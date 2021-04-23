Miami's Best Mother's Day Brunches 2021

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Moms and mother figures deserve to be appreciated all year round, but Sunday, May 9, marks Mother's Day, the official date to celebrate this uniquely special lady in your life.

Brunch is always a good idea. From sushi feasts and a spread of Italian treats to bottomless experiences, we've rounded up the best special midday meals in town to help you treat Mom to a delectable meal and cocktails.

Below, an alphabetical list of the best Mother’s Day brunches in Miami to make Mom feel extra-special.

Note: Reservations are strongly suggested and prices listed do not include tax or gratuity. Unless otherwise noted, all brunches are offered on Mother's Day only.

EXPAND Ariete's "Chug Burger." Photo courtesy of Blue Shell Media

Ariete 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-640-5862

arietecoconutgrove.com 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove305-640-5862



Chef Michael Beltran will celebrate Mother’s Day with a two-course, prix fixe brunch. Guests can start their meal with options of parmesan and thyme biscuits, assorted pastelitos, local ceviche, guava and cream cheese blintz, or wedge salad. For a second course, there will be choices of frita benedict, French toast, cast-iron pancake, Turkish eggs, "Chug Burger," or grilled chicken. Brunch costs $45 per person and is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Casa Isola's Sunday sauce. Photo courtesy of Casa Isola

Casa Isola 1418 20th St., Miami Beach

786-558-5787

casaisolamiami.com 1418 20th St., Miami Beach786-558-5787



Chefs José Mendín and Santo Agnello invite moms for a complimentary glass of bubbly with any a la carte brunch dish. Items include eggs Benedict with prosciutto bread, lettuce, tomato, and pancetta; and eggs in purgatory, topped with spicy tomato sauce and served with toasted bread. Brunch is served from noon to 3 p.m.

A "Colors of the Garden" salad from Fiola. Photo courtesy of Fiola

Fiola 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables

305-912-2639

fiolamiami.com 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables305-912-2639



Fabio Trabocchi's chic Italian eatery in Coral Gables offers a three-course Mother's Day brunch. Choices available on the prix-fixe menu include an heirloom tomato gazpacho with watermelon and avocado, a jumbo lump crab frittata, Roman shell carbonara, and a chocolate tart. Brunch costs $85 per person and is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Nossa Omakase will host a special Mother's Day brunch. Photo courtesy of Nossa Omakase

Nossa Omakase 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-539-9711

nossaomakase.com 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-539-9711



Chef Max Kamakura will offer a single-seating Mother's Day omakase experience of 14 artfully crafted courses at 12:30 p.m. The meal will feature dishes of madai and shirauo ceviche, smoking lobster sashimi, and uni with summer truffles on crispy rice. The brunch will includes bottomless sparkling wine. Reservations are available online. Brunch costs $195 per person and starts at 12:30 p.m.

EXPAND Polpettine — prosciutto and mortadella meatballs — from Osteria Morini Miami Beach. Photo by Anthony Leo

Osteria Morini 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-918-1037

osteriamorini.com/miami 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach305-918-1037



Treat Mom to a special three-course Italian brunch of antipasti of polenta with mushroom ragu, yogurt and granola with mango, or a salad of romaine lettuce with anchovy vinaigrette. Choice of entrees include rigatoni with wild mushroom ragù; challah French toast and hot honey bacon; and smoked salmon toast topped with American caviar, herbed creme fraîche onion, and crispy capers. Save room for desserts of nocciola with hazelnut mousse or bomboloni with key-lime anglaise. Moms will receive a special rose toast. Brunch costs $54 per person and is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mediterranean-themed seafood at Seasy. Napoli Hospitality Group

Seasy 136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

786-703-5143

seasycoralgables.com 136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables786-703-5143



Chef Paula Gaviño is serving up a special three-course menu. Guests can enjoy a choice of eggplant parmigiana or a mini burrata salad for a first course; followed by a choice or grilled Chilean seabass served with leeks, local snapper with capers, Kalamata olives and cherries; or wild salmon lasagna. Finish your meal with a honey mango panna cotta and assorted cannolis. Seasy will offer a complimentary bottle of sparkling Italian wine for every four guests and a complimentary glass of prosecco per person for every two guests. Brunch costs $39 per person and is served from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations must be made by Thursday, May 6.

EXPAND Dishes at Toro Toro. Photo courtesy of Toro Toro Miami

Toro Toro 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-372-4710

torotoromiami.com 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami305-372-4710



Celebrate with a Pan-Latin brunch featuring salad, waffle, and omelet stations; a seafood display; and a meat counter filled with achiote chicken, chorizo, roasted pork carnitas, prime rib, lobster tails, and pan seared grouper. Sweet endings include bananas foster and Latin-inspired desserts. Brunch costs $79 per adult and $39 per child. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys available for $20 per person. Served from noon to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Sushi at Zuma Miami. Photo by FujiFilmGirl

Zuma 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-577-0277

zumarestaurant.com 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami305-577-0277



Zuma will be serving up its annual special Mother’s Day brunch, which includes dishes of spicy tuna roll, sashimi selections, Wagyu gyoza, and whole lobster tempura. Sweet endings include chocolate eggs and dessert pastry plate. Brunch costs $98 per person and is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.