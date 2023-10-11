These Two Notorious Chefs Debut New Miami Beach Hotel Restaurants This Month

Two new hotel restaurants are welcoming diners in Miami Beach this month.
Late last week, local chef Louie Estrada quietly opened Louie's at Palm House, situated along the boardwalk behind the Seacoast Suites Hotel at 5101 Collins Ave.
Born and reared in Miami, Estrada is best known for his ventanita-inspired New York City restaurant, My Cuban Spot, which opened in 2017 and quickly became a neighborhood hangout that even caught the attention of the New York Times. In 2022, Estrada began operating pop-ups around the Magic City before this latest venture aimed at sharing his love of Cuban cuisine with local diners.
With its oceanfront setting, Louie's offers a decidedly alfresco atmosphere: a beachside bar and restaurant outfitted in pink-and-white striped cushions and white-fringed turquoise umbrellas, plush sofas, domino tables, and a tiki bar with a thatched roof.
On the menu, Estrada has composed a variety of shareable starters and beach-appropriate main plates that range from "shrimp crocs" (creamy shrimp croquetas accompanied by a truffle aioli) and "Straight Bangin'" (fried shrimp tossed in a bang-bang sauce) to Latin-inspired sandwiches including a cubano and the "PCB" (pan con bistec), made with a mojo-marinated strip loin steak.
A scant seven blocks to the south, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is also preparing to welcome a new restaurant from a well-known chef.
Mirabella, a new Italian restaurant from New York City-bred chef Michael White, is set to open on Tuesday, October 24, at the base of the Fontainebleau's Sorrento Tower.
Known for classic Italian pasta dishes, White made his culinary mark on the Manhattan dining scene in 2002 as executive chef of Fiamma Osteria. He later opened Marea, which earned two Michelin stars in the 2012 guide. (In 2020, it was downgraded to a single star and lost its final star in 2022.)
White is the former chef for Altamarea Group, which, in addition to Marea, includes Ai Fiori, Vaucluse, Osteria Morini, Nicoletta, Costata, and the Butterfly in New York. White left Altamarea in 2021 and has since held a number of chef positions in New York and Miami (including at Lido Restaurant and the Champagne Bar at the Surf Club in the Four Seasons).
Now, White brings his take on coastal Italian cuisine to the Fontainebleau. The restaurant will focus on traditional dishes that marry seafood and meat and pay homage to Italy.
A press release quotes White as saying Mirabella is a celebration of Italian cuisine and a reflection of his culinary journey, which began 25 years ago during what he terms "a transformative period for Italian cooking in the United States."
Overseen by executive chef Paul Keyser, Mirabella's menu will present dishes designed for sharing with generous, family-style portions. Highlights include a bone-in veal parmigiana, risotto di mare, and seafood offerings that include crudo misto, tuna tartare, and grilled octopus.
Louie's at Palm House. 5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; palmhousemiami.com; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Mirabella. Opening Tuesday, October 24 at 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com; 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.