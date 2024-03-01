 ModaMiami 2024: Carbone, Casa Tua, Coral Gables, and Cars | Miami New Times
Carbone, Casa Tua, Coral Gables, and Cars: ModaMiami 2024 Rolls Into the Biltmore

Mario Carbone hosts an exclusive dinner as the world's best sports cars pass through the Biltmore in Coral Gables.
March 1, 2024
Nearly 150 of the world's rarest cars will adorn the Biltmore's lawn for ModaMiami 2024.
Nearly 150 of the world's rarest cars will adorn the Biltmore's lawn for ModaMiami 2024. ModaMiami photo
As if 150 of the world’s rarest sports cars weren’t enough, two of Miami’s hottest restaurants — Carbone and Casa Tua — are joining the party.

The first-ever ModaMiami, an exclusive car show featuring rare Porsches, Lamborghinis, and other sports cars, began on Thursday, February 29, and runs through Sunday, March 3, at the Biltmore in Coral Gables

At the core of the event: an array of classic vintage motorcars, luxury lifestyle experiences, and a weekend-long, onsite shopping experience including designer handbags, jewelry, and more.

On the culinary front, Mario Carbone (of Major Food Group, Carbone, Dirty French Steakhouse, and ZZ’s Club), will host a one-of-a-kind dinner on Friday, March 1, at 7 p.m. against a backdrop of cars from the Collection Ferrari of Miami.

"The evening will begin with a welcome reception with a selection of passed canapés," Carbone tells New Times. "Following, guests will take seats for a four-course, family-style dinner beginning with our famous bread service, followed by antipasti, pastas, a main course, and dessert."
click to enlarge Meatballs topped with basil and finely shredded cheese in a red enameled iron pot
Carbone favorite "Mario's Meatballs" is included in Mario Carbone's special dinner at ModaMiami 2024.
ModaMiami photo
The menu, provided to New Times, will include Carbone’s iconic "Spicy Rigatoni Vodka" accompanied by "Mario’s Meatballs," "Dover Piccata," and "Veal Parmesan," followed by a dessert spread featuring lemon cheesecake, a chocolate praline terrine, and rainbow cookies. Tickets for the event cost $1,000 per person.

Also on the culinary front, Casa Tua will set up a special club space at the Biltmore where it will provide Italian-inspired bites, free-flowing libations, and views of the car showcase. The Casa Tua Club runs Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3, with tickets priced at $875 per day.

"ModaMiami distinguishes itself through its enhanced focus on exceptional entertainment, gourmet culinary offerings, and a high-end luxury marketplace," ModaMiami writes in a press release. "ModaMiami is envisioned as a grand celebration of the collector car universe, embracing both classic and contemporary models. As pioneers in this field, we are continually forward-thinking, aiming to inspire and invigorate the next generation of enthusiasts."

Beyond the Carbone and Casa Tua offerings, ModaMiami organizers say must-sees include the 100 Club — an unveiling of 99 curated cars, with the 100th car staged for a special reveal — and a two-day RM Sotheby's auction with a "focus on the alluring 'Youngtimer' genre, sleek and unique modern-day supercars, and significant prewar classics.'"

ModaMiami. Thursday, February 29, through Sunday, March 3, at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; modamiami.com. Adult general admission tickets start at $150, Carbone Gala Dinner tickets cost $1,000, and Casa Tua Club single-day admission starts at $875.
