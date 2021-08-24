Five Miami Patios That Offer More Than Your Average Outdoor Dining Experience

While outdoor dining is something the denizens of Magic City have come to expect from almost any establishment, the usual palm tree-lined view or ocean-spritz breeze can get a tad redundant.
If you're looking for something a little out of the ordinary, here are five awesome outdoor dining options that serve up more patio eye candy than your average al fresco haunt.
Heartland382 NE 61st St., Miami
786-376-7742
heartlandmiami.com
This live music venue-meets-woodfired-outdoor-kitchen is set beneath twinkling lights strung from the outstretched branches of the property's massive, centrally located tree, where the dozen or so tables are all the best seats in the house. The menu here is equally straightforward, with shareable starters like marinated olives, baba ghannouj and hummus, or pizzetta-style pies. Main plates include wood-fired branzino, skirt steak, or a whole fire-roasted eggplant. For dessert, order the banana and Nutella empanada. It's all meant to pair with the restaurant's selection of boutique wines, as well as a variety of craft beers and other libations. What's more, the unmatched outdoor ambiance is augmented by live music each night. Follow Heartland on Instagram for a weekly update of the lineup. Open Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Komodo800 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-534-2211
komodomiami.com
Komodo isn't like anywhere else in Brickell. Whether you're there for after-work drinks or a leisurely meal with friends, the space allows you to step out of the hectic financial district and into a lush garden with tropical greenery at every turn. The best way to experience Komodo is in one of the restaurant's signature floating "birds nests" that sit above the expansive open-air patio. Offering a playful, treehouse vibe, they provide the ideal setting to enjoy the kitchen's Southeast Asian menu, which offers everything from sashimi and sushi to favorite dishes like truffled honey salmon and Peking duck. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Mayami Mexicantina & Bar127 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-660-1341
mayamiwynwood.com
Mayami, located in the heart of trendy Wynwood, is the newest Mexican-themed cantina and bar to land in Miami. Brought to life by the team behind El Patio Wynwood, this 10,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant and lounge is designed to transport guests to Mexico through its breathtaking Mayan Revival-inspired architecture. Plentiful multilevel outdoor seating pairs well with the restaurant's traditional Mexican cuisine and an upbeat party atmosphere that somehow seems more mystical when after a shot or two of mezcal infused with scorpions, worms, or crickets. Open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Saturday/Sunday from noon to 3 a.m.
Peacock Garden2889 McFarlane Rd., Miami
305-774-3331
peacockgardenrestobar.com
Spice up any date night with a romantic dinner at Peacock Garden, surrounded by greenery. Peacock Garden has partnered with Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and the Million Orchid Project, a program focused on propagating millions of orchids for reintroduction into South Florida’s urban landscape. To that end, orchids are planted throughout the garden, adding elegant accents to a beautiful tropical oasis already brimming with nature. Among other dishes, the restaurant's updated menu offers tuna crudo, a Maine lobster roll, and Madagascar shrimp. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. two 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pilo’s Tequila Garden158 NW 24th St., Miami
pilostacos.com
Pilo’s Street Tacos opened its second, flagship location in Wynwood earlier this year — and it's more than your average taco spot. The unique tequila garden is just that — a lawnlike outdoor patio that offers an intimate, open-air vibe where guests can taste various tequilas and cocktails while enjoying live entertainment. The restaurant serves the same fresh fare that made the Brickell location famous — think guacamole, flautas, and street-style tacos. Pilo's also has a mission to hire individuals with "special abilities" to help them achieve their dreams, increase their independence, and provide companionship. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., Friday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.