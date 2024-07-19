Florida's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Is...Controversial

According to a new analysis of summer 2023 purchase data from Instacart, the two most popular flavors across the U.S. are orange sherbet and "Rocky Road," as they both took the top spot in 11 states.
However, Florida's taste buds have charted their own course, embracing the rich, boozy notes of rum raisin.
In a landscape where classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and cookies and cream reign supreme nationwide, Florida's distinct preference stands out. Many states have top flavors that differ from their neighbors, showcasing regional quirks and tastes.
Yet none is quite as...shall we say...intriguing as the Sunshine State's predilection for rum-soaked raisins.
Although rum raisin could make sense, as Florida is home to the Bacardi families and rum reigns supreme down in South Florida, New Times has another theory: Florida's aging community. Cities like Naples, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach are home to a rather large demographic of retirees and elderly folk, and those over the age of 65 tend to love classic ice cream flavors like rum raisin and butter pecan.
Nevertheless, with National Ice Cream Day on July 21, now is the perfect time to explore new flavors. Whether you're sticking with a classic or trying rum raisin for the first time, it's an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of ice cream preferences. So, grab a cone, soak up the sun, and savor the unique taste buds that make Florida stand out.
Each State’s Favorite Flavors
Alabama – Moose Tracks
Alaska – Green Tea
Arizona – Rocky Road
Arkansas – Rainbow Sherbet
California – Rocky Road
Colorado – Green Tea
Connecticut – Pistachio
Delaware – Cherry
Florida – Rum Raisin
Georgia – Rum Raisin
Hawaii – Mango
Idaho – Green Tea
Illinois – Moose Tracks
Indiana – Moose Tracks
Iowa – Moose Tracks
Kansas – Rainbow Sherbet
Kentucky – Chocolate Chip
Louisiana – Birthday Cake
Maine – Coffee
Maryland – Cookie Dough
Massachusetts – Coffee
Michigan – Moose Tracks
Minnesota – Moose Tracks
Mississippi – Birthday Cake
Missouri – Cookie Dough
Montana – Rainbow Sherbet
Nebraska – Moose Tracks
Nevada – Rocky Road
New Hampshire – Coffee
New Jersey – Pistachio
New Mexico – Chocolate Chocolate Chip
New York – Pistachio
North Carolina – Birthday Cake
North Dakota – Moose Tracks
Ohio – Chocolate Chip
Oklahoma – Cookie Dough
Oregon – Green Tea
Pennsylvania – Mint Chip
Rhode Island – Coffee
South Carolina – Moose Tracks
South Dakota – Birthday Cake
Tennessee – Moose Tracks
Texas – Rainbow Sherbet
Utah – Rocky Road
Vermont – Coffee
Virginia – Birthday Cake
Washington – Green Tea
Washington, D.C. – Mango
West Virginia – Moose Tracks
Wisconsin – Moose Tracks
Wyoming – Rocky Road