Miami's Ten Best Christmas Treats

Whether you’re hosting a party or attending one as a guest, the ten Christmas treats listed below in alphabetical order are the best to share over the holiday.
Aubi & Ramsa172 NE 41st St., Miami
855-282-4726
aubiramsa.com
Treat your guests and loved ones to Aubi & Ramsa's special boozy ice cream this Christmas. The "Holiday Cheers" ice cream is laced with Don Papa rum and combines a blend of vanilla, nutmeg, and a touch of cinnamon. It is sold by the pint (16 ounces) for $22. Order through the store. Available for pickup and delivery.
Board Love Miami9350 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami
917-509-5721
board_love_miami
Candy boards make for a great holiday treat to children and adults alike. Board Love Miami is featuring medium to large options that combinie mixed wrapped and loose candy ($75 to $125). Holiday gummy tubes are also a hit, sold with a minimum order of three tubes ($8 each). Orders must be placed by December 17 for delivery, local shipping, or pickup by December 24th.
Cakeology by Erika802 SW 27th Rd., Miami
786-575-5391
@cakeology_byerika
For Christmas, Cakeology is whipping up special mini cakes in flavors such as almond garrapiñado, chocolate, dulce de leche marble cake, carrot, and pumpkin and pecan ($18 to $42). Brownies and jarred cakes are also on the menu. Order via Instagram @cakeology_byerika.
Eat Me Guilt FreeDelivery only
eatmeguiltfree.com
Eat Me Guilt Free is showcasing "The Holiday Cheer," a limited-edition holiday brownie made with white chocolate chips and coated in green and red sprinkles ($38 for a pack of 12). The protein-packed seasonal brownie is available for purchase through December 31. From December 17 through December 19, the shop will offer a buy one, get one free promotion. Orders must be placed online.
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop2545 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
and
3435 Main Hwy., Miami
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com
Sweeten your holiday season with Derek Kaplan’s special dessert offerings. His bakery has customized a six-slice pie sampler ($38), along with a ten-slice cake sampler ($72), a 12-cookie assortment ($39), and a 16-bite-sized-brownie feast, with flavors such as turtle brownie, s’mores brownie, and magic bar ($24). Larger quantities are available upon request. Order by calling the bakery.
Garcia Nevett Chocolatier7312 72nd Ave., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com
For Christmas, Garcia Nevett is offering a large deluxe box with an assortment of 25 chocolates ($52). A signature fudge dark chocolate cake with sea salt on top for six to eight guests is also available ($35), along with a pack of six chocolate chip or flourless fudge cookies for $18. Orders can be placed online. Next-day delivery in Miami costs $10; same-day delivery costs $25. Orders must be placed by December 20 for Christmas.
La Farandula Colombian Bistro2699 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-863-5221
lafarandulamiami.com
Buñuelos are a traditional savory Colombian holiday treat, cheesy and bite-sized, made of corn flour and mashed cassava rolled with costeño white cheese. La Farandula is selling them for $3 each and can make customizable boxes for a gathering of any size. Orders can be placed via the eatery’s website.
Mo’s Bundt CakesDelivery only
305-517-1536
mosbundtcakes.com
Mo’s mini bundt cakes are arranged in boxes of six ($39.50) or twelve bundts ($77) and the four-inch personal size is also sold in individual gift boxes that can be customized. Best flavors to indulge in are Nutella, dulce de leche, cinnamon, and guava. Order online or by calling the bakery.
Oh My Gosh Brigadeiros2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami
6912 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-456-8378
omgbrigadeiros.com
Oh My Gosh Brigadeiros's panettone (Italian sweet bread) comes filled with Nutella or brigadeiro and serves four to six people ($38). Available for preorder (pickup or delivery) until sold out.
Rochelle Who BakesDelivery only
305-299-2370
rochellewhobakes.com
Rochelle Perez has created a special bûche de Noël, a delicate chocolate sponge cake roll filled with one of three different cream filling flavors: vanilla, chocolate hazelnut, or dulce de leche. The dessert is then glazed in dark chocolate and garnished with vanilla meringue mushrooms. A 12-inch log can be cut into eight to ten slices ($40). Another option is the tower of caramel-dipped profiteroles, filled with a light vanilla or chocolate cream surrounded by spun sugar ($30). Orders must be placed online through my website rochellewhobakes.com. The order deadline for deliveries is December 19.