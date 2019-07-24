 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Rusty Pelican's outdoor area.EXPAND
Rusty Pelican's outdoor area.
Rusty Pelican

Five Miami Waterfront Restaurants to Try This Summer

Elena Vivas | July 24, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

Alfresco dining during the summer in Miami is corporal punishment. With soaring temperatures and humidity, eating a thick steak or a hearty bowl of pasta becomes torture instead of pleasure.

Not only do these restaurants boast cold A/C, but also their indoor atmosphere is as impressive as the outdoor landscape. So whether they're dazzling vistas from Sunny Isles Beach or breathtaking views off Key Biscayne, skip the sweat and indulge at one of Miami's coolest waterfront restaurants.

Five Miami Waterfront Restaurants to Try This Summer
Courtesy of BaleenKitchen

Related Stories

Baleen Kitchen at Solé Miami


17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
786-923-9300
solemiami.com

Nestled inside the understated Solé Hotel, Baleen Kitchen overlooks the ocean in Sunny Isles Beach. Enjoy the sounds of the sea alongside a tropical brunch or a sophisticated dinner in a posh dining room that offers changing vistas depending upon the time of day. The restaurant specializes in seafood dishes such as lobster sliders ($17), mahi-mahi tacos ($18), and Caribbean conch chowder ($12).

Five Miami Waterfront Restaurants to Try This Summer
Courtesy of Cantina La Viente

Cantina La Veinte

495 Brickell Ave., Miami

786-623-6135
cantinala20.com
Catch views of South Florida's cotton-candy skies at Cantina La Viente. The chic eatery along the bay serves Mexican cuisine and spicy margaritas in Brickell. Grab a cool drink and enjoy a choice of make-your-own tacos such as pork confit with cilantro, serrano chilies, and chopped onions; queso fundido; sautéed octopus in a lime-cilantro-serrano sauce; and braised pork.

Kiki on the RiverEXPAND
Kiki on the River
Photo by Paul Stoppi

Kiki on the River


450 NW North River Dr., Miami
786-502-3243
kikiontheriver.com

The swanky Greek restaurant with blue and gold accents sits pretty along the Miami River. Find a table around sunset on Kiki's charming patio to enjoy the ever-changing pink sky. The view — along with the rustic furnishings, whitewashed walls, and lush greenery — is enchanting. Nosh on a selection from the handsome raw bar or opt for a classic Mediterranean dish such as chicken souvlaki ($16).

Five Miami Waterfront Restaurants to Try This SummerEXPAND
Courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican


3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne
305-361-3818
therustypelican.com

The Rusty Pelican has been serving looks for decades. The iconic destination is effortlessly romantic against the vibrant backdrop of the sparkling Miami South Channel, and every seat offers water views. The Pelican boasts extravagant caviar-and-champagne pairings and a lavish weekend brunch, but the best value is the weekday happy hour. Every Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., the lounge offers arguably the most striking view in South Florida with some of the top deals: $6 beers, $6 glasses of house wine, and $7 well drinks such as martinis, mojitos, and margaritas. Small bites such as corvina ceviche ($8) and serrano ham croquettes ($10) are musts.

Five Miami Waterfront Restaurants to Try This Summer
Courtesy of Zuma

Zuma


270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com

Large glass windows offer optimal water views from Zuma. The posh sushi spot inside the Epic Hotel in downtown Miami serves refined plates such as the pirikara hamachi maki — a spicy yellowtail roll with serrano pepper and wasabi mayo — along with large sake selection. But the best time to go is during the restaurant's Saturday and Sunday brunch, which for $95 per person offers tables upon tables of sushi, sashimi, oysters, baby-back ribs, chilled soba noodles, and desserts. Also enjoy unlimited umami marys, champagne, and lychee martinis — all with a spectacular view of the Miami River and beyond. 

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >