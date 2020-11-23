 
Miami's Five Best Last-Minute Thanksgiving 2020 Takeout Meals

Juliana Accioly | November 23, 2020 | 8:00am
Il Mulino's Thanksgiving feast.EXPAND
Il Mulino's Thanksgiving feast.
Photo courtesy of Acqualina Resort
AA

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 26, but if you are an eternal procrastinator and haven't made plans yet...don't fret! Whether you’re indulging in a virtual or home feast with your loved ones or celebrating on your own, there's no reason to worry about preparing an elaborate turkey feast yourself.

Local restaurants are whipping up well-rounded meals from start to finish, with dishes so delicious you will include them in your list of things to be thankful for.

Here are the best five last-minute takeout options in Miami for fully prepared Thanksgiving meals.

Pumpkin ravioli at Caffe Abbracci.EXPAND
Pumpkin ravioli at Caffe Abbracci.
Photo courtesy of Caffe Abbracci

Caffe Abbracci

318 Aragon Ave, Miami
305-441-0700
caffeabbracci.com


This Italian eatery in Coral Gables is putting together a four-course to-go meal on Thanksgiving Day. Enjoy a traditional roasted turkey with stuffing, accompanied by Brussels sprouts gratin, mashed sweet potatoes, and cranberry relish. There's also a corn and wild rice soup and a dish of pumpkin ravioli drizzled with infused butter sage, crumbled amarettini, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. For dessert, enjoy gold apple pie and vanilla ice cream. The meal costs $42 per adult and $23 per child. Orders can be placed on Thursday, November 26, starting at noon.  

Miami's Five Best Last-Minute Thanksgiving 2020 Takeout Meals
Photo courtesy of Corsair

Corsair Kitchen & Bar

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6800
marriott.com

Corsair Kitchen & Bar in Aventura offers a three-course, family-style Thanksgiving menu for pickup. Choose from appetizer options like roasted pumpkin bisque with dried pears, cinnamon cream, sage, and toasted pine nuts; or prosciutto and figs with compressed melons, feta, baby arugula, and balsamic dressing. The main course is an entrée of roasted turkey breast and sliced roasted beef tenderloin served with dark-meat confit, stuffing, sweet potato gratin, buttermilk mash, green beans, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. For dessert, choose from an assortment of seasonal fall pies. The dinner for eight people costs $250 and will be available for pick up on Wednesday, November 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Thursday, November 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Il Mulino New YorkEXPAND
Il Mulino New York
Photo courtesy of Acqualina Resort

Il Mulino New York

17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
ilmulino.com

For takeout, order a prix-fixe Thanksgiving feast of organic roasted turkey, served with fresh cranberry sauce, walnut and sausage stuffing, sautéed green beans with roasted almonds, and mashed potatoes. Your order will include a dessert of pumpkin cheesecake. Orders can be placed on Thursday, November 26, starting at noon. Dinner costs $60 per person.

The patio at Malibu Farm in Miami Beach.EXPAND
The patio at Malibu Farm in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of Malibu Farm

Malibu Farm

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-961-6043
edenrochotelmiami.com


Chef Helene Henderson is offering two Thanksgiving takeout options this year. A traditional meal for six to ten people includes a twenty-pound herb-roasted turkey, accompanied by roasted pumpkin bisque with chili and creme fraiche, cornbread stuffing, fresh gravy, fresh cranberry sauce, and a salad ($250). A holiday ten-pound honey- and pineapple-glazed ham with all the fixings includes truffle-honey parsnips, pineapple sauce, and dishes of mellow-topped sweet potato mash, beets, and salad feeds six to eight guests ($200). For sweet endings, choose between homemade pecan pie, or homemade pumpkin pie ($24 each). Orders can be placed until Wednesday, November 25.

Miami's Five Best Last-Minute Thanksgiving 2020 Takeout MealsEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Sherwoods Bistro & Bar

Sherwoods Bistro & Bar

8281 NE Second Ave, Miami
786-359-4030
sherwoodsmiami.com


The Little River neighborhood eatery is featuring a to-go dinner of herb-roasted turkey breast, served with creamy pumpkin cauliflower macaroni and cheese, brown rice, and sweet potato salad. The cost is $40 per person. Preorder and pick up by Wednesday, November 25, via toasttab.com.

