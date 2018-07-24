Nékter Juice Bar Brings Smoothies and Vegan Ice Cream to South Florida

Nékter Juice Bar, a Southern California-based smoothie chain, has made its way to South Florida. This past June, a storefront serving juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and vegan ice cream debuted in Aventura.
A location is also expected to open in Coconut Creek within the next year, and additional stores are slated for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
Located near Aventura Mall, Nékter offers a menu of fresh-made drinks, loaded fruit bowls, and frozen treats. Inside a clear-case fridge, find a number of prepackaged juices too. Many of Nékter's items, which are priced under $10 each, can be made vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free.
Unlike other Miami-area juice bars, Nékter sells a unique lineup of vegan ice cream, which is made in-house daily with a creamy cashew milk base. The dairy-free and soy-free frozen treat is offered in two flavors: vanilla, made with coconut milk, Madagascar vanilla, agave nectar, and a pinch of sea salt; and chocolate, which is blended with cashew milk, cocoa, honey, coconut sugar, and agave nectar. Customers can make it their own by adding toppings such as vegan chocolate chips, coconut flakes, strawberries, hempseed granola, and blueberries.
Otherwise, look out for Nékter's buzz juice, which incorporates carrot, orange, lemon, and ginger; and the little beet, made with cucumber, carrot, beet, lemon, orange, and fennel. Standout smoothies include the watermelon berry, with strawberries, lime, and chia seeds; and the pink flamingo, made with pitaya, strawberry, pineapple, agave nectar, and coconut water.
Founded in 2010, Nékter boasts more than 115 locations across the nation, with an additional 150 in development.
Nékter Aventura. Aventura Shopping Center, 2960 Aventura Blvd., Aventura; 305-749-6633; nekterjuicebar.com. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. , and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
