Miami's Five Best Mango Cocktails and Beers

Elena Vivas | August 17, 2018 | 9:30am
AA

In the Magic City, mangoes are king. From festivals to parades, the coveted fruit is regularly celebrated and craved throughout Miami. In the thick of mango season, there's no better way to sate the obsession than with boozy mango drinks. So leave your neighbor's mangoes alone and enjoy one of these juicy mango libations, from ale to tart martinis.

1. Finish Him at the Local Craft Food & Drink. The quaint eatery located in the heart of Coral Gables is pouring an idiosyncratic combo of mango and tequila. Finish Him is a sultry pastiche of Maestro Dobel Blanco, Sauvignon Blanc, lime, mango reduction, and a splash of grappa ($14). 150 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-648-5687; thelocal150.com.

2. The Illumination at Tacology. The visually stimulating Illumination ($14) is a wildly creative mélange of smoky Illegal Mezcal, sweet mango, and a hint of mint. Pair it with the restaurant's elote — grilled corn with cilantro mayo and chili ashes — for the perfect summer treat ($10). 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us.

3. Mango Blonde Ale at Veza Sur. The refreshing brew is a delightful medley of mango with citrus hints. Order a pint ($7) and enjoy the last days of summer on the brewery's patio. 55 NW 25th St, Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

4. Mango Margarita at Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar. This hearty mango margarita at Rocco's Tacos is served with silver tequila, triple sec, and homemade mango purée ($9.75).1313 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-9550; roccostacos.com.

5. Two to Mango at Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill. The South African-inspired eatery is bringing the heat with a peri peri-rimmed cocktail. Imagine luscious mango swimming in Maestro Dobel Diamante and Vida mezcal. It's a beautiful pairing of sweet and heat. The cocktail costs $13, but snag it for $6 during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-814-5955; bigeasy.miami.

