FemAle Brew Fest Returns to Fort Lauderdale With Largest Brewery Lineup Yet

For the seventh year running, breweries from across the nation will gather in Fort Lauderdale to revel in the art and science of beer-making. But this annual event shines a spotlight on more than suds. It's one of first beer festivals that celebrates and supports women in brewing.
On Saturday, September 9, the FemAle Brew Fest will return to South Florida to offer craft beer enthusiasts the opportunity to mix and mingle with the leading ladies in American brewing. For the first time, this year's event will take place outdoors, at Esplanade Park.
Event founder and director Frances Antonio-Martineau says FemAle 2023 stands to be the biggest and most diverse brewery lineup to date, with more than 40 confirmed brewers from Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Virginia.
Confirmed breweries include 3 Mavins, 3 Sons Brewing Co., Ceremony Brewing, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, Swan Brewing, Hourglass Brewing, Florida Ave Brewing Co., Coppertail Brewing, Tampa Bay Beer Co., Cigar City Brewing, King State, Funky Buddha Brewery, Gatlin Hall Brewing, Home State Brewing, Deviant Wolf Brewing, Green Bench Brewing, Grand Central Brewhouse, Tactical Brewing, Sideward Brewing, Tripping Animals Brewing Co., Tarpon River Brewing, Late Start Brewing, Angry Chair Brewing, Corporate Ladder Brewing, Barrie Haus Beer Co., Magnanimous Brewing, 7venth Sun Brewery, and King Fox Brewery.
Additional confirmed breweries from outside Florida include New York's Owls Brewing; Pennsylvania's Ever Grain Brewing and Voodoo Brewing; Virginia-based breweries Precarious Beer Project and Veil Brewing; and St. Louis-based 2nd Shift brewing..
Over its six-year history, FemAle has earned a reputation for breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity in the craft beer community. The event is billed as an annual opportunity for female brewers, industry professionals, and beer enthusiasts to exchange knowledge and share their passion on an elevated platform dedicated to women in the beverage space.
"We are so excited to celebrate our seventh year and to see FemAle Brew Fest grow in both size and impact. Over the years, the connections and networking have really helped to spread the word, and each year we see a larger attendance of brewers from across the country," Antonio-Martineau tells New Times. "This festival is so much more than just showcasing outstanding beers. It's also so important to empower women in the brewing industry and foster a sense of community."
For those looking to enhance their beer knowledge, the "Sensory Course: Beer Off Flavor" package, priced at $65 per person, brings a guided exploration of six common beer flaws, led by a certified Cicerone and Pink Boots Society member. Beer enthusiasts seeking more of a culinary journey can opt for the event's "Beer + Food Pairing" package, also priced at $65, featuring specialty food items designed to pair with a curated selection of beer.
The early admission ticket, priced at $55, grants entry at 1 p.m., which translates to four hours' worth of beer samplings, plus a commemorative glass. General admission, priced at $45, provides access to the festival from 2 to 5 p.m., with beer samplings available while supplies last.
Antonio-Martineau emphasizes that attendance has been limited to ensure the event is an intimate beer-tasting experience, and urges those interested in attending to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Interested breweries and potential sponsors may contact Frances Antonio-Martineau at [email protected] for details.
In addition to its expanded brewery lineup, FemAle Brew Fest recently announced it has partnered with Tru by Hilton as the official festival hotel. Along with hosting many of the festival participants, the resort is offering a "Beercation" package, allowing local attendees to enjoy a mini staycation while immersing themselves in the festival experience.
"The 'beercation' extended-stay option is back again this year, and is really meant to enhance the overall festival experience and ensure that everyone can relax and enjoy," Antonio-Martineau says.
FemAle Brew Fest. Saturday, September 9, at Tru by Hilton, 315 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $45-$65 and are available via femalebrewfest.com.