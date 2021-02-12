Miami's Best Valentine's Day Brunches 2021

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Valentine's Day is only a couple of days away, but you still have time to plan a special brunch to celebrate the occasion. Skip the home-cooked breakfast and enjoy a lavish mid-day meal featuring all the food and drink you need to keep your beloved happy.

Specially curated by some of Miami's best local chefs, the five options below will help you make Valentine's Day that extra bit special.

EXPAND Roasted cauliflower at Cracked by Chef Adrianne. Photo courtesy of Cracked by Chef Adrianne

Cracked by Chef Adrianne 7400 SW 57th Ct., Miami

305-665-5820

igotcracked.com 7400 SW 57th Ct., Miami305-665-5820

Enjoy a five-course brunch with some of chef Adrianne’s most popular items, including buttermilk biscuits served with whipped honey butter; shrimp and grits with poached egg, charred tomato and scallion relish; Cajun scrambled eggs, tossed with andouille sausage, sweet bell peppers, and crispy potatoes; and a dessert of ricotta and wild blueberry pancakes, topped with Vermont maple syrup. Brunch costs $69 per person and is served with a choice of mimosa, sangria, or beer. Seating times are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 14.

The dining room at Fi'lia. Photo courtesy of Fi’lia at SLS Brickell

Fi'lia 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-239-1330

www.sbe.com 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami305-239-1330

Head to Fi’lia with your boo for a special Valentine’s Day brunch. Highlights include a breakfast croissant sandwich with fried egg, bacon, and Fontina cheese ($15); chicken Milanese and eggs topped by arugula and lemon dressing ($21); truffle pizza with egg and Fontina cheese ($22); and vanilla whipped cream and blueberry compote pancakes ($15). Bottomless choices of mimosas or bloody marys are available for $25. Served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 14.

Jaya at the Setai Photo courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Jaya at the Setai Miami Beach 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

855-923-7899

thesetaihotels.com 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach855-923-7899

The Setai’s Champagne jazz brunch will go pink this Sunday with free-flowing Louis Roederer brut rose to accompany the restaurant's indulgent grand buffet. Chef Vijayudu Veena's food stations include a myriad of seafood, Asian specialties, and rotisserie, along with a list of sweet endings brought directly to your table. Brunch is priced at $95 per person exclusive of tax and gratuity. Served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 14. Reservations must be made via OpenTable or by calling 855-923-7899.

EXPAND Raw-bar options at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach. Photo courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

786-276-4000

ritzcarlton.com 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach786-276-4000

Sunday brunch at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach will take a romantic turn this Valentine’s Day with a selection of stations and dishes inspired by coastal Latin America. Offerings will include raw bar options; a "gaucho" grill featuring rotisserie whole chicken, Argentinian sausage, and pork picnic shoulder; and a carving station with herb roasted leg of lamb and roasted whole snapper. A signature cocktail , "Is This Love", is included and bottomless brunch cocktails will be available. Cost is $85 per guest. Served Sunday, February 14, from noon to 3 p.m.

EXPAND The breezy patio at Verde. Photo courtesy of Verde

Verde 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-345-5697

pamm.org 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami786-345-5697

Celebrate your love over sweeping views of Biscayne Bay at this charming outdoor eatery at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Chef Hedy Goldsmith’s menu of fresh, seasonal ingredients will feature dishes such as tomato bisque ($8), crab cake Benedict ($24); warm shrimp salad tossed with avocado ($18), and red velvet pancakes ($14). The eatery will feature a "Garden Spritz" specialty libation, along with rose specials and a "lavender themed" café menu of lattes and cocktails. Served on Sunday, February 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.