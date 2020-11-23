Miami's Five Best Last-Minute Thanksgiving 2020 Takeout Meals

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 26, but if you are an eternal procrastinator and haven't made plans yet...don't fret! Whether you’re indulging in a virtual or home feast with your loved ones or celebrating on your own, there's no reason to worry about preparing an elaborate turkey feast yourself.
Local restaurants are whipping up well-rounded meals from start to finish, with dishes so delicious you will include them in your list of things to be thankful for.
Here are the best five last-minute takeout options in Miami for fully prepared Thanksgiving meals.
Caffe Abbracci318 Aragon Ave, Miami
305-441-0700
caffeabbracci.com
This Italian eatery in Coral Gables is putting together a four-course to-go meal on Thanksgiving Day. Enjoy a traditional roasted turkey with stuffing, accompanied by Brussels sprouts gratin, mashed sweet potatoes, and cranberry relish. There's also a corn and wild rice soup and a dish of pumpkin ravioli drizzled with infused butter sage, crumbled amarettini, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. For dessert, enjoy gold apple pie and vanilla ice cream. The meal costs $42 per adult and $23 per child. Orders can be placed on Thursday, November 26, starting at noon.
Corsair Kitchen & Bar19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6800
marriott.com
Corsair Kitchen & Bar in Aventura offers a three-course, family-style Thanksgiving menu for pickup. Choose from appetizer options like roasted pumpkin bisque with dried pears, cinnamon cream, sage, and toasted pine nuts; or prosciutto and figs with compressed melons, feta, baby arugula, and balsamic dressing. The main course is an entrée of roasted turkey breast and sliced roasted beef tenderloin served with dark-meat confit, stuffing, sweet potato gratin, buttermilk mash, green beans, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. For dessert, choose from an assortment of seasonal fall pies. The dinner for eight people costs $250 and will be available for pick up on Wednesday, November 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Thursday, November 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Il Mulino New York17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
ilmulino.com
For takeout, order a prix-fixe Thanksgiving feast of organic roasted turkey, served with fresh cranberry sauce, walnut and sausage stuffing, sautéed green beans with roasted almonds, and mashed potatoes. Your order will include a dessert of pumpkin cheesecake. Orders can be placed on Thursday, November 26, starting at noon. Dinner costs $60 per person.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Malibu Farm4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-961-6043
edenrochotelmiami.com
Chef Helene Henderson is offering two Thanksgiving takeout options this year. A traditional meal for six to ten people includes a twenty-pound herb-roasted turkey, accompanied by roasted pumpkin bisque with chili and creme fraiche, cornbread stuffing, fresh gravy, fresh cranberry sauce, and a salad ($250). A holiday ten-pound honey- and pineapple-glazed ham with all the fixings includes truffle-honey parsnips, pineapple sauce, and dishes of mellow-topped sweet potato mash, beets, and salad feeds six to eight guests ($200). For sweet endings, choose between homemade pecan pie, or homemade pumpkin pie ($24 each). Orders can be placed until Wednesday, November 25.
Sherwoods Bistro & Bar8281 NE Second Ave, Miami
786-359-4030
sherwoodsmiami.com
The Little River neighborhood eatery is featuring a to-go dinner of herb-roasted turkey breast, served with creamy pumpkin cauliflower macaroni and cheese, brown rice, and sweet potato salad. The cost is $40 per person. Preorder and pick up by Wednesday, November 25, via toasttab.com.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!