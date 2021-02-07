Miami's Five Best Chocolate Shops

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Nothing says "I love you" like a box of chocolates. The Magic City offers a plethora of local chocolatiers that will wow your sweetheart. From chocolate sushi to morsels suited for a museum, these dopamine-boosting gems are a surefire way to make Valentine's Day — or any day — a success.

EXPAND Courtesy of Le Chocolatier

1. Le Chocolatier. The North Miami Beach staple has been serving confections since 1980. Choose from covered strawberries, edible stilettos, chocolate roses, and other creations. The shop offers an extensive menu, and Valentine's Day packages range from $35 to $155, with kosher and lactose-free items available. Place your order online for the best selection. 1840 NE 164th St., North Miami Beach, 305-994-3020; lechocolatier.com.



EXPAND Blackberry rum truffle Courtesy of Cao Chocolate

2. Cao Chocolates. Cao's masterfully made chocolates are worthy of an art exhibition. The stunning designs and vibrant colors make these creations the perfect gift for the art enthusiast and foodie in your life. Try one of the assortments made with truffles sourced from small cacao farms around the world, in unique flavors such as chai tea, bourbon, and Thai curry. Valentine's Day packages range from $12 to $45. 9800 SW 77th Ave., Palmetto Bay; 305-879-0281; caochocolates.com.

3. Romanicos Chocolates. This boutique, located near Coconut Grove, sells small-batch chocolates produced in-house daily using wholesome ingredients without preservatives or fillers. The most notable creation is the Miami sushi box: a sushi platter made entirely of chocolate, marzipan, and crisped rice ($36). Traditional Valentine's Day assortments, ranging from $16 to $42, are also available. 2337 Coral Way, Miami; 305-854-9936; bestchocolatemiami.com.

4. Miami Beach Chocolates. This mother-and-son-run chocolate shop specializes in kosher treats. It carries a variety of classic sweets such as turtles, chocolate-covered apples, and truffles. Their Valentine's Day bounty includes edible heart boxes filled with truffles, chocolate bouquets, and an assortment of chocolate-covered dainties. Prices range from $9.99 to $75, so everyone can find a gift suitable for their budget. 456 W. 41st St., Miami Beach; 305-532-4949; miamibeachchocolate.com.

Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros Photo by Elena Vivas

5. Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros. Brigadeiros are a Brazilian tradition. These rotund delights concocted of condensed milk and cocoa melt in your mouth and are decadently addictive. Try an assortment of one of the café's unique or traditional flavors, such as the Romeo & Juliet: white chocolate, cream cheese, and guava generously dusted with coconut. Grab a Valentine's Day dozen for $21.95. Order online or by phone for pickup. 2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami; 305-456-8378; omgbrigadeiros.com.