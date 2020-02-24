EXPAND Nikkei cuisine at Osaka Osaka

Here's Where to Find Miami's Best Nikkei Restaurants

Over the last year or so, quite a few restaurants have opened in Miami with culinary concepts that revolve around Nikkei cuisine. The word itself, pronounced "nik-kay", actually refers to those of Japanese descent living elsewhere in the world. It has come to be closely associated with a type of cuisine by way of the Japanese immigrants that landed in Peru in the late 19th century. Similarly, Chifa is a term used for food that combines the influence of Chinese descendants in Peru. In recent years, there has been a lot of attention around Peru and its award-winning restaurants, with Lima becoming a foodie destination. To refer to this as a Japanese-Peruvian fusion would be doing a disservice to the origin and concept of these restaurants. Rather, Nikkei cuisine involves the use of Peruvian ingredients like aji amarillo peppers and tropical fish, that are executed with Japanese techniques. Tiradito is one example as it is essentially Japanese sashimi but served swimming in a plate of spicy, flavorful sauce. While Miami is usually a late bloomer in catching on to food trends compared to cities like New York or Los Angeles, this is one instance where we are actually the testing ground for some of these restaurants' first locations in the United States thanks to the strong presence of South Americans who live and visit here. Here are a few of the recent additions to Miami's restaurant scene that are examples of the Nikkei cuisine trend.

Tentaculos de Pulpo at Chotto Matte Miami. Chotto Matte

1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach

305-690-0743

chotto-matte.com





Chotto Matte's global executive chef Jordan Sclare did Michelin-starred stints under Gordon Ramsay and at Nobu that lead him to discover an appreciation for Japanese technique. While Sclare and head chef Michael Paul are not of Japanese nor Peruvian descent, they have coined themselves the UK's "Nikkei Boys" as a chef duo passionately advancing Nikkei cuisine in London and beyond. They originally met at culinary school, and were reunited years later with the opportunity to open the first Chotto Matte in London seven years ago. In 2018, Chotto Matte landed in South Beach for the restaurant's first overseas expansion. It has since opened a Toronto location last year, a pop-up in Saint-Tropez, and has more locations on the horizon. The Miami Beach eatery's unique open-roof ceiling and sexy tropical ambiance alone are worth a visit, but the vast assortment of Japanese and Peruvian menu offerings will keep you coming back with endless delicious options. The restaurant's tasting menus ($85 to $99) are a good way to sample a variety of dishes like beef tataki, octopus anticucho, and ceviche. A vegetarian tasting menu ($70) is also available.

EXPAND The Ceviche Clasico at INTI.MO. Christian Lozan

Inti.Mo 840 First St., Miami Beach

305-964-8006

inti-mo.com



Opened just in time for Art Basel 2019, Inti.Mo is a South of Fifth newcomer bringing Nikkei cuisine to the quaint neighborhood. Created by Peruvian chef and owner of the popular Cvi.Che 105 and Pollos y Jarras restaurants Juan Chipoco, Inti.Mo is a more intimate, high-end reflection of his Peruvian roots, with its name giving a nod to his Incan heritage. The interior is an extension of Chipoco and his home, welcoming guests to a dining room of jewel toned banquettes and shelves with family photos and personal treasures amidst eye-catching Japanese and Peruvian art. His menu includes Peruvian chaufa and causa dishes ($16 to $26). Seafood-based soups as well as perfectly cooked meat and fish entrees offer a warm complement to the various raw offerings of ceviches, tiraditos, nigiris, rolls, and sushi bombs — sushi spheres covered with fresh seafood, meat, or vegetables.

EXPAND The Pulpo Al Olivo Maki at Itamae. Fuji Film Girl

Itamae 140 NE 39th St., Miami

786-542-8977

itamaemiami.com



Itamae in Japanese is the prestigious title of head sushi chef, translating to mean "in front of the board," referring to the cutting board. This family run concept is located inside Politan Row in the Design District, formerly known as St. Roch Market. Don't let this unassuming food hall counter fool you; this culinary team has the star power of three incredible chefs. Chef Fernando Chang, who is of Chinese origin and born in Peru, opened Itamae in 2018 with his daughter Valerie Chang and son Nando Chang, both chefs who were also born in Peru. All three of them bring the flavors they grew up with plus years of expert culinary training to the table. The ingredient-driven menu is a mix of Peruvian-flavored sushi rolls, tiraditos ($13-$18), and vibrant poke and ceviche bowls ($17- $18). Last year, the brother sister chef duo were James Beard semi-finalists for Rising Star Chef of the Year, and Itamae's ceviche was named Best in Miami 2019 by New Times.

EXPAND The Tuna Tataki at Osaka Miami. Osaka

Osaka Miami 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami

786-627-4800

osakanikkei.com



This Peruvian import landed in Miami this past December. Started in 2001 by Diego Herrera and Diego de la Puente, Osaka is an award-winning Nikkei restaurant from Lima. The restaurateurs

Peruvian heritage coupled with their passion for Japanese culture and time spent traveling to Asia for surf trips resulted in the successful concept that has since opened nine restaurants throughout South America, its first U.S. debut at the end of 2019, and a London location later this year. Tucked away in Brickell, the Japanese-inspired decor and exteriors lend an intimate vibe that's not trying to show off. That's where the food and drinks come in. The list of Asian whisky, Peruvian pisco, imported beers, wine, sake, and inventive ingredient-based cocktails are endless, including over half a dozen mocktails. The food menu starts with the Nikkei Bar featuring ceviches, tiraditos, sushi rolls, and nigiris, along with an omakase option. It's followed by Peruvianizakaya with hot and cold appetizers. Don't miss the Inca gyoza, robata grill items, and larger entrees.