Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week: Blackout Bingo, Industry Brunch, and Ladies Night at Balan's

May 9, 2022 9:00AM

Ladies can snag complimentary drinks during Balan's new Ladies Night.
This week's food events in Miami include "Blackout Bingo" at Bodega Fort Lauderdale, the launch of Ladies Night at Balan's, and an industry brunch at Time Out Market.

Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Anyone "in the biz" can enjoy specially priced drinks at Time Out Market Miami every Monday in May.
Anyone "in the biz" can enjoy specially priced drinks at Time Out Market Miami every Monday in May.
Industry Brunch Party at Time Out Market

Time Out Market has revealed a new event lineup to eat, drink, and celebrate the month of May. The anniversary celebrations include an industry brunch party for hospitality workers and event planners where anyone working in "the biz" can listen to the sounds of Time Out Market’s resident DJ while noshing on "Family Meal Monday." Specials start at 2 p.m. and feature $3.33 food and beverage offerings. 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 9, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami.
Well Fed is now open for breakfast Monday through Friday.
Well Fed is now open for breakfast Monday through Friday.
Well Fed Launches New Breakfast Menu

Coral Gables restaurant Well Fed is launching weekday breakfast this week. Available Monday through Friday, the morning menu showcases a selection of traditional Venezuelan delicacies like Andean-style pastelitos served with traditional picadillo and hot sauce and homemade quiche in a variety of flavors; stuffed pancakes with fruit and whipped cream; and Venezuelan empanadas in flavors such as ham and cheese, shredded beef, and shredded chicken. 8 to 11 a.m. daily at 271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; wellfedmiami.com.
Nothing says Miami Beach tacos like Bodega.
Nothing says Miami Beach tacos like Bodega.
Blackout Bingo at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

This week, head to Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's Fort Lauderdale location for the launch of "Blackout Bingo," which will take place every Tuesday. Bodega is giving away special prizes including bar tabs, pitchers, beers and a grand prize of a complimentary bottle of Patrón tequila. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; bodegataqueria.com.
Ted's Burgers will pop-up at Eleventh Street Pizza this week.
Ted's Burgers will pop-up at Eleventh Street Pizza this week.
Ted's Burgers Pop-Up at Eleventh Street Pizza

This week, Miami’s Eleventh Street Pizza joins forces with Ted’s Burgers for the brand’s third collaboration. The pop-up will offer Eleventh Street pizza slices along with Ted’s "OKC" burger and newly introduced Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Ted’s OKC burger ($14) features a smashed ground beef patty, fried onions, American cheese, and special “T” sauce served on a Martin’s potato roll; the chicken sandwich ($16) is a deep-fried chicken cutlet topped with a homemade spicy sauce, special slaw, and pickles on a Martin’s potato roll. Sandwiches will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. 5 p.m. until sold out Wednesday, May 11 at 1035 N Miami Ave., Miami; eleventhstreetpizza.com.
Ladies can snag complimentary drinks during Balan's new Ladies Night.
Ladies can snag complimentary drinks during Balan's new Ladies Night.
Ladies' Night Launches at Balan's Bar & Brasserie

Balan's Bar & Brasserie, Brickell's London-meets-Miami restaurant, is launching a ladies' night this week. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, job promotion, or just looking for a catch-up-sesh over a glass of wine, the new weekly promotion allows ladies to indulge in a complimentary glass of sparkling wine or lychee martini starting at 5 p.m. The evening continues with the weekday happy hour, available from 3 to 7 p.m., with specials including $5 select wines and beers, $8 cocktails, $7 spirits, and light bites such as oysters on the half-shell, mushroom sliders, and shrimp tempura. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at 901 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 108, Miami; 304-809-8587; balansbrickell.com.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

