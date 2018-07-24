Nékter Juice Bar Brings Smoothies and Vegan Ice Cream to South Florida

Nékter Juice Bar, a Southern California-based smoothie chain, has made its way to South Florida. This past June, a storefront serving juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and vegan ice cream debuted in Aventura.

A location is also expected to open in Coconut Creek within the next year, and additional stores are slated for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Located near Aventura Mall, Nékter offers a menu of fresh-made drinks, loaded fruit bowls, and frozen treats. Inside a clear-case fridge, find a number of prepackaged juices too. Many of Nékter's items, which are priced under $10 each, can be made vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free.