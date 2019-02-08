Six Deals for National Pizza Day 2019

Sure, National Pizza Day is just another made-up food holiday, but any reason to celebrate one of the culinary world's most perfect creations is totally fine.

So, on Saturday, February 9, embrace National Pizza Day in the best way possible: Eat pizza!

Continue Reading

From tasty slices to a buy-one-get-one-free special, these six deals have you covered this National Pizza Day.

EXPAND Courtesy of La Centrale

La Centrale. Miami's Italian food hall will be offering its Alla Palla pizza slice for half price. A Roman-style pie served by the slice, the Alla Palla is baked in an electric oven, then slipped onto a wooden palla, topped with fresh ingredients, and served. On Saturday, the Alla Palla margherita will be sold for $2.25 a slice, and the Alla Palla ortolana will be $3.95. The pizza is located on the food hall's first level, at the focacceria counter. 601 S. Miami Ave., Suite 181-C, Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Fratelli La Bufala

Fratelli La Bufala. Italians have been making pies for centuries, and this local pizzeria has been championing its Neapolitan version for over a decade. This National Pizza Day, it's offering the Giulio’s pizza, a combination of tomato, mozzarella, spicy salami, and ‘nduja (a spicy Italian sausage), paired with a Peroni beer for $16. 437 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-0700; flbmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Kings Dining and Entertainment

Kings Dining & Entertainment. This Doral dining and entertainment venue is celebrating the occasion with a free pizza for every bowling game purchase. Guests can choose from a variety of flavors, including four cheese, margherita , mushroom, barbecue chicken, classic mozzarella, and the Pig, featuring barbecue pulled pork. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152; 844-494-9400; kings-de.com.

Courtesy of Lucia Pizzeria

Lucia Pizzeria. Pizza lovers can enjoy a margherita pizza with heart-shaped tomatoes at this pizza shop in South Miami all day Saturday. The pie is topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil and baked Neapolitan style in the restaurant’s Acunto wood-burning oven ($18). 8755 SW 72nd St., Miami; 305-249-1043; luciapizzeria.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of MOD pizza.

MOD Pizza. At its many locations throughout South Florida, the fast-casual MOD will be offering a buy-one-get-one-free special. You can make any combination out of its 30 featured toppings, or choose from a menu of MOD individual, artisan-style pizzas. Pies range from $6.27 to $10.27. 8525 Mills Dr., Unit 301, Miami; modpizza.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Soul Tavern

Soul Tavern. Purchase a pizza from Sunset Harbor's vegetarian eatery this Saturday and get a second pizza half price, along with 25 percent off select wines. The meat-free menu includes options like miso and caramelized onion with wild mushroom and chickpeas; beets and roots with black sesame and baby arugula; and a spicy pesto with jalapeño, goat cheese, and watercress ($17 each). 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com.

