Sweet Beach, Sunday Brunch, and Other Foods Events This Weekend

This weekend, enjoy a cocktail at Sweet Liberty's new outdoor pop-up bar, Sweet Beach at the Shelborne South Beach, or snack on a Salty Donut doughnut with an El Bagel sandwich at their joint pop-up on Lincoln Road. Plus, enjoy brunch at Le Jardinier in the Design District or take your pup out for a nice meal at Brimstone Woodfire Grill.

Le Jardinier's patio. Photo courtesy of Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier's Sunday Brunch

Chef Alain Verzeroli’s Le Jardinier in the Miami Design District is kicking off a new Sunday brunch. The menu features à la carte dishes such as a smoked salmon rillette on housemade brioche ($22), caramelized onion and mushroom quiche ($20), and bavette au jus with crispy potato and fried organic egg ($38). Pair your brunch with bottomless Franciacorta sparkling wine for $55. 151 NE 41st St., Ste. 135; Miami; 305-402-9060; lejardinier-miami.com. Brunch is served Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

EXPAND Sweet Liberty cocktails Photo by Ellie Groden

Sweet Beach by Sweet Liberty at the Shelborne South Beach

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. has launched Sweet Beach at the Shelborne South Beach. The spacious outdoor bar offers places to eat, drink, and hang all while socially distanced. There's lawn games, too, and an area fit for large screen TVs for sporting events. New cocktail highlights include the Queen’s Park Swizzle, a mix of a mojito with a bellini featuring Havana Club rum, peach, and Perrier lime; and the South Beach spritz, a refreshing drink made with Grey Goose, Martini vermouths, and sparkling rosé. Open every Thursday through Sunday through summer 2021, at the Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Colline Ave., Miami Beach; instagram.com.

Brimstone's brunch welcomes dogs. Photo courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Bark 'n' Brunch at Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral

Bark 'n' Brunch is back at Brimstone Doral. This Saturday, enjoy brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas while the pups chow down on a selection of specialty bowls and "puptails" (puppy cocktails) made from Brimstone's house-made bone broth. A limited dog-friendly food menu will also be available, featuring the "Who Let the Hams Out" bowl made with roasted ham, sweet potatoes, and asparagus; "Pawshed Potatoes and Turkey", with turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry; and "Chicken and Woofles". 11:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 9, at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 8300 NW 36 St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com. Admission is free; brunch is pay as you go.

Doughnuts at the Salty. Photo courtesy of the Salty

The Salty and El Bagel Pop-Up on Lincoln Road

The Salty continues its weekly pop-up with El Bagel on Lincoln Road, featuring a rotating menu of the shop's year-round flavors like guava and cheese, traditional glazed, and tres leches, alongside a handful of limited-time options to celebrate the brand's five-year anniversary. Highlights include a passion fruit doughnut with graffiti splatter; a funfetti cake batter flavor with vanilla glaze and buttercream; and Oreo buttercream with chocolate ganache glaze. The anniversary flavors will be available at all Salty storefronts, including South Miami and Wynwood, as well as via UberEats. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through January 2021, on Lincoln Road, 700 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; saltydonut.com.