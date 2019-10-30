Chef Gino Sorbillo Delivers Award-Winning Pizza to South Beach

One of Italy’s most beloved pizza chefs, Gino Sorbillo, has opened a Miami Beach location of his eponymously-named restaurant at 100 Collins Ave.

Sorbillo's award-winning, Neapolitan-style pies are considered legendary in Naples, Italy. The pizzaiolo — or pizza maker — is well-respected throughout Italy for his food. His four restaurants — including the family's first Napoli location that opened in 1935 — have hour-long lines and are regarded as among the best in the country.

Today, Sorbillo is known for churning out a slightly larger version of Neapolitan pies. Described as incredibly light, they're cooked in wood ovens and use limited ingredients including 00-graded flour and San Marzano tomatoes. Typically served unsliced, they arrive with a sauce-heavy center and a chewy, fire-charred crust.

In 2013, Sorbillo Napoli won the award for best pizza restaurant by Gambero Rosso, Italy's popular food guide. The site, however, wasn't as enamored with Sorbillo's New York City location, saying, "Without great peaks the offer of traditional recipes [ to lack a certain genuine and authentic aspect on the table."

Pizza fritta at Sorbillo. Photo courtesy of Sorbillo

Like its sister establishments in Italy, New York City, and Tokyo, the Miami Beach restaurant features Sorbillo's wide array of both classic and seasonal Neapolitan pizza served alongside his famous pizza fritta (fried pizza dough), calzones, an assortment of antipasti small plates, main dishes, pasta, and dessert.

Over a dozen pies can be found on the South Beach menu priced from $9 to $28. They include Sorbillo's own margherita, classic marinara, and specialty pies like the carbonara con tartufo that combines guanciale, egg yolk, buffalo mozzarella, black truffle, basil, and olive oil with cracked black pepper. There's even a vegan pie made with dairy-free cheese, mixed vegetables, and olive oil ($20).

However, there's one caveat: Only 250 pizzas will be available each day served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sorbillo. 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-281-0588; sorbillonyc.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 1 a.m.