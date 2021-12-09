Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Desserts

Miami's Ten Best Christmas Treats

December 9, 2021 8:00AM

Christmas candy board by Board Love Miami
Christmas candy board by Board Love Miami Photo courtesy of Board Love Miami
Christmas treats are a great way to spread cheer over the holidays. Sweet confections — cookies, cakes, candy — make celebrations even more flavorful. 

Whether you’re hosting a party or attending one as a guest, the ten Christmas treats listed below in alphabetical order are the best to share over the holiday.
click to enlarge Boozy holiday ice cream by Aubi & Ramsa - PHOTO COURTESY OF AUBI & RAMSA
Boozy holiday ice cream by Aubi & Ramsa
Photo courtesy of Aubi & Ramsa

Aubi & Ramsa

172 NE 41st St., Miami
855-282-4726
aubiramsa.com

Treat your guests and loved ones to Aubi & Ramsa's special boozy ice cream this Christmas. The "Holiday Cheers" ice cream is laced with Don Papa rum and combines a blend of vanilla, nutmeg, and a touch of cinnamon. It is sold by the pint (16 ounces) for $22. Order through the store. Available for pickup and delivery.
click to enlarge Holiday gummy tubes by Board Love Miami - PHOTO COURTESY OF BOARD LOVE MIAMI
Holiday gummy tubes by Board Love Miami
Photo courtesy of Board Love Miami

Board Love Miami

9350 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami
917-509-5721
board_love_miami

Candy boards make for a great holiday treat to children and adults alike. Board Love Miami is featuring medium to large options that combinie mixed wrapped and loose candy ($75 to $125). Holiday gummy tubes are also a hit, sold with a minimum order of three tubes ($8 each). Orders must be placed by December 17 for delivery, local shipping, or pickup by December 24th.
click to enlarge Holiday mini cakes by Cakeology by Erika - PHOTO COURTESY OF CAKEOLOGY BY ERIKA
Holiday mini cakes by Cakeology by Erika
Photo courtesy of Cakeology by Erika

Cakeology by Erika

802 SW 27th Rd., Miami
786-575-5391
@cakeology_byerika

For Christmas, Cakeology is whipping up special mini cakes in flavors such as almond garrapiñado, chocolate, dulce de leche marble cake, carrot, and pumpkin and pecan ($18 to $42). Brownies and jarred cakes are also on the menu. Order via Instagram @cakeology_byerika.
click to enlarge The "Holiday Cheer" by Eat Me Guilt Free - PHOTO COURTESY OF EAT ME GUILT FREE
The "Holiday Cheer" by Eat Me Guilt Free
Photo courtesy of Eat Me Guilt Free

Eat Me Guilt Free

Delivery only
eatmeguiltfree.com

Eat Me Guilt Free is showcasing "The Holiday Cheer," a limited-edition holiday brownie made with white chocolate chips and coated in green and red sprinkles ($38 for a pack of 12). The protein-packed seasonal brownie is available for purchase through December 31. From December 17 through December 19, the shop will offer a buy one, get one free promotion. Orders must be placed online.
click to enlarge Cookie sampler by Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop - PHOTO COURTESY OF FIREMAN DEREK’S BAKE SHOP
Cookie sampler by Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop
Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

2545 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
and
3435 Main Hwy., Miami
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com

Sweeten your holiday season with Derek Kaplan’s special dessert offerings. His bakery has customized a six-slice pie sampler ($38), along with a ten-slice cake sampler ($72), a 12-cookie assortment ($39), and a 16-bite-sized-brownie feast, with flavors such as turtle brownie, s’mores brownie, and magic bar ($24). Larger quantities are available upon request. Order by calling the bakery.
click to enlarge Garcia Nevett Chocolatier's chocolate assortment - PHOTO BY ALEX BEKER
Garcia Nevett Chocolatier's chocolate assortment
Photo by Alex Beker

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier

7312 72nd Ave., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com

For Christmas, Garcia Nevett is offering a large deluxe box with an assortment of 25 chocolates ($52). A signature fudge dark chocolate cake with sea salt on top for six to eight guests is also available ($35), along with a pack of six chocolate chip or flourless fudge cookies for $18. Orders can be placed online. Next-day delivery in Miami costs $10; same-day delivery costs $25. Orders must be placed by December 20 for Christmas.
click to enlarge Buñuelos at La Farandula - PHOTO COURTESY OF LA FARANDULA
Buñuelos at La Farandula
Photo courtesy of La Farandula

La Farandula Colombian Bistro

2699 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-863-5221
lafarandulamiami.com

Buñuelos are a traditional savory Colombian holiday treat, cheesy and bite-sized, made of corn flour and mashed cassava rolled with costeño white cheese. La Farandula is selling them for $3 each and can make customizable boxes for a gathering of any size. Orders can be placed via the eatery’s website.
click to enlarge Mini bundt cakes by Mo's Bundt Cakes - PHOTO COURTESY OF MO'S BUNDT CAKES
Mini bundt cakes by Mo's Bundt Cakes
Photo courtesy of Mo's Bundt Cakes

Mo’s Bundt Cakes

Delivery only
305-517-1536
mosbundtcakes.com

Mo’s mini bundt cakes are arranged in boxes of six ($39.50) or twelve bundts ($77) and the four-inch personal size is also sold in individual gift boxes that can be customized. Best flavors to indulge in are Nutella, dulce de leche, cinnamon, and guava. Order online or by calling the bakery.
click to enlarge Oh My Gosh Brigadeiros is offering a special holiday pannetone. - PHOTO COURTESY OF OH MY GOSH BRIGADEIROS
Oh My Gosh Brigadeiros is offering a special holiday pannetone.
Photo courtesy of Oh My Gosh Brigadeiros

Oh My Gosh Brigadeiros

2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami

6912 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-456-8378
omgbrigadeiros.com


Oh My Gosh Brigadeiros's panettone (Italian sweet bread) comes filled with Nutella or brigadeiro and serves four to six people ($38). Available for preorder (pickup or delivery) until sold out.
click to enlarge A bûche de Noël from Rochelle Who Bakes. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ROCHELLE WHO BAKES
A bûche de Noël from Rochelle Who Bakes.
Photo courtesy of Rochelle Who Bakes

Rochelle Who Bakes

Delivery only
305-299-2370
rochellewhobakes.com

Rochelle Perez has created a special bûche de Noël, a delicate chocolate sponge cake roll filled with one of three different cream filling flavors: vanilla, chocolate hazelnut, or dulce de leche. The dessert is then glazed in dark chocolate and garnished with vanilla meringue mushrooms. A 12-inch log can be cut into eight to ten slices ($40). Another option is the tower of caramel-dipped profiteroles, filled with a light vanilla or chocolate cream surrounded by spun sugar ($30). Orders must be placed online through my website rochellewhobakes.com. The order deadline for deliveries is December 19.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Past Perfect

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation