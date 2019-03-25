Brazilian Restaurant Kosushi Will Bring Its Michelin-Starred Fare to Miami Beach

In 1986, Brazilian natives Carlos Augusto Carvalho and George Yuji Koshoji met in Brazil's financial capital, São Paulo. Koshoji was working behind Carvalho's favorite sushi counter, and together they decided to open their own restaurant.

In Brazil, a country with only 18 Michelin-starred restaurants, Kosushi has won the one-star accolade four consecutive years. Carvalho says the honor underscores the restaurant's mastery and precision of cuts, unique sauces, and elaborate creativity of its presentations. "Every plate is picture-perfect," he says. "We do what we love most: Japanese food as an art form." Now Kosushi will open its first U.S. location in South Beach. Kosushi Miami is scheduled to debut April 17 to coincide with the 31st anniversary of the opening of the São Paulo flagship.

Located in the South of Fifth neighborhood, the 3,330-square-foot eatery's dining room will seat 66 and will be enlivened by a unique ceiling structure made with 70,000 wooden cubes. A ten-seat sushi bar will stand at the center of the room, where offerings will be prepared while guests watch. The cocktail bar, helmed by Brazilian mixologist Márcio Silva, will pour specialty drinks such as the Shokobutsuen — a mix of gin, fresh lemon juice, basil, cucumber, mint, and organic sugar syrup — along with wine and sake.