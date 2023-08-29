 Bud Light Miami Dolphins Cans Hit Store Shelves | Miami New Times
Toast The NFL Preseason With Bud Light’s New Commemorative Miami Dolphins Can

For the first time, Bud Light's limited-edition can features a player illustration.
August 29, 2023
The commemorative cans are available at select retailers in South Florida.
The commemorative cans are available at select retailers in South Florida. Bud Light photo
Anyone searching for fall in Miami should know there are a few telltale signs it's nearly here, from the hint of pumpkin spice in the air to the Halloween candy that's already populating store shelves.

For some of us, it also means one more thing: football.

Just in time for football season, Bud Light is offering South Florida's football fans its newest commemorative can, available for sale now at all retailers that carry Anheuser-Busch products.

As the Miami Dolphins gear up for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 10, Bud Light aims to help fans celebrate the moment with the release of its team cans and packaging.

As part of its new "Easy to Sunday" campaign, the beer brand offers limited-edition labels for all 23 NFL teams that, for the first time ever, feature a player illustration in each team's official colors.

"Bud Light has been the official beer sponsor of the NFL for more than 27 years, and every season we look forward to delighting fans by making their game day celebrations easier over a Bud Light and America’s most popular sport: football," Todd Allen, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, said in a statement.

News of Bud Light’s renewal of the annual specialty-can promotion with the NFL comes on the heels of the company’s sales taking a massive hit after conservatives on social media lashed out over a promotion featuring trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The boycott gained so much steam that the resulting plummeting sales ended Bud Light's long reign as the top-selling beer in the U.S. (Modelo claimed the top spot.)

Throughout this NFL regular season, Bud Light will release new "Easy to Sunday" commercials featuring real fans and their personal Sunday traditions. All of it is aimed at taking back the coveted title as the favorite brew for avid football fans to have in hand on gameday.

Maybe a free NFL Sunday Ticket subscription will help? In addition to the ad campaign, Bud Light's "Easy to Sunday" commemorative cans feature QR codes fans can scan to enter contests with prizes that include more than 2,000 subscriptions to the NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, as well as e-gift cards to NFLshop.com via Fanatics.
