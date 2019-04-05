National Beer Day 2019 Specials in Miami

It's always a good time for beer.

This Sunday, April 7, marks National Beer Day, when brew lovers come together to celebrate the day the Cullen-Harrison Act came into effect 82 years ago. Signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the law allowed the flow of low-alcohol beer and wine after more than a decade of prohibition.

South Florida's beer scene is vast and there are plenty of destinations where you can raise your glass to this boozy holiday, but we've taken stock of the best special deals and offers for you to take advantage of. So make sure to go out and broaden your taste buds while celebrating the oldest drink around.

Be safe during this most excellent of made up holidays by calling a ride share service after a day of drinking. For National Beer Day, Lyft has partnered with the Florida Brewers Guild and is offering the code BEERDAY19 for 50 percent off two rides (up to $5 each) to and from participating breweries. Starting April 8, use code FLGUILD19 to get 25 percent off two rides (up to $5 each) to and from the same breweries. (This code is good until July 6). The list of participating breweries can be found on the Lyft blog.

All offers are good Sunday, April 7, unless otherwise stated.

EXPAND Bulla's sangria de cerveza Bulla Gastrobar

Bird & Bone. Guests can celebrate National Beer Day at Bird & Bone at the Confidante with chef Richard Hales' new custom beer on tap, an American Blonde Ale beer named Comfortably Numb curated in partnership with Wynwood Brewing. A combination of German pilsner malts, British crystal malts, Czech Saaz hops are blended with spices incorporated in many of the chef's dishes including chef Hales’ Hot Chicken, it will be available this Sunday for $7 from brunch to dinnertime. 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; hyatt.com.

Beach Bar at Newport Pier. Enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic at this relaxed Sunny Isles hangout while savoring $7 specials on local brews like Veza Sur Spanglish and Hollywood Brewing's Mango IPA on Sunday. 16501 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach: 305-957-1110; beachbarnewportpier.com.

Bulla Gastrobar. Over National Beer Day weekend, this trendy Spanish gastropub will be pouring creative $5 beer sangrias all day long to pair with an extensive menu of modern-style tapas. Several locations; bullagastrobar.com.

Corsair. At the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Corsair will feature M.I.A. beers for $5, including Mega Mix, Cucumber Lemon Lime hard water, and Miami Weiss, which will also be offered at Soff's, the hotel's new bar. 9999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura; 305-932-6200; jwturnberry.com.

Havana 1957. On April 7, get a bucket of five Bud Light or Cerveza Hatuey for $20. Various locations. havana1957.com.

Kaido. Brad Kilgore partnered with local Miami brewery J.Wakefield to create a specialty beer for his Design District lounge. The beer is a rice lager with a fresh Kaffir lime leaves and a lemongrass finish ($8).151 NE 41st St., Miami; 786-409-5591; kaidomiami.com.

EXPAND Veza Sur Naty Pascual

La Cerveceria de Barrio. Hit up any of this bar and taqueria's locations on Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive to enjoy $4 select draft beers, including Dos Equis, Modelo Especial, and Heineken. Various locations; lacerveceriadebarrio.com.

No Name Chinese. Celebrate National Beer Day with plenty of dim sum and $5 local draft beer options at chef Pablo Zitzmann's eatery in South Miami. 7400 SW 57th Ct., Miami; 786-577-0734; nonamechinese.com.



Taurus Beer & Whiskey House. In celebration of National Beer Day, the bar is offering imbibers thirty percent off all beer from noon to 3 a.m on Sunday. 3540 Main Hwy; Coconut Grove; 305- 529-6523; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. Wynwood’s Latin-inspired boutique brewery will offer its newly released La Picante, a Key lime jalapeño gose, with 30 percent of proceeds going to a local nonprofit organization. Guests of the brewery can sip on this refreshing cerveza while enjoying a live performance by rising Peruvian singer-songwriter and producer A.Chai. 55 NW 25th St., Miami, 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.