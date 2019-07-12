Must try Seasonal Cocktails to be the heat this Summer

It's summer, and temperatures have plateaued into the mid 90s. Seek refuge and beat the heat bar-side with one of Miami's top seasonal cocktails. From tiki-inspired coconut cocktails to refreshing gin & tonics, Miami's top bartenders are making refreshing, lively drinks meant for the city's scorching heat. Here are some of the most creative summer cocktails to try.

EXPAND Antioxidant Mojito Courtesy of Baleen Kitchen

Baleen Kitchen. The beach side brassiere located within the Sole hotel, is serving up tropical views and summertime tipples like the antioxidant mojito. This ruby-hued riff on the classic is made with Bacardi rum, fresh pomegranate juice, mint, and festooned with berries ($13). 17315 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach; 786-923-9305; solemiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Cafe La Trova

80's Bar at Cafe La Trova. The Magic City's latest hot-spot curated by Michelle Bernstein and famed bartender Julio Cabrera, is taking you back to the 1980's. Stop by the retro watering hole, located at the back of Cafe La Trova on the weekends, and cool off with one of its classic yet elevated libations such as the Hurricane. Cruzan rum is shaken with passion fruit, orange juice, allspice dram, grenadine, and a dash of absinthe ($12). 971 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-615-4379; cafelatrova.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mr. C's

Mr. C's Coconut Grove. The newly opened Coconut Grove hotel offers rustic Italian and European inspired spirits at the Bellini Bar. The hotel's signature drink is aptly named Mr. C's - a bright-orange concoction dressed perfectly for the season fused with tangerine puree, vodka, and a splash of prosecco ($17).2988 McFarlane Road, Miami; 305-800-6672; mrccoconutgrove.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Confidante

The Confidante. Summer is meant for sipping cocktails served in coconuts. The Confidante's Thai coconut cocktail is an Instagram-worthy beverage brimming with fresh fruit and drink umbrellas. It's finished with an extra shot of Malibu rum ($22). Virgin options are also available for ($14) if you're into that sort of thing. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Maska

Maska. In addition to Indian-inspired fare, Maska offers some swanky cocktails worthy of an art exhibit. Pictured above, the tequila-based Maska Mule sits in a copper stoup, adorned with herbs and dehydrated citrus ($16). 3252 NE First St., Miami; 786-971-9100; maskamiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sugar

Sugar. Sitting atop the 40th floor of the East Hotel, Sugar is shaking up goblets of the B Positive. This gem of a drink combines basil-infused tequila, mezcal, blood orange puree, and Hellfire bitters and is garnished with a chili pepper and lime ($14). 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4655; sugar-miami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Elena Vivas

Rusty Pelican. The iconic Key Biscayne eatery boasts a sophisticated gin & tonic menu including the newly added Gin #3 stirred with Generous gin, organic jasmine tea, elderflower, and tonic ($16). Other versions include the Gin #5 a G&T infused with passion fruit and tarragon ($16). 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Sylvester

The Sylvester. Midtown's latest drinkery offers a reprieve from the rising temperatures with retro vibes and chilled cocktails. Opt for the Nooo Que Frio, made with Bacardi Cuatro, nitrogen muddled mint, green apple, and Strega, topped with sparkling wine ($15). 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-814-4548; thesylvesterbar.com.