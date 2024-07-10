Pompano Beach Brewery Odd Breed to Close Due to Rent, Crime, and Failed Promises

One of the places to succumb to rent hikes and higher operating costs is Odd Breed Wild Ales, a popular craft brewery in Pompano Beach. After eight years of serving award-winning beer using a unique fermentation process that made them a mainstay in South Florida's craft beer scene, the brewery took to its Instagram to share the news that it would be closing at the end of July.
"After eight years in Pompano Beach, our rental rate is scheduled to increase to a rate that is not sustainable for a brewery. We have made the decision to close our doors at the end of July," begins the heartbreaking caption on the Instagram post published on July 9 by cofounder Matt Manthe. "Increased operating costs, coupled with a changing beer climate, have made things increasingly difficult for a brewery that focuses exclusively on mixed culture beer aged in barrels."
However, operational costs aren't the only issue here — it's the city of Pompano Beach itself, says Manthe.
Manthe didn't hold back when discussing the failed promises the city of Pompano Beach had once assured them. "We believed in the vision the city of Pompano had for our neighborhood, but the issues with crime and vagrancy have increased, all while the neighborhood remains mostly vacant. We had hoped our neighborhood would be filled with bars and restaurants like we were promised by the city eight years ago, but there has been no progress. Multiple businesses have been “coming soon” for more than five years but have not begun construction. Our lease does not allow us to serve food or have food trucks, making it difficult to get foot traffic. Paying premium retail rental rates while selling most of our beer out of state and overseas just isn’t sustainable."
Although disappointed, Manthe feels a sense of pride and gratefulness for his craft and for the community he and his cofounder, Dan Naumko, created. When Odd Breed opened in 2017, it was Florida's first brewery dedicated to American wild ales. Since opening, it has won numerous awards, including winning gold at the Great American Beer Festival in 2023.
"Despite our challenges, I’m incredibly grateful for the support from our loyal local customers, as well as those who have supported us from a distance purchasing our beer in bars and bottle shops around the world," states Manthe. "Most brewers get to make a few beers they like, and in today’s weird beer climate, a lot of brewers make mostly beers they do not like. I am extremely fortunate to have been able to focus exclusively on beers that are important to me. I’ve created over 240 beers at Odd Breed. I’ve been allowed to let my creativity run wild, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being able to experiment."
For heartbroken fans of the brewery, Odd Breed will have one last bottle release, as well as plenty of vintage bottles available for sale.
Manthe ends his caption, "I’ve been in this industry for nearly two decades, and I’m still as passionate about beer as I’ve ever been. A lot of that is due to the support and enthusiasm of our fans. Thank you! I hope to see you guys at the taproom before we close, and thank you for allowing me to create beers with 'Flavor from Fermentation.'"
Odd Breed Wild Ales. 50 NE First St., Pompano Beach; 754-220-6099; oddbreed.com. Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.