 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Vegan ice cream at Nékter in Aventura.EXPAND
Vegan ice cream at Nékter in Aventura.
Courtesy of Nékter

Nékter Juice Bar Brings Smoothies and Vegan Ice Cream to South Florida

Clarissa Buch | July 24, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Nékter Juice Bar, a Southern California-based smoothie chain, has made its way to South Florida. This past June, a storefront serving juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and vegan ice cream debuted in Aventura.

A location is also expected to open in Coconut Creek within the next year, and additional stores are slated for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Located near Aventura Mall, Nékter offers a menu of fresh-made drinks, loaded fruit bowls, and frozen treats. Inside a clear-case fridge, find a number of prepackaged juices too. Many of Nékter's items, which are priced under $10 each, can be made vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free.

Unlike other Miami-area juice bars, Nékter sells a unique lineup of vegan ice cream, which is made in-house daily with a creamy cashew milk base. The dairy-free and soy-free frozen treat is offered in two flavors: vanilla, made with coconut milk, Madagascar vanilla, agave nectar, and a pinch of sea salt; and chocolate, which is blended with cashew milk, cocoa, honey, coconut sugar, and agave nectar. Customers can make it their own by adding toppings such as vegan chocolate chips, coconut flakes, strawberries, hempseed granola, and blueberries.

Otherwise, look out for Nékter's buzz juice, which incorporates carrot, orange, lemon, and ginger; and the little beet, made with cucumber, carrot, beet, lemon, orange, and fennel. Standout smoothies include the watermelon berry, with strawberries, lime, and chia seeds; and the pink flamingo, made with pitaya, strawberry, pineapple, agave nectar, and coconut water.

Founded in 2010, Nékter boasts more than 115 locations across the nation, with an additional 150 in development.

Nékter Aventura. Aventura Shopping Center, 2960 Aventura Blvd., Aventura; 305-749-6633; nekterjuicebar.com. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. , and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >