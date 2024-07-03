 Miami Tiki Bar the Dead Flamingo Opens in Calle Ocho with Live Music | Miami New Times
Team Behind Better Days in Brickell Open Tiki Bar on Calle Ocho

The Dead Flamingo pop-up bar opens in Little Havana with throwback '80s and '90s songs, karaoke, trivia, and craft cocktails.
July 3, 2024
The ten masterminds behind Miami's first hospitality incubator bar. Photo by R.C. Visuals
Ever heard of a hospitality and talent incubator venue? The Dead Flamingo pop-up on Calle Ocho is exactly that. It opened its doors in April and has proven to be a testament to how successful collaborations can be in Miami's hospitality scene.

The pop-up is powered by Better Days and ten partners who make a diverse mix of local award-winning bartenders and seasoned hospitality professionals. Together, the team, with over 100 years of joint experience, has created a unique bar for locals and visitors alike who want to hang like a true Miamian.

"The inspiration behind the Dead Flamingo is all about community," says Will Thompson, co-owner of the Dead Flamingo. "We aim to create more than just a bar; it's a pop-up brand, an incubator for emerging talent, and a stage for innovation, where the drinks and vibe continuously evolve, all while we bring our community together."

Along with Thompson, the "dream team" includes big hospitality names like David Perez, Alexis Marie Tollinchi, Alex Alvarez, Immer Campos, Reid Kelly, Daniel Benavente, Sean Haas, Eddie Fuentes, and Giovanny Josepha.

The team's main vision is to empower up-and-coming hospitality professionals and guide them in running successful businesses while also becoming angel investors in said projects alongside industry veterans. Their additional vision is to serve innovative cocktails in Little Havana.
Guests can look forward to rotating menus at the Dead Flamingo in Little Havana.
Shining away from its roots in a tiki-themed venue, the pop-up bar is set to unfold in stages, and each new form will introduce new cocktails. During the bar's opening week, the bar featured eight rum-based cocktails crafted by menu creator Perez. In the next weeks, the Dead Flamingo promises a series of menu rotations that may sometimes include "secret menu" cocktails from each bartender highlighting their talents.

"At the Dead Flamingo, it's more than just drinks; it's a journey into Miami's soul, where every cocktail tells a tale," says Fuentes, co-owner of the Dead Flamingo. "We want all our guests to leave with a new best friend behind the bar."

Apart from its regular menu, the venue has brought a new happy hour to Little Havana. From 5 to 8 p.m., guests are treated to half-priced select cocktails crafted with premium spirits, half-priced wine selections, and $4 draft beers. The bar features a pool table, throwback tunes from the 1980s and '90s, karaoke nights, trivia nights, and live entertainment, including a comedy night that featured local favorites like Brittany Brave and Danny Benavente in past installations.

The Dead Flamingo Pop-Up at Casa Tiki. 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-817-2926; instagram.com/casatikimiami. Daily 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
