Florida's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Is...Controversial

Each State’s Favorite Flavors



In a state known for its sandy beaches and endless sunshine, Florida residents have made an unexpected choice when it comes to their favorite ice cream flavor: rum raisin.According to a new analysis of summer 2023 purchase data from Instacart , the two most popular flavors across the U.S. are orange sherbet and "Rocky Road," as they both took the top spot in 11 states.However, Florida's taste buds have charted their own course, embracing the rich, boozy notes of rum raisin.In a landscape where classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and cookies and cream reign supreme nationwide, Florida's distinct preference stands out. Many states have top flavors that differ from their neighbors, showcasing regional quirks and tastes.Yet none is quite as...shall we say...as the Sunshine State's predilection for rum-soaked raisins.Although rum raisin could make sense, as Florida is home to the Bacardi families and rum reigns supreme down in South Florida,has another theory: Florida's aging community. Cities like Naples, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach are home to a rather large demographic of retirees and elderly folk, and those over the age of 65 tend to love classic ice cream flavors like rum raisin and butter pecan.Nevertheless, with National Ice Cream Day on July 21, now is the perfect time to explore new flavors. Whether you're sticking with a classic or trying rum raisin for the first time, it's an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of ice cream preferences. So, grab a cone, soak up the sun, and savor the unique taste buds that make Florida stand out.Alabama – Moose TracksAlaska – Green TeaArizona – Rocky RoadArkansas – Rainbow SherbetCalifornia – Rocky RoadColorado – Green TeaConnecticut – PistachioDelaware – CherryFlorida – Rum RaisinGeorgia – Rum RaisinHawaii – MangoIdaho – Green TeaIllinois – Moose TracksIndiana – Moose TracksIowa – Moose TracksKansas – Rainbow SherbetKentucky – Chocolate ChipLouisiana – Birthday CakeMaine – CoffeeMaryland – Cookie DoughMassachusetts – CoffeeMichigan – Moose TracksMinnesota – Moose TracksMississippi – Birthday CakeMissouri – Cookie DoughMontana – Rainbow SherbetNebraska – Moose TracksNevada – Rocky RoadNew Hampshire – CoffeeNew Jersey – PistachioNew Mexico – Chocolate Chocolate ChipNew York – PistachioNorth Carolina – Birthday CakeNorth Dakota – Moose TracksOhio – Chocolate ChipOklahoma – Cookie DoughOregon – Green TeaPennsylvania – Mint ChipRhode Island – CoffeeSouth Carolina – Moose TracksSouth Dakota – Birthday CakeTennessee – Moose TracksTexas – Rainbow SherbetUtah – Rocky RoadVermont – CoffeeVirginia – Birthday CakeWashington – Green TeaWashington, D.C. – MangoWest Virginia – Moose TracksWisconsin – Moose TracksWyoming – Rocky Road