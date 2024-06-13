Tulum-Inspired Rooftop Bar and Restaurant Opens at W Miami in Brickell

While Miami has plenty of Tulum-inspired bars and beach clubs, there has yet to be one located on a rooftop — that is, until now.
A Tulum-inspired, earth-toned restaurant hailing from Doha, Qatar, called Tulum Rooftop Restaurant & Bar has opened at the W Miami in Brickell. Open for breakfast and lunch (with dinner service to follow), the restaurant is located adjacent to the pool on the 15th floor of the hotel along Brickell Avenue.
As one would expect, the indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant draws inspiration from the architecture and designs of Tulum, Mexico. Therefore, expect an organic aesthetic around the restaurant that features earthy hues, plenty of greenery, wooden accents, boho rattan seating, and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.
For lunch, the menu features a "Tulum Beast Burger" made with an eight-ounce blend of bison, elk, wild boar, and Wagyu beef topped with grilled queso fresco, demi-glazed mushrooms, arugula salad, red onions, and tomato jam. Another international menu item is the herbed-brined jumbo wings, which are tossed in either a sofrito rub, a housemade Buffalo sauce, or what they call a "Miami BBQ" sauce. For those craving a sandwich overlooking the pool, go for the restaurant's ají chicken sandwich made with buttermilk fried chicken, ají amarillo aioli, and a roasted tomato gremolata slaw served on a brioche bun.
The restaurant also has a private dining room made for gatherings and celebrations, as well as a bar serving cocktails and small bites. Plus, the restaurant is available for guests to order from for room service.
Tulum is currently open daily for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brunch and happy hour will be available later this summer, and a dinner menu will be launching in the fall.
Tulum. 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, at the W Miami Hotel; 305-503-4400; wmiamihotel.com.