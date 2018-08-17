Miami's Five Best Mango Cocktails and Beers

In the Magic City, mangoes are king. From festivals to parades, the coveted fruit is regularly celebrated and craved throughout Miami. In the thick of mango season, there's no better way to sate the obsession than with boozy mango drinks. So leave your neighbor's mangoes alone and enjoy one of these juicy mango libations, from ale to tart martinis.

EXPAND Finish Him Courtesy of The Local Craft Food & Drink

1. Finish Him at the Local Craft Food & Drink. The quaint eatery located in the heart of Coral Gables is pouring an idiosyncratic combo of mango and tequila. Finish Him is a sultry pastiche of Maestro Dobel Blanco, Sauvignon Blanc, lime, mango reduction, and a splash of grappa ($14). 150 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-648-5687; thelocal150.com.

EXPAND The Illumination Courtesy of Tacology

2. The Illumination at Tacology. The visually stimulating Illumination ($14) is a wildly creative mélange of smoky Illegal Mezcal, sweet mango, and a hint of mint. Pair it with the restaurant's elote — grilled corn with cilantro mayo and chili ashes — for the perfect summer treat ($10). 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us.