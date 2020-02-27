Feel Good About Dining at These Ocean-Friendly Restaurants

Last week, news about the repeal of Coral Gables' ban on styrofoam and plastic bags made headlines as a disappointing step backward in the progress that many cities have made to incorporate more environmentally-friendly practices. The ruling determined that the city cannot regulate business practices due to the Florida preemption laws, which was fought by large corporations within the Florida Retail Federation.
However, that doesn't mean South Florida's cities and local businesses that are passionate about helping the environment can't voluntarily take measures to make a difference on their own. Since our beautiful beaches and tropical surroundings are the main draws for millions of tourists to Miami, it would benefit local restaurants to incorporate basic measures like reducing single-use plastics so they can contribute to the solution instead of being part of the problem. Jayson Koch, vice chair of Surfrider Foundation Miami, puts it simply, "Regardless of whether or not a plastic bag or single-use plastics ordinances exist, it's just good business and the right thing to do."
There are a few initiatives that have been gaining momentum within the last year, but they still need support and more participation from Miami's restaurant scene. The Miami Beach Rising Above campaign #PlasticFreeMB lets consumers find which businesses have reduced single-use plastics from their establishments through a three-tier system. Level one is for any business that removes plastic straws and plastic bags; level two also has one more item from the list of eligible items in addition to straws and bags removed; level three is for businesses that have removed all single-use plastic products or switched over to 100 percent reusable.
Surfrider Foundation's Ocean Friendly Restaurants program (OFR) offers exposure to participating restaurants on a national scale and at the local level within the Miami chapter. "By joining the Ocean Friendly Restaurants program, restaurants open their doors to new customers who specifically seek out OFRs around the U.S.," says Koch, who is also the coordinator for Miami's OFR program. "For example, when I travel to California or New York, I patronize only Ocean Friendly restaurants. Today there are over 600 OFRs around the U.S., and the number is growing."
To be certified as "ocean-friendly," a restaurant must meet the five basic criteria and a minimum of two additional criteria of a second category, with a primary focus on the reduction of its plastic usage. The five requirements include no expanded polystyrene use (Styrofoam), follow proper recycling practices, only reusable tableware is used for onsite dining, and disposable utensils for takeout food are provided only upon request, no plastic bags are offered for takeout or to-go orders, and straws are provided only upon request.
Many establishments have already stopped distributing plastic straws, but quite a few Miami restaurants are going beyond the basics to ride the wave of sustainability. Here are some Miami restaurants that have committed to being ocean-friendly.
Delicious Raw1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
786-452-7575
delraw.com
While not yet a member of the Ocean Friendly Restaurants program, Delicious Raw is a founding member of the Plastic Free Miami Beach campaign. The other South Florida locations in Aventura, Wynwood, and Davie are also implementing the same practices and have signage for customer awareness that the company is reducing single-use plastics. All of Delicious Raw's to-go packaging and utensils are made from renewable plant resources and compostable, and guests are encouraged to drink from reusable mason jars for coffee, tea, juices, and smoothies while dining in rather than disposable cups.
Essensia Restaurant at the Palms Hotel3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-0505
thepalmshotel.com
A longtime advocate of sustainability, Essensia is an Ocean Friendly Restaurant and the recipient of the Slow Foods Snail of Approval award. There is an onsite organic chef's garden that provides fresh herbs for dishes and craft cocktails, and the restaurant's wine list features vineyards "committed to being 100% sustainably or organically farmed". All seafood is 'best choice' or 'good alternative' as defined by Seafood Watch or certified as sustainable. This includes Essensia's sustainable local grouper bouillabaisse dish that was created in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy. Now through the end of April, 20 percent of proceeds from the dish will be donated to the nonprofit environmental advocacy group.
Kiki on the River450 NW North River Dr., Miami
786-502-3243
kikiontheriver.com
In addition to being listed as an Ocean Friendly Restaurant, the restaurant located on the Miami River has sponsored a scavenger water decontamination vessel through the Miami River Commission. The vessel picks up floating garbage, decontaminates 600,000 gallons of water per hour, and injects 150,000 liters of oxygen into the water per hour to improve water quality. The first three-hour clean-up took place this past December, and the Kiki team aims to sponsor the vessel quarterly.
Nikki BeachOne Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
nikkibeach.com
The Miami Beach mainstay at the end of Ocean Drive is situated right on the sand and values its unique locale. Nikki Beach hosts regular beach clean-ups with employees and hosted the Surfrider Foundation Miami Chapter's annual fundraiser gala in 2019 for ocean health awareness. As a dedicated member of the Ocean Friendly Restaurants program, it also has energy efficiency efforts in place via LED lighting.
