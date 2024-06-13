 New Brickell Rooftop Restaurant Tulum Opens at W Miami Hotel | Miami New Times
Tulum-Inspired Rooftop Bar and Restaurant Opens at W Miami in Brickell

A Tulum-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant from Doha, Qatar, has just opened at the W Miami hotel with views of Biscayne Bay.
June 13, 2024
New Brickell rooftop restaurant and bar Tulum opens at the W Miami Hotel with views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.
New Brickell rooftop restaurant and bar Tulum opens at the W Miami Hotel with views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Tulum photo
While Miami has plenty of Tulum-inspired bars and beach clubs, there has yet to be one located on a rooftop —  that is, until now.

A Tulum-inspired, earth-toned restaurant hailing from Doha, Qatar, called Tulum Rooftop Restaurant & Bar has opened at the W Miami in Brickell. Open for breakfast and lunch (with dinner service to follow), the restaurant is located adjacent to the pool on the 15th floor of the hotel along Brickell Avenue.

As one would expect, the indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant draws inspiration from the architecture and designs of Tulum, Mexico. Therefore, expect an organic aesthetic around the restaurant that features earthy hues, plenty of greenery, wooden accents, boho rattan seating, and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.
click to enlarge an outdoor patio overlooking the water
Open for breakfast and lunch (with dinner service to follow), Tulum is located adjacent to the pool on the 15th floor of the hotel.
Tulum photo
The 120-seat indoor and outdoor restaurant goes beyond the design aesthetic of Tulum —  it even tastes like the tropical city. The menu at Tulum Rooftop Restaurant & Bar serves international cuisine and dishes inspired by Latin America and beyond. For example, take its breakfast menu, which includes a "Latin Avocado Toast," a 24-hour French toast, and a variety of omelets.

For lunch, the menu features a "Tulum Beast Burger" made with an eight-ounce blend of bison, elk, wild boar, and Wagyu beef topped with grilled queso fresco, demi-glazed mushrooms, arugula salad, red onions, and tomato jam. Another international menu item is the herbed-brined jumbo wings, which are tossed in either a sofrito rub, a housemade Buffalo sauce, or what they call a "Miami BBQ" sauce. For those craving a sandwich overlooking the pool, go for the restaurant's ají chicken sandwich made with buttermilk fried chicken, ají amarillo aioli, and a roasted tomato gremolata slaw served on a brioche bun.

The restaurant also has a private dining room made for gatherings and celebrations, as well as a bar serving cocktails and small bites. Plus, the restaurant is available for guests to order from for room service.
click to enlarge a restaurant with wood seating and greenery
The 120-seat indoor and outdoor restaurant will go beyond the design aesthetic of Tulum; it will even taste like the tropical city.
Tulum photo
“I am thrilled to introduce our latest culinary venture, a groundbreaking new restaurant concept showcasing the vibrant tapestry of new modern-American cuisine,” says Kashmira Maneckji, General Manager of W Miami. “With an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, we welcome our guests to embark on a food and beverage odyssey where each dish and libation narrates its own captivating tale, and every moment becomes an indelible memory of unparalleled excellence and hospitality."

Tulum is currently open daily for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brunch and happy hour will be available later this summer, and a dinner menu will be launching in the fall.

Tulum. 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, at the W Miami Hotel; 305-503-4400; wmiamihotel.com.
