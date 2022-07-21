Miami Food Events This Weekend: Shark Attack Day, National Tequila Day, and Aegean Brunch

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Shark Attack Day at Dogfish Head, a lechón tasting, National Tequila Day celebrations, and Kaori's Aegean brunch.
The Guava Belly can
Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head
Shark Attack Day at Dogfish Head
Dogfish Head calls for shark lovers to enjoy an all-day shark-themed event. Throughout the day, Dogfish will offer a limited-time "Shark and Shield" slushy, and anyone in a shark-inspired outfit, even a pet, will be entered into an exclusive raffle to win a pool float every hour. While there, enjoy the new Guava Belly can, a fruited sour ale brewed with Florida-grown guava. Dogfish has also recently released the Flesh and Blood can and the SoFlo Pils ($16). The event will be followed by a Benevolence Night, where a portion of the day's proceeds will be donated to the Surfrider Foundation
, a nonprofit that works to protect and preserve the world's oceans. The $5 pre-registration will grant you a pint of beer and a glass to take home. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP; VIP tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com.
Tasting & live band
Photo courtesy of BBQ & Craft Company
Busy Weekend with a Lechón Asado Tasting and Tequila Day Promotion
BBQ & Craft Company is ready for guests to enjoy the weekend there! The award-winning Barbecue Restaurant in the heart of Brickell will offer a lechón asado tasting while guests enjoy live music from the Groove Brothers Band this Saturday. The tasting is complimentary, but guests can buy a whole plate for $35. Come back the next day for National Tequila Day, Sunday, July 24, when the restaurant will offer half-off any tequila drink during the day to go perfectly with its top-quality barbecue. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 947 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-705-2083; bbqcraftco.com.
Over 200 different types of tequila and mezcal
Photo courtesy of Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar
National Tequila Day at Ecléctico
Ecléctico wants to celebrate tequila in true Mexican fashion with all-day specials. Guests can choose from over 200 types of tequila and mezcal, and the bar will have $8 Cazadores margaritas and $13 Patron Silver margaritas. If you don't love tequila, you can always choose from their regular happy hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m., including $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 well drinks, $8 classic cocktails, and $9 craft margaritas. Ecléctico also hosts a monthly tequila dinner series with a four-course dinner and one specialty cocktail; reservations at OpenTable
for the next installment. Sunday, July 24, at 320 San Lorenzo Ave. #1315, Coral Gables; 786-615-5735; eclecticomiami.com.
Two tequila promotions for National Tequila Day
Photo courtesy of La Santa Taqueria
All-Day Margarita Happy Hour at La Santa Taqueria
It's a good day to be a tequila lover at La Santa Taqueria! For National Tequila Day, you can enjoy an all-day margarita happy hour with $5 margaritas and a two-for-one shot special with Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila. La Santa also has Mexican sodas like Jarritos and a range of signature cocktails such as the "La Santa Margarita" with tequila, triple sec, lime, agave, and a choice of classic, spicy, mango, or passionfruit. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at 201 NE 82nd St., Miami; lasantataqueria.com.
Brunch in Sonora
Photo courtesy of Tacos Sonora 305
A Backyard Barbecue and Taco Experience
Gorilla City Meats and Tacos Sonora 305 have teamed up for an exclusive backyard experience. Inspired by the taste of Sonora with a barbecue twist, the experience starts with Bichi, a beef consommé with onions, cilantro, and lime. Guests will then get one taco with smoked beef cheek and one with smoked lengua, along with a choice of a torta (sandwich) de pulled pork with a Mexican-inspired rub or a potato and beef cheek hash with a fried egg on top. For dessert, guests can share churros with berry compote. The ticket also includes all-you-can-drink mimosas and micheladas. The experience consists of three sittings: 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $69 and need to be purchased before July 24. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at 1953 SW Tenth St., Miami. Tickets cost $69 via eventbrite.com.
Challah French toast
Photo by David Salazar
Kaori Miami Launches New Brunch
The Mediterranean-Asian-inspired restaurant has announced its new Aegean brunch starting July 24. Kaori's chef Raymond Li combines the light flavors of the Mediterranean Aegean Sea to create a menu with sixteen new items adding a unique twist to the already eclectic menu. The new food items include the challah French toast with dill maple syrup and whipped koji butter, Royal Miyagi oysters with dill-pea flower mignonette, and the Skull Island prawns with Szechuan schug and pickled cucumbers. Complementing the food are new cocktails, including an espresso martini, the "Michelada #1", and the "Pushin' Paloma." 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, at 871 S. Miami Ave., Miami; kaorimiami.com.