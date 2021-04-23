 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Holidays |

Miami's Best Mother's Day Brunches 2021

Juliana Accioly | April 23, 2021 | 9:00am
Ariete's French toast.EXPAND
Ariete's French toast.
Photo courtesy of Blue Shell Media
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Moms and mother figures deserve to be appreciated all year round, but Sunday, May 9, marks Mother's Day, the official date to celebrate this uniquely special lady in your life.

Brunch is always a good idea. From sushi feasts and a spread of Italian treats to bottomless experiences, we've rounded up the best special midday meals in town to help you treat Mom to a delectable meal and cocktails.

Below, an alphabetical list of the best Mother’s Day brunches in Miami to make Mom feel extra-special.

Note: Reservations are strongly suggested and prices listed do not include tax or gratuity. Unless otherwise noted, all brunches are offered on Mother's Day only.

Ariete's "Chug Burger."EXPAND
Ariete's "Chug Burger."
Photo courtesy of Blue Shell Media

Ariete

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-640-5862
arietecoconutgrove.com


Chef Michael Beltran will celebrate Mother’s Day with a two-course, prix fixe brunch. Guests can start their meal with options of parmesan and thyme biscuits, assorted pastelitos, local ceviche, guava and cream cheese blintz, or wedge salad. For a second course, there will be choices of frita benedict, French toast, cast-iron pancake, Turkish eggs, "Chug Burger," or grilled chicken. Brunch costs $45 per person and is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Casa Isola's Sunday sauce.EXPAND
Casa Isola's Sunday sauce.
Photo courtesy of Casa Isola

Casa Isola

1418 20th St., Miami Beach
786-558-5787
casaisolamiami.com


Chefs José Mendín and Santo Agnello invite moms for a complimentary glass of bubbly with any a la carte brunch dish. Items include eggs Benedict with prosciutto bread, lettuce, tomato, and pancetta; and eggs in purgatory, topped with spicy tomato sauce and served with toasted bread. Brunch is served from noon to 3 p.m.

A "Colors of the Garden" salad from Fiola.
A "Colors of the Garden" salad from Fiola.
Photo courtesy of Fiola

Fiola

1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com


Fabio Trabocchi's chic Italian eatery in Coral Gables offers a three-course Mother's Day brunch. Choices available on the prix-fixe menu include an heirloom tomato gazpacho with watermelon and avocado, a jumbo lump crab frittata, Roman shell carbonara, and a chocolate tart. Brunch costs $85 per person and is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nossa Omakase will host a special Mother's Day brunch.EXPAND
Nossa Omakase will host a special Mother's Day brunch.
Photo courtesy of Nossa Omakase

Nossa Omakase

1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-539-9711
nossaomakase.com


Chef Max Kamakura will offer a single-seating Mother's Day omakase experience of 14 artfully crafted courses at 12:30 p.m. The meal will feature dishes of madai and shirauo ceviche, smoking lobster sashimi, and uni with summer truffles on crispy rice. The brunch will includes bottomless sparkling wine. Reservations are available online. Brunch costs $195 per person and starts at 12:30 p.m.

Polpettine — prosciutto and mortadella meatballs — from Osteria Morini Miami Beach.EXPAND
Polpettine — prosciutto and mortadella meatballs — from Osteria Morini Miami Beach.
Photo by Anthony Leo

Osteria Morini

1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-918-1037
osteriamorini.com/miami


Treat Mom to a special three-course Italian brunch of antipasti of polenta with mushroom ragu, yogurt and granola with mango, or a salad of romaine lettuce with anchovy vinaigrette. Choice of entrees include rigatoni with wild mushroom ragù; challah French toast and hot honey bacon; and smoked salmon toast topped with American caviar, herbed creme fraîche onion, and crispy capers. Save room for desserts of nocciola with hazelnut mousse or bomboloni with key-lime anglaise. Moms will receive a special rose toast. Brunch costs $54 per person and is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mediterranean-themed seafood at Seasy.
Mediterranean-themed seafood at Seasy.
Napoli Hospitality Group

Seasy

136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-703-5143
seasycoralgables.com


Chef Paula Gaviño is serving up a special three-course menu. Guests can enjoy a choice of eggplant parmigiana or a mini burrata salad for a first course; followed by a choice or grilled Chilean seabass served with leeks, local snapper with capers, Kalamata olives and cherries; or wild salmon lasagna. Finish your meal with a  honey mango panna cotta and assorted cannolis. Seasy will offer a complimentary bottle of sparkling Italian wine for every four guests and a complimentary glass of prosecco per person for every two guests. Brunch costs $39 per person and is served from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations must be made by Thursday, May 6.

Dishes at Toro Toro.EXPAND
Dishes at Toro Toro.
Photo courtesy of Toro Toro Miami

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com


Celebrate with a Pan-Latin brunch featuring salad, waffle, and omelet stations; a seafood display; and a meat counter filled with achiote chicken, chorizo, roasted pork carnitas, prime rib, lobster tails, and pan seared grouper. Sweet endings include bananas foster and Latin-inspired desserts. Brunch costs $79 per adult and $39 per child. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys available for $20 per person. Served from noon to 4 p.m.

Sushi at Zuma Miami.EXPAND
Sushi at Zuma Miami.
Photo by FujiFilmGirl

Zuma

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com


Zuma will be serving up its annual special Mother’s Day brunch, which includes dishes of spicy tuna roll, sashimi selections, Wagyu gyoza, and whole lobster tempura. Sweet endings include chocolate eggs and dessert pastry plate. Brunch costs $98 per person and is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.