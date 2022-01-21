Seaglass Rosé Experience, SOBEWFF Artisan Market, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, the three-day Seaglass Rosé Experience returns to Fort Lauderdale and the SOBEWFF Artisan Market takes over Lincoln Road with its first market of 2022. Plus, Shabbat dinner under the stars at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen and drag dinner performances at R House.
click to enlarge
Find the many flavors of Tel Aviv at chef Sam Gorenstein's Abbale.
Photo courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen/Sam Gorenstein
Shabbat Under the Stars at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen — the charming Middle Eastern restaurant from hospitality entrepreneurs Omer Horev and Sam Gorenstein in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood — will host another edition of Shabbat Under the Stars this Friday night. Ease into the traditional day of rest with a family-style Shabbat dinner under Abbalé’s garden pergola. On Friday evenings, two seatings will be offered, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., each accommodating one group of six to ten people and priced at $125 per person. The four-course meal includes Kiddush (one bottle each of Israeli red and white wines), house-baked challah, plus branded kippahs. Menu highlights include falafel with tahini, Moroccan-style roasted whole local red snapper, grilled lamb chops, fire-roasted baby cauliflower, and baklava for dessert. Reservations can be requested via email to [email protected] Follow Abbalé on Instagram @abbaletv for future dates. 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-902-3477; abbatlvkitchen.com.
click to enlarge
Seaglass Rosé Experience returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach for its second year.
Photo courtesy of Seaglass Rosé Experience
The Seaglass Rosé Experience Returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach
If a feet-in-the-sand, rosé-in-hand vibe sounds perfectly South Florida to you, there's now an event designed to deliver precisely that experience. The three-day Seaglass Rosé Experience
will take place from Friday through Sunday on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The outdoor, immersive event will feature more than 30 rosé varietals from around the world while showcasing the best in wine, spirits, craft beer, live music, and curated food pairings from local chefs including José Mendín (Rivertail), Nicole Rhone (Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach), Paula DaSilva (the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale), Taek Lee (Takato), and Steve Martorano (Café Martorano). Tickets for the Seaglass Rosé Experience start at $99. Entry includes branded glassware and unlimited access to more than 30 varietals of rosé wines, spirits, and paired culinary options. VIP pricing ranges from $175 to $5,000 for guests seeking exclusivity in one of 20 VIP cabanas, which come complete with dedicated butler service. 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; seaglassexperience.com. Friday, January 21, through Sunday, January 23 (Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday noon-3 p.m., Sunday 1-4 p.m.; VIP admission 30 minutes early).
click to enlarge
Drag at R House
Photo by Daniella Mía
Escándalo at R House
R House is behind Escándalo, a weekly Saturday night drag and salsa show inspired by the flavors and sounds of Miami. Shimmy on over for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens. Produced by Miami drag queen Athena Dion and hosted by R House resident star Chachita Rubio, enjoy live salsa-fusion music by Carlito Rubio & La Karlanga Band all evening long. R House’s à la carte dinner and cocktail menus will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Saturday nights at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Reservations are highly recommended but walk-ins are also welcome. Showtimes are 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
The market will take place monthly until this year's SOBEWFF in April.
Photo courtesy of SOBEWFF
South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Market returns this weekend to its original location along an iconic stretch of Lincoln Road. Enjoy a curated selection of Miami's best food artisans, including the Dumpling Company, Hy Vong, the Lazy Oyster, Wynwood Parlor, and Paselito Papi, among others. The collaboration with the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District presents the ultimate kickoff to SOBEWFF 2022 and will take place monthly through April. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23, at Michigan Ave. between Lincoln Ln. N. and Lincoln Ln. S.; sobewff.org
. Admission is free.