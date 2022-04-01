Support Us

Vegan Block Party, Whisky Mash, Sundays at the Ranch, and More Food Events in Miami

April 1, 2022 8:00AM

Chef Niven Patel hosts an intimate farm-to-table event this weekend.
Chef Niven Patel hosts an intimate farm-to-table event this weekend. Photo courtesy of Mamey
This weekend, Vegan Block Party moves to Fort Lauderdale, Fuego y Mar launches an indulgent Sunday brunch, Whiskey Mash returns with more than 100 whiskies, and chef Niven Patel hosts the first Sundays at the Ranch, an inside look at Rancho Patel followed by an intimate farm-to-table meal.
Vegan Block Party takes over Virginia Key this weekend.
Vegan Block Party takes over Virginia Key this weekend.
Photo by Mike Hedge

Vegan Block Party

This Saturday, Fort Lauderdale's Huizenga Plaza goes vegan with dozens of food vendors serving up plant-based goodies. The Vegan Block Party includes a bar (and free water refills — perfect for hydrating all afternoon), entertainment, art, and more. Vegans and non-vegans alike are welcome to enjoy the day and get their daily requirement of veggies and vitamin C. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $10 for adults, free for children 10 and under (friendly dogs are welcome) via veganblockparty.com.
click to enlarge MIAMI NEW TIMES
Miami New Times

Miami Whiskey Mash at the Cruz Building in Coconut Grove

The seventh-annual Miami Whiskey Mash returns, showcasing more than 100 different whiskies from around the world. From Irish and Scottish whiskies to Japanese and American spirits, attendees will have the chance to taste a variety of adaptations of the distilled alcoholic beverage. The event is curated as a chill, Miami-style event — complete with live jazz and cigars to celebrate and appreciate the world of whiskey. 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Cruz Building, 3157 Commodore Pl., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via miamiwhiskeymash.com.
Fuego y Mar's terrace
Fuego y Mar's terrace
Photo courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Sunday Brunch at Fuego y Mar at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Fuego y Mar has launched Sunday brunch, served from 1 to 5 p.m. ($125 per person, $48 per child). Dine inside or on the terrace overlooking the resort pool, and enjoy made-to-order eggs from the omelet station, charcuterie and cheese boards, and Latin American-inspired sharing plates, including a catch-of-the-day option. Artisanal desserts are made fresh, including mango panna cotta and pineapple rum cake, paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and bloody marys. 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, at Fuego y Mar at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-276-4301; ritzcarlton.com.
Chef Niven Patel at his farm, Rancho Patel.
Chef Niven Patel at his farm, Rancho Patel.
Photo by CandaceWest.com

Sundays at The Ranch

This Sunday at 3 p.m., chef Niven Patel will host an edition of Sundays at the Ranch. Starting with a welcome cocktail, guests will get an inside look at Rancho Patel, where the chef grows his bounty of fruits, vegetables, and herbs, which are used at his restaurants across South Florida. Then attendees will take a seat at the table to enjoy a three-course meal, served family-style and paired with wine, against the rustic, natural backdrop of the farm. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Rancho Patel. Tickets cost $175 per person via resy.com.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
