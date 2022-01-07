Support Us

Riverside Circus, Juicy Beer Fest, and More Food Events This Weekend

January 7, 2022 8:00AM

The Riverside Circus is back this weekend!
Photo by Branden Paillant
This weekend, the annual Riverside Circus returns to the Wharf and Juicy Beer Fest unites more than 65 of the country's best breweries — including a handful of local favorites. Plus, Riverwalk's Stone Crab and Seafood Festival brings South Florida's best seafood to downtown Fort Lauderdale and Carrot Express expands to Aventura.
click to enlarge The Wharf Miami - PHOTO COURTESY OF BREAKWATER HOSPITALITY GROUP
The Wharf Miami
Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group

Riverside Circus at The Wharf Miami

Acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and mimes will perform along the Miami River this weekend at the Wharf's annual Riverside Circus. While you enjoy live music and performances, enjoy bites from resident food trucks including the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria. There will also be drink specials and beat-the-clock happy-hour pricing from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Through Sunday, January 9, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com.
click to enlarge Tripping Animals' taproom - PHOTO BY MICHAEL CAMPINA
Tripping Animals' taproom
Photo by Michael Campina

Juicy Beer Fest at Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

More than 65 breweries will unite Saturday for Juicy Beer Fest. At host brewery Tripping Animals, find favorites like Unbranded Brewing, Spanish Marie, Unseen Creatures, Lua, J. Wakefield, and Mast Landing. Enjoy tons of samples and receive an exclusive custom beer glass. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 8, at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $70 via brewedevents.oznr.com.
click to enlarge Stone crabs and more this weekend at Esplanade Park - PHOTO BY GEORGE MARTINEZ
Stone crabs and more this weekend at Esplanade Park
Photo by George Martinez

Stone Crab and Seafood Festival at Esplanade Park

Indulge in South Florida seafood on Saturday at Riverwalk's annual Stone Crab and Seafood Festival. Hosted at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale, expect live music, family-friendly activities, including hermit-crab races led by Finster Murphy's Fresh Seafood, and an array of delectable seafood dishes from the likes of Popo's Seafood, Tropical Oasis Express, and Seashore Seafood. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 8, at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; goriverwalk.com. Admission is free; beer garden tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Carrot Express opens in Aventura. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CARROT EXPRESS
Carrot Express opens in Aventura.
Photo courtesy of Carrot Express

Carrot Express Opens in Aventura

Miami-born Carrot Express has expanded yet again with the opening of another new location — this time in Aventura. Located in the former Dr. Smood space on the mall's ground floor, this fast-casual location will offer the brand's menu of health-focused eats, ranging from salads, smoothies, and bowls to wraps, fresh-pressed juices, and smoothies. Carrot Express is now open inside the Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-320-5294; eatcarrotexpress.com.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
