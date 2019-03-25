Brazilian Restaurant Kosushi Will Bring Its Michelin-Starred Fare to Miami Beach

In 1986, Brazilian natives Carlos Augusto Carvalho and George Yuji Koshoji met in Brazil's financial capital, São Paulo. Koshoji was working behind Carvalho's favorite sushi counter, and together they decided to open their own restaurant.
In Brazil, a country with only 18 Michelin-starred restaurants, Kosushi has won the one-star accolade four consecutive years. Carvalho says the honor underscores the restaurant's mastery and precision of cuts, unique sauces, and elaborate creativity of its presentations. "Every plate is picture-perfect," he says. "We do what we love most: Japanese food as an art form." Now Kosushi will open its first U.S. location in South Beach. Kosushi Miami is scheduled to debut April 17 to coincide with the 31st anniversary of the opening of the São Paulo flagship.
Located in the South of Fifth neighborhood, the 3,330-square-foot eatery's dining room will seat 66 and will be enlivened by a unique ceiling structure made with 70,000 wooden cubes. A ten-seat sushi bar will stand at the center of the room, where offerings will be prepared while guests watch. The cocktail bar, helmed by Brazilian mixologist Márcio Silva, will pour specialty drinks such as the Shokobutsuen — a mix of gin, fresh lemon juice, basil, cucumber, mint, and organic sugar syrup — along with wine and sake.
Koshoji will curate the menu, and the kitchen will be helmed by Colombian chef Edwin Delgado, formerly of Nobu and Tanuki. Their offerings, Koshoji explains, incorporate the flavors and textures of Brazil but still have an unmistakably Japanese spirit.
The menu will include a fusion of flavors in the form of signature sushi, sashimi, rolls, and nigiri. Highlights are the tuna dyo kura quail egg, tuna avocado temaki with masago roe, and tamago furai, made with a slow-cooked organic egg and breaded with ikura roe and truffle oil with crispy sweet potatoes.
According to Carvalho, Kosushi will be less expensive than other restaurants in its category, such as Nobu, Katsuya, and Zuma. The idea for an outpost in Miami Beach, he says, came after multiple visits to the city. The restaurateur realized the area would be the perfect place to jazz up Kosushi's offerings. "There's such a wide array of excellent ingredients in Miami," he says. "I saw an opportunity to expand the restaurant's repertory, translating the same deliciousness of the original menu to an upgraded version with the diversity of food and spices that are available."
Miami is seeing a wave of restaurants with Michelin connections. James Beard Award-winning, Michelin-starred Washington, D.C. chef/restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi opened Fiola at the end of 2018, and Thomas Keller debuted the Surf Club Restaurant in August 2018. Other eateries with Michelin-star connections include Sushi Azabu on Ocean Drive and Maska in Midtown Miami.
Kosushi Miami. 801 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 786-647-7272; kosushi.com.
