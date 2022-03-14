Food Events in Miami This Week: Pups on the Patio, Lunch at BarbaKantina, and Salsa at Red Rooster

click to enlarge Pi Day at Fireman Derek's Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's

This week, enjoy lunch at the Doral Yard, learn to salsa, bring your pup to the InterContinental, and celebrate Pi Day and St. Patrick's Day.Derek Kaplan has created a one-of-a-kind dessert destination with Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop. And what better day to honor Kaplan's plethora of fresh-baked pies and cakes than with a special offer on Pi Day. On Monday, March 14, Fireman Derek’s will offer a daylong special on key lime pie by the slice for $3.14.The Doral Yard's restaurant, Barbakoa by Finka, has launched an executive lunch ($28). Lunch at "BarbaKantina" includes your choice of appetizer, entrée, and beer or wine from a select menu available during the week.Red Rooster Overtown, the acclaimed Overtown restaurant presented by Marcus Samuelsson, Derek Fleming, and Michael Simkins, has announced an exciting new activation: Rumba Tuesdays. The weekly event includes free salsa lessons and live Latin DJs. Guests can also enjoy a happy hour that includes La Tropical beers for $5, $9 specialty cocktails, and specially priced bites. From there, you should be perfectly primed to take part in the salsa lessons, led by Miami Salsa Scene, taking place in the main bar area.Dogs and their owners ready to mingle need look no further than the InterContinental’s Bayside Terrace, which becomes Paws Patio every Wednesday evening. The open-air event is free and open to the public, offering puppy and adult playdates. Water bowls are on hand for all canines, while adults can enjoy "Dirty Dog Martinis," "Mutt Mules," and other libations from the cash bar.This year, the Wharf Fort Lauderdale holds its inaugural St. Patrick's Day Riverwalk Block Party. The establishment, located on the Fort Lauderdale Riverwalk, will commence its festivities at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, when guests can enjoy live entertainment, live music, and drink specials with a St. Patrick's Day twist. Also, enjoy a complimentary Guinness when you buy a shot of Jameson, available all day long.