and despite numerous challenges upon arriving in Quito, including homelessness, Chef Carmona's determination led him to Tanoshi in Hotel Oro Verde. There, he began as a dishwasher and worked his way up to a spot on the kitchen staff.A few years later, he moved on to work alongside Japanese master chefs, sparking a lifelong love for Japanese cuisine. A protégé of Master Chef Ken Namba's guidance, he grew to master Japanese culinary techniques, leading to the opening of the first Noe Sushi Bar in 1994 in Quito. There, he introduced his signature style – blending Japanese and Ecuadorian cuisine.Noe Sushi Bar in South Miami will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.