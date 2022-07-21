Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Shark Attack Day, National Tequila Day, and Aegean Brunch

July 21, 2022 9:00AM

Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Shark Attack Day at Dogfish Head, a lechón tasting, National Tequila Day celebrations, and Kaori's Aegean brunch.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head

Shark Attack Day at Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head calls for shark lovers to enjoy an all-day shark-themed event. Throughout the day, Dogfish will offer a limited-time "Shark and Shield" slushy, and anyone in a shark-inspired outfit, even a pet, will be entered into an exclusive raffle to win a pool float every hour. While there, enjoy the new Guava Belly can, a fruited sour ale brewed with Florida-grown guava. Dogfish has also recently released the Flesh and Blood can and the SoFlo Pils ($16). The event will be followed by a Benevolence Night, where a portion of the day's proceeds will be donated to the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit that works to protect and preserve the world's oceans. The $5 pre-registration will grant you a pint of beer and a glass to take home. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP; VIP tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com.
Photo courtesy of BBQ & Craft Company

Busy Weekend with a Lechón Asado Tasting and Tequila Day Promotion

BBQ & Craft Company is ready for guests to enjoy the weekend there! The award-winning Barbecue Restaurant in the heart of Brickell will offer a lechón asado tasting while guests enjoy live music from the Groove Brothers Band this Saturday. The tasting is complimentary, but guests can buy a whole plate for $35. Come back the next day for National Tequila Day, Sunday, July 24, when the restaurant will offer half-off any tequila drink during the day to go perfectly with its top-quality barbecue. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 947 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-705-2083; bbqcraftco.com.
Photo courtesy of Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar

National Tequila Day at Ecléctico

Ecléctico wants to celebrate tequila in true Mexican fashion with all-day specials. Guests can choose from over 200 types of tequila and mezcal, and the bar will have $8 Cazadores margaritas and $13 Patron Silver margaritas. If you don't love tequila, you can always choose from their regular happy hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m., including $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 well drinks, $8 classic cocktails, and $9 craft margaritas. Ecléctico also hosts a monthly tequila dinner series with a four-course dinner and one specialty cocktail; reservations at OpenTable for the next installment. Sunday, July 24, at 320 San Lorenzo Ave. #1315, Coral Gables; 786-615-5735; eclecticomiami.com.
Photo courtesy of La Santa Taqueria

All-Day Margarita Happy Hour at La Santa Taqueria

It's a good day to be a tequila lover at La Santa Taqueria! For National Tequila Day, you can enjoy an all-day margarita happy hour with $5 margaritas and a two-for-one shot special with Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila. La Santa also has Mexican sodas like Jarritos and a range of signature cocktails such as the "La Santa Margarita" with tequila, triple sec, lime, agave, and a choice of classic, spicy, mango, or passionfruit. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at 201 NE 82nd St., Miami; lasantataqueria.com.
Photo courtesy of Tacos Sonora 305

A Backyard Barbecue and Taco Experience

Gorilla City Meats and Tacos Sonora 305 have teamed up for an exclusive backyard experience. Inspired by the taste of Sonora with a barbecue twist, the experience starts with Bichi, a beef consommé with onions, cilantro, and lime. Guests will then get one taco with smoked beef cheek and one with smoked lengua, along with a choice of a torta (sandwich) de pulled pork with a Mexican-inspired rub or a potato and beef cheek hash with a fried egg on top. For dessert, guests can share churros with berry compote. The ticket also includes all-you-can-drink mimosas and micheladas. The experience consists of three sittings: 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $69 and need to be purchased before July 24. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at 1953 SW Tenth St., Miami. Tickets cost $69 via eventbrite.com.
Photo by David Salazar

Kaori Miami Launches New Brunch

The Mediterranean-Asian-inspired restaurant has announced its new Aegean brunch starting July 24. Kaori's chef Raymond Li combines the light flavors of the Mediterranean Aegean Sea to create a menu with sixteen new items adding a unique twist to the already eclectic menu. The new food items include the challah French toast with dill maple syrup and whipped koji butter, Royal Miyagi oysters with dill-pea flower mignonette, and the Skull Island prawns with Szechuan schug and pickled cucumbers. Complementing the food are new cocktails, including an espresso martini, the "Michelada #1", and the "Pushin' Paloma." 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, at 871 S. Miami Ave., Miami; kaorimiami.com.
