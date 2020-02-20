National Margarita Day 2020 Deals in Miami

Tequila lovers out there mark your calendars. This Saturday, February 22 is the date to celebrate National Margarita Day.
Several Miami eateries will observe the boozy holiday, offering truly unique cocktail experiences ranging from classic margaritas to balanced fusions and special bespoke interpretations.
Check below for some of the best Miami spots to visit and enjoy the beloved cocktail. Specials are offered on National Margarita Day only, unless noted.
American Social Bar & Kitchen690 S.W. First Ct., Miami
721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com
Get the party started with Don Julio Silver margaritas ($8) before indulging in special options of Don Julio Silver shots ($6). As part of the daylong celebration, American Social will also feature a signature Don Julio 1942 Margarita, made with Grand Marnier, filthy cherry syrup, fresh lime juice, chocolate bitters, topped with shaved chocolate, orange slices, and filthy cherries. The special will be served in a skull mug ($24).
Bartaco2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-614-8226
bartaco.com
Starting on National Margarita Day, Bartaco in Aventura will be launching a new margarita-inspired cocktail every week during the month of March. Drawing from the beach cultures of Brazil, Uruguay, and Southern California, the specials will be priced at $12. The first marg-remix will be a Hibiscus Mezcalita, made with Libélula tequila, mezcal, fresh-squeezed blood oranges and limes, house-made ginger agave simple, and hibiscus tea.
Cantina Beach455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4500
ritzcarlton.com
Nestled in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, beachfront Mexican eatery Cantina Beach will be celebrating the holiday with half-priced ‘ritas all day. At 6 p.m., the restaurant will host a tasting presented by tequila experts from Catadores. If you are craving a sweet, tropical cocktail to go with your food, order the watermelon margarita made with Silver tequila, fresh watermelon juice, and a dash of jalapeño ($16).
Coyo TacoVarious Locations
coyo-taco.com
Coyo Taco's margaritas will taste even better this Saturday when the Mexican eatery features $5 draft options all day long. Served in your choice of classic or spicy, the discounted margaritas will come in Coyo branded shakers for free. Available at all South Florida locations, except Time Out Market.
Diez y Seis1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3226
sbe.com
Shore Club’s signature Mexican eatery Diez y Seis will feature half-off margaritas all day on February 22. The $8 list of specials will include classic margaritas, along with the restaurant's signature Pineapple Express, a combination of Patron Barrel Reposado tequila, St. Germain pineapple juice, lime, and agave. Also on the menu is El Chapulin Colorado, a composition of Avion tequila, mezcal, watermelon, agave, lime, habanero tincture, with a chapulin salt rim.
Katsuya and S Bar at SLS Lux Brickell805 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-859-0200
slshotels.com
in honor of Margarita Day, the SLS Lux Brickell's Katsuya restaurant and S bar will be serving up a classic margarita for a discounted price of $8. The bar also offers opulent twists on the traditional drink, such as the Jaja Picante and the Jasmine, made with Volcan Blanco tequila, jasmine green tea grenadine, fresh lime, and orange bitters. Specials will be available for $10.
La Cerveceria de Barrio836 Lincoln Rd., Miami
1412 Ocean Dr., Miami
305-535-7400
lacerveceriadebarrio.com
La Cerveceria De Barrio is celebrating with classic margaritas. The Mexican eatery's head mixologist Ximena Giorgi will serve the drink in a fancy glass with a rim of fresh salt around it for $6.95. Available from 11 a.m. to 12:45 a.m.
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood
954-874-4444
margaritavillehollywoodbeachresort.com
The resort, literally named after the drink, will feature its “Who’s to Blame” margarita for $6.99 and host live music and special entertainment like stilt walkers.
Pink Taco1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-507-8980
pinktaco.com
Pink Taco on Ocean Drive is paying homage to National Margarita Day by offering margarita pitchers at a $5 discount. The list of options will include a spicy margarita with Don Julio ($49); sangria roja or blanca ($35); and agua fresca con tequila, which can be prepared with fresh pineapple or watermelon agua fresca ($43).
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com
Sweet Liberty is a great casual spot to get together with your favorite buddies and celebrate with margaritas any day this week. From Tuesday, February 18 through Saturday, February 22, the bar is featuring a special menu of margaritas made with tequila Tromba, Cointreau and lime juice, served on the rocks. Specials will be priced at $12.
Toro Toro100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com
Toro Toro in downtown Miami promises a Saturday of $5 classic margaritas. Opt for the $8 premium iteration, made with Avion, Casamigos, Patron, Volcan, or Herradura tequilas. For a $2 upgrade, guests can select specialty flavors to add to their margaritas, with options of passion fruit, strawberry, blood orange, jalapeño, and guava.
YOT Bar & Kitchen2015 SW 20th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-953-9000
yotlmc.com
At Fort Lauderdale’s new waterfront hideaway, enjoy a Saturday of specialty margaritas priced at $8. Choices include signature YOTSea, a mango margarita with Rock 'n' Roll mango tequila, triple sec, agave nectar, Natalie’s orange juice, and lime; and signature LMSea, made with Patron Silver tequila, agave nectar, pineapple juice, lime, and habanero bitters.
