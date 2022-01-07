Riverside Circus, Juicy Beer Fest, and More Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, the annual Riverside Circus returns to the Wharf and Juicy Beer Fest unites more than 65 of the country's best breweries — including a handful of local favorites. Plus, Riverwalk's Stone Crab and Seafood Festival brings South Florida's best seafood to downtown Fort Lauderdale and Carrot Express expands to Aventura.
The Wharf Miami
Riverside Circus at The Wharf Miami
Acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and mimes will perform along the Miami River this weekend at the Wharf's annual Riverside Circus. While you enjoy live music and performances, enjoy bites from resident food trucks including the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria. There will also be drink specials and beat-the-clock happy-hour pricing from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Through Sunday, January 9, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com.
Tripping Animals' taproom
Juicy Beer Fest at Tripping Animals Brewing Co.
More than 65 breweries will unite Saturday for Juicy Beer Fest. At host brewery Tripping Animals, find favorites like Unbranded Brewing, Spanish Marie, Unseen Creatures, Lua, J. Wakefield, and Mast Landing. Enjoy tons of samples and receive an exclusive custom beer glass. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 8, at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $70 via brewedevents.oznr.com.
Stone crabs and more this weekend at Esplanade Park
Stone Crab and Seafood Festival at Esplanade Park
Indulge in South Florida seafood on Saturday at Riverwalk's annual Stone Crab and Seafood Festival. Hosted at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale, expect live music, family-friendly activities, including hermit-crab races led by Finster Murphy's Fresh Seafood, and an array of delectable seafood dishes from the likes of Popo's Seafood, Tropical Oasis Express, and Seashore Seafood. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 8, at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; goriverwalk.com. Admission is free; beer garden tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.
Carrot Express opens in Aventura.
Carrot Express Opens in Aventura
Miami-born Carrot Express has expanded yet again with the opening of another new location — this time in Aventura. Located in the former Dr. Smood space on the mall's ground floor, this fast-casual location will offer the brand's menu of health-focused eats, ranging from salads, smoothies, and bowls to wraps, fresh-pressed juices, and smoothies. Carrot Express is now open inside the Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura;
786-320-5294; eatcarrotexpress.com.