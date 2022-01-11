The Seaglass Rosé Experience Returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach

When Venice Magazine founder Carlos Suarez took the coastal drive to his office each morning, he'd find himself lamenting the lack of oceanfront events in the city of Fort Lauderdale.
"Of course, there's Tortuga and a few one-offs, but nothing really centered on food and drink," Suarez tells New Times. "So I began the process of creating the type of unique, upscale experience I thought was missing."
It wasn't until Suarez was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 that the longtime Florida resident made good on his vision to create the Seaglass Rosé Experience, his take on similar rosé-focused festivals he attended in other cities.
"During my treatments, I decided it was finally time to tick it off my bucket list. I started digging into my contact list and realized maybe — just maybe — I could get AutoNation to be a sponsor and we could find a way to raise money and awareness while giving South Florida a fun new event. Lo and behold, it all came together."
Today, Suarez is not only cancer-free but also celebrating the second edition of the beachfront rosé-themed event he launched in February 2020.
This year the three-day Seaglass Rosé Experience will take place from Friday, January 21, through Sunday, January 23, on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The outdoor, immersive event will feature more than 30 rosé varietals from around the world while showcasing the best in wine, spirits, craft beer, live music, and curated food pairings from local chefs including José Mendín (Pubbelly Sushi), Nicole Rhone (Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach), Paula DaSilva (the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale), Taek Lee (Takato), and Steve Martorano (Café Martorano).
To give back, the event will donate a portion of proceeds to AutoNation’s Drive Pink (DRVPNK) initiative, the company's charitable arm that partners with cancer charities nationwide to raise and awareness for cancer research and treatment.
"The Seaglass Rosé Experience presents the perfect opportunity to showcase the renaissance underway in Fort Lauderdale while raising funds and awareness for critical cancer research," says Marc Cannon, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for AutoNation.
Tickets for Seaglass Rosé Experience start at $99 for the main event, which takes place each night from 7 to 10 p.m. Entry includes branded glassware and unlimited access to more than 30 varietals of rosé wines, spirits, and paired culinary options. VIP pricing ranges from $175 to $5,000 for guests seeking exclusivity in one of 20 VIP cabanas, which come complete with dedicated butler service.
"Over the past few years, Broward County has truly matured as a cultural destination. The city has grown immensely, and this event is a reflection of that growth," says Suarez. "Rosé is more than another wine — it’s a lifestyle. I love that whole vibe, and I'm so thrilled I get to bring that to Fort Lauderdale Beach."
Seaglass Rose Experience. 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; seaglassexperience.com. Friday, January 21, through Sunday, January 23 (Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday noon-3 p.m., Sunday 1-4 p.m.; VIP admission 30 minutes early).