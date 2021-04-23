Miami's Best Mother's Day Brunches 2021

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Moms and mother figures deserve to be appreciated all year round, but Sunday, May 9, marks Mother's Day, the official date to celebrate this uniquely special lady in your life.
Brunch is always a good idea. From sushi feasts and a spread of Italian treats to bottomless experiences, we've rounded up the best special midday meals in town to help you treat Mom to a delectable meal and cocktails.
Below, an alphabetical list of the best Mother’s Day brunches in Miami to make Mom feel extra-special.
Note: Reservations are strongly suggested and prices listed do not include tax or gratuity. Unless otherwise noted, all brunches are offered on Mother's Day only.
Ariete3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-640-5862
arietecoconutgrove.com
Chef Michael Beltran will celebrate Mother’s Day with a two-course, prix fixe brunch. Guests can start their meal with options of parmesan and thyme biscuits, assorted pastelitos, local ceviche, guava and cream cheese blintz, or wedge salad. For a second course, there will be choices of frita benedict, French toast, cast-iron pancake, Turkish eggs, "Chug Burger," or grilled chicken. Brunch costs $45 per person and is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Casa Isola1418 20th St., Miami Beach
786-558-5787
casaisolamiami.com
Chefs José Mendín and Santo Agnello invite moms for a complimentary glass of bubbly with any a la carte brunch dish. Items include eggs Benedict with prosciutto bread, lettuce, tomato, and pancetta; and eggs in purgatory, topped with spicy tomato sauce and served with toasted bread. Brunch is served from noon to 3 p.m.
Fiola1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com
Fabio Trabocchi's chic Italian eatery in Coral Gables offers a three-course Mother's Day brunch. Choices available on the prix-fixe menu include an heirloom tomato gazpacho with watermelon and avocado, a jumbo lump crab frittata, Roman shell carbonara, and a chocolate tart. Brunch costs $85 per person and is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nossa Omakase1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-539-9711
nossaomakase.com
Chef Max Kamakura will offer a single-seating Mother's Day omakase experience of 14 artfully crafted courses at 12:30 p.m. The meal will feature dishes of madai and shirauo ceviche, smoking lobster sashimi, and uni with summer truffles on crispy rice. The brunch will includes bottomless sparkling wine. Reservations are available online. Brunch costs $195 per person and starts at 12:30 p.m.
Osteria Morini1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-918-1037
osteriamorini.com/miami
Treat Mom to a special three-course Italian brunch of antipasti of polenta with mushroom ragu, yogurt and granola with mango, or a salad of romaine lettuce with anchovy vinaigrette. Choice of entrees include rigatoni with wild mushroom ragù; challah French toast and hot honey bacon; and smoked salmon toast topped with American caviar, herbed creme fraîche onion, and crispy capers. Save room for desserts of nocciola with hazelnut mousse or bomboloni with key-lime anglaise. Moms will receive a special rose toast. Brunch costs $54 per person and is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Seasy136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-703-5143
seasycoralgables.com
Chef Paula Gaviño is serving up a special three-course menu. Guests can enjoy a choice of eggplant parmigiana or a mini burrata salad for a first course; followed by a choice or grilled Chilean seabass served with leeks, local snapper with capers, Kalamata olives and cherries; or wild salmon lasagna. Finish your meal with a honey mango panna cotta and assorted cannolis. Seasy will offer a complimentary bottle of sparkling Italian wine for every four guests and a complimentary glass of prosecco per person for every two guests. Brunch costs $39 per person and is served from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations must be made by Thursday, May 6.
Toro Toro100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com
Celebrate with a Pan-Latin brunch featuring salad, waffle, and omelet stations; a seafood display; and a meat counter filled with achiote chicken, chorizo, roasted pork carnitas, prime rib, lobster tails, and pan seared grouper. Sweet endings include bananas foster and Latin-inspired desserts. Brunch costs $79 per adult and $39 per child. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys available for $20 per person. Served from noon to 4 p.m.
Zuma270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com
Zuma will be serving up its annual special Mother’s Day brunch, which includes dishes of spicy tuna roll, sashimi selections, Wagyu gyoza, and whole lobster tempura. Sweet endings include chocolate eggs and dessert pastry plate. Brunch costs $98 per person and is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.