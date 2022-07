Miami Food Events This Weekend: Shark Attack Day, National Tequila Day, and Aegean Brunch

click to enlarge The Guava Belly can Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head

Shark Attack Day at Dogfish Head

click to enlarge Tasting & live band Photo courtesy of BBQ & Craft Company

Busy Weekend with a Lechón Asado Tasting and Tequila Day Promotion

click to enlarge Over 200 different types of tequila and mezcal Photo courtesy of Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar

National Tequila Day at Ecléctico

click to enlarge Two tequila promotions for National Tequila Day Photo courtesy of La Santa Taqueria

All-Day Margarita Happy Hour at La Santa Taqueria

click to enlarge Brunch in Sonora Photo courtesy of Tacos Sonora 305

A Backyard Barbecue and Taco Experience

click to enlarge Challah French toast Photo by David Salazar

Kaori Miami Launches New Brunch